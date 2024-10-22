Anzeige
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - October 22

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2024 / The Company announces that on 21 October 2024 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 3 May 2024 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 20 February 2024, as announced on 20 February 2024.

Date of purchase:

21 October 2024


Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:


3,000


Lowest price paid per share:


£ 85.8200


Highest price paid per share:


£ 86.5400


Average price paid per share:


£ 86.2047

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 159,225,452 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 6,956,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 3,000 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 21 October 2024

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

3,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 86.5400

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 85.8200

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 86.2047

Detailed information:

Transaction Date

Time

Time Zone

Volume

Price (GBP)

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

21/10/2024

09:52:19

BST

40

86.0800

XLON

1092296762200255

21/10/2024

09:53:07

BST

45

86.0800

XLON

1092296762200315

21/10/2024

09:56:45

BST

71

86.1000

XLON

1092296762200502

21/10/2024

09:56:45

BST

41

86.0800

XLON

1092296762200505

21/10/2024

09:57:35

BST

53

86.0800

XLON

1092296762200615

21/10/2024

10:34:15

BST

63

86.1800

XLON

1092296762202471

21/10/2024

10:36:37

BST

48

86.2000

XLON

1092296762202640

21/10/2024

10:36:37

BST

46

86.1800

XLON

1092296762202643

21/10/2024

10:46:13

BST

20

86.1800

XLON

1092296762203081

21/10/2024

10:46:13

BST

58

86.1800

XLON

1092296762203082

21/10/2024

11:18:01

BST

41

86.3200

XLON

1092296762204791

21/10/2024

11:19:19

BST

76

86.3400

XLON

1092296762204891

21/10/2024

11:51:26

BST

44

86.3800

XLON

1092296762206760

21/10/2024

11:57:43

BST

78

86.3400

XLON

1092296762207033

21/10/2024

12:16:16

BST

60

86.3800

XLON

1092296762207954

21/10/2024

12:36:10

BST

6

86.2200

XLON

1092296762208625

21/10/2024

12:49:18

BST

40

86.1600

XLON

1092296762209535

21/10/2024

12:57:16

BST

29

86.1600

XLON

1092296762209788

21/10/2024

12:57:16

BST

43

86.1600

XLON

1092296762209789

21/10/2024

13:19:05

BST

63

86.2400

XLON

1092296762210748

21/10/2024

13:50:30

BST

49

86.1600

XLON

1092296762211866

21/10/2024

13:57:29

BST

71

86.1800

XLON

1092296762212064

21/10/2024

14:34:38

BST

40

86.0800

XLON

1092296762213571

21/10/2024

14:38:07

BST

1

86.1000

XLON

1092296762213778

21/10/2024

14:38:24

BST

39

86.1000

XLON

1092296762213780

21/10/2024

14:46:14

BST

45

86.1000

XLON

1092296762214178

21/10/2024

14:51:09

BST

45

86.1200

XLON

1092296762214361

21/10/2024

15:00:03

BST

50

86.1400

XLON

1092296762214715

21/10/2024

15:10:11

BST

40

86.2600

XLON

1092296762215358

21/10/2024

15:17:39

BST

67

86.3200

XLON

1092296762215917

21/10/2024

15:28:00

BST

61

86.4800

XLON

1092296762216611

21/10/2024

15:33:34

BST

62

86.3600

XLON

1092296762217612

21/10/2024

15:36:47

BST

60

86.4200

XLON

1092296762217882

21/10/2024

15:41:25

BST

38

86.4600

XLON

1092296762218350

21/10/2024

15:41:25

BST

25

86.4600

XLON

1092296762218351

21/10/2024

15:47:02

BST

61

86.5200

XLON

1092296762218923

21/10/2024

15:51:02

BST

61

86.5400

XLON

1092296762219428

21/10/2024

15:56:04

BST

50

86.4400

XLON

1092296762220093

21/10/2024

15:56:04

BST

6

86.4400

XLON

1092296762220094

21/10/2024

16:00:02

BST

65

86.4200

XLON

1092296762220590

21/10/2024

16:04:20

BST

63

86.3200

XLON

1092296762221097

21/10/2024

16:09:34

BST

62

86.2200

XLON

1092296762221504

21/10/2024

16:13:48

BST

59

86.2000

XLON

1092296762221885

21/10/2024

16:20:49

BST

58

86.3400

XLON

1092296762222714

21/10/2024

16:20:49

BST

5

86.3400

XLON

1092296762222715

21/10/2024

16:24:15

BST

59

86.3400

XLON

1092296762223827

21/10/2024

16:31:00

BST

63

86.2200

XLON

1092296762224483

21/10/2024

16:34:02

BST

51

86.2800

XLON

1092296762224904

21/10/2024

16:34:02

BST

9

86.2800

XLON

1092296762224905

21/10/2024

16:40:04

BST

19

86.2200

XLON

1092296762225516

21/10/2024

16:40:04

BST

42

86.2200

XLON

1092296762225517

21/10/2024

16:47:43

BST

69

86.1400

XLON

1092296762226456

21/10/2024

16:55:51

BST

1

86.1600

XLON

1092296762227330

21/10/2024

16:55:51

BST

50

86.1600

XLON

1092296762227331

21/10/2024

16:59:20

BST

40

86.1000

XLON

1092296762227927

21/10/2024

17:05:55

BST

76

86.0400

XLON

1092296762229157

21/10/2024

17:09:56

BST

11

85.9000

XLON

1092296762229753

21/10/2024

17:09:56

BST

39

85.9000

XLON

1092296762229754

21/10/2024

17:15:16

BST

5

85.9800

XLON

1092296762230485

21/10/2024

17:15:16

BST

57

85.9800

XLON

1092296762230486

21/10/2024

17:21:31

BST

51

85.9000

XLON

1092296762231457

21/10/2024

17:21:59

BST

54

85.9000

XLON

1092296762231583

21/10/2024

17:25:49

BST

72

85.8200

XLON

1092296762232432

21/10/2024

17:28:31

BST

15

85.8200

XLON

1092296762232988

21/10/2024

17:28:31

BST

5

85.8200

XLON

1092296762232989

21/10/2024

17:28:31

BST

64

85.8200

XLON

1092296762232990

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
