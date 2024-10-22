Apple is gearing up to release its fourth-quarter financial results amid growing market concerns about smartphone sales and the reception of the latest iPhone model. However, some analysts remain optimistic, viewing the prevailing skepticism as an opportunity for positive surprises. Experts anticipate that Apple will meet or potentially exceed consensus expectations, which could provide a boost to the stock. Despite challenges, particularly in the Chinese market, analysts see growth opportunities in emerging markets and a strong US upgrade cycle.

Resilience in the Face of Challenges

The gradual introduction of AI features could lead to an extended iPhone upgrade cycle, potentially strengthening the company's growth prospects. Apple's stock has shown resilience, approaching its all-time high of $235 on Friday, reflecting ongoing investor confidence in the tech giant's performance. With an impressive year-to-date performance of 30.44% and a market capitalization of 3,288.7 billion euros, Apple maintains its status as a market heavyweight, attracting investors even in a challenging environment.

