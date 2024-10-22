Anzeige
22.10.2024 07:24 Uhr
CCTV+: When French Elegance Meets Chinese Style | The Romantic Tale between the Porcelain Capitals of China and France

BEIJING, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, the global spotlight once again focused on the romantic city of Paris, where the 33rd Summer Olympic Games were successfully held and concluded. Before the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics, the French National Olympic and Sports Committee collected four Chinese blue and white porcelain artworks, and said that the set of blue and white porcelain art not only demonstrates the exquisiteness of traditional Chinese craftsmanship, but also reflects the global resonance of the Olympic spirit.

Limoges, a city in the south of France, is one of the oldest cities and is known as the "Porcelain Capital" of France. Like Jingdezhen, China's porcelain capital, Limoges showcases the charm of porcelain in many ways, making it a part of life and art, and it also committed to the inheritance of ceramic craftsmanship and culture.

On the streets of Limoges and on the campus of Jingdezhen Ceramic University, there stands a pillar made of blue and white porcelain. This set of artworks, created in 2018, is the joint work of teachers and students of École Nationale Supérieure d'Art Limoges and Jingdezhen Ceramic University.

When French elegance meets Chinese style, and when Chinese skills encounters French artists, a romantic melody of porcelain resonates between the "porcelain capitals" of China and France. Jingdezhen and Limoges, two ancient cities, have produced exquisite ceramic works in different time and background, continuously attempting to understand each other's cultures and engaging in cultural exchanges. This mutual attraction and interest rooted in historical memory offers endlessly fascinating and witness the inclusiveness and mutual learning between China and France.

In 2010, Jingdezhen and Limoges became sister cities, with ceramic culture serving as the common language. A year later, École Nationale Supérieure d'Art Limoges and Jingdezhen Ceramic University exchanged art students, who became young ambassadors for cultural and artistic exchanges between the two cities and two countries.

Friendship, which derives from close contact between peoples, holds the key to sound state-to-state relations. This year marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and France. The two ancient porcelain capitals have forged a bond through ceramics, connecting China and France, communicating with each other, and will write a new chapter in Sino-French cultural and artistic exchanges.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2536695/video.mp4

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cctv-when-french-elegance-meets-chinese-style--the-romantic-tale-between-the-porcelain-capitals-of-china-and-france-302282621.html

