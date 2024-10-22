

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S (AMKAF.PK) reported a revenue of $15.8 billion, underlying EBITDA of $4.8 billion and underlying EBIT of $3.3 billion for the third quarter 2024.



Looking ahead for the full year 2024, the company now expects underlying EBITDA to be in the range of $11.0 billion to $11.5 billion and EBIT of $5.2 billion to $5.7 billion. Previously, the company expected annual underlying EBITDA to be in the range of $9 billion to $11 billion and EBIT of $3 billion to $5 billion.



The projected growth outlook for global container market volume in 2024 has been adjusted to approximately 6%, up from the previous estimate of 4%-6%.



The company said it will publish its full third-quarter interim results on 31 October 2024.



