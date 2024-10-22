Tesla's stock faces a pivotal week as investors eagerly await the electric vehicle manufacturer's first-quarter earnings report on Wednesday. Despite recent setbacks, including disappointment surrounding the company's robotaxi event, some analysts remain optimistic. The Royal Bank of Canada maintains a positive outlook, setting a price target of $236, suggesting a potential upside of over 7%. This contrasts with the generally negative sentiment in the automotive sector, where other major manufacturers have issued profit warnings.

Cybertruck Concerns Emerge

While Tesla grapples with market confidence, early signs of trouble have surfaced for the highly anticipated Cybertruck. The initial enthusiasm appears to be waning, as evidenced by the surprisingly swift processing of the U.S. preorder list. This development could indicate lower-than-expected demand, potentially challenging Tesla's strategy to penetrate the pickup truck market. Investors will be closely monitoring any statements regarding production developments, advancements in autonomous driving technologies, and strategies to defend market share in the increasingly competitive electric vehicle landscape.

