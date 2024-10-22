InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - October 22

The Company announces that on 21 October 2024 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 3 May 2024 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 20 February 2024, as announced on 20 February 2024.

Date of purchase: 21 October 2024

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

3,000

Lowest price paid per share:

£ 85.8200

Highest price paid per share:

£ 86.5400

Average price paid per share:

£ 86.2047

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 159,225,452 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 6,956,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 3,000 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 21 October 2024

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange Cboe BXE Cboe CXE Turquoise Number of ordinary shares purchased 3,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 86.5400 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 85.8200 Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share) £ 86.2047

Detailed information:

Transaction Date Time Time Zone Volume Price (GBP) Trading Venue Transaction ID 21/10/2024 09:52:19 BST 40 86.0800 XLON 1092296762200255 21/10/2024 09:53:07 BST 45 86.0800 XLON 1092296762200315 21/10/2024 09:56:45 BST 71 86.1000 XLON 1092296762200502 21/10/2024 09:56:45 BST 41 86.0800 XLON 1092296762200505 21/10/2024 09:57:35 BST 53 86.0800 XLON 1092296762200615 21/10/2024 10:34:15 BST 63 86.1800 XLON 1092296762202471 21/10/2024 10:36:37 BST 48 86.2000 XLON 1092296762202640 21/10/2024 10:36:37 BST 46 86.1800 XLON 1092296762202643 21/10/2024 10:46:13 BST 20 86.1800 XLON 1092296762203081 21/10/2024 10:46:13 BST 58 86.1800 XLON 1092296762203082 21/10/2024 11:18:01 BST 41 86.3200 XLON 1092296762204791 21/10/2024 11:19:19 BST 76 86.3400 XLON 1092296762204891 21/10/2024 11:51:26 BST 44 86.3800 XLON 1092296762206760 21/10/2024 11:57:43 BST 78 86.3400 XLON 1092296762207033 21/10/2024 12:16:16 BST 60 86.3800 XLON 1092296762207954 21/10/2024 12:36:10 BST 6 86.2200 XLON 1092296762208625 21/10/2024 12:49:18 BST 40 86.1600 XLON 1092296762209535 21/10/2024 12:57:16 BST 29 86.1600 XLON 1092296762209788 21/10/2024 12:57:16 BST 43 86.1600 XLON 1092296762209789 21/10/2024 13:19:05 BST 63 86.2400 XLON 1092296762210748 21/10/2024 13:50:30 BST 49 86.1600 XLON 1092296762211866 21/10/2024 13:57:29 BST 71 86.1800 XLON 1092296762212064 21/10/2024 14:34:38 BST 40 86.0800 XLON 1092296762213571 21/10/2024 14:38:07 BST 1 86.1000 XLON 1092296762213778 21/10/2024 14:38:24 BST 39 86.1000 XLON 1092296762213780 21/10/2024 14:46:14 BST 45 86.1000 XLON 1092296762214178 21/10/2024 14:51:09 BST 45 86.1200 XLON 1092296762214361 21/10/2024 15:00:03 BST 50 86.1400 XLON 1092296762214715 21/10/2024 15:10:11 BST 40 86.2600 XLON 1092296762215358 21/10/2024 15:17:39 BST 67 86.3200 XLON 1092296762215917 21/10/2024 15:28:00 BST 61 86.4800 XLON 1092296762216611 21/10/2024 15:33:34 BST 62 86.3600 XLON 1092296762217612 21/10/2024 15:36:47 BST 60 86.4200 XLON 1092296762217882 21/10/2024 15:41:25 BST 38 86.4600 XLON 1092296762218350 21/10/2024 15:41:25 BST 25 86.4600 XLON 1092296762218351 21/10/2024 15:47:02 BST 61 86.5200 XLON 1092296762218923 21/10/2024 15:51:02 BST 61 86.5400 XLON 1092296762219428 21/10/2024 15:56:04 BST 50 86.4400 XLON 1092296762220093 21/10/2024 15:56:04 BST 6 86.4400 XLON 1092296762220094 21/10/2024 16:00:02 BST 65 86.4200 XLON 1092296762220590 21/10/2024 16:04:20 BST 63 86.3200 XLON 1092296762221097 21/10/2024 16:09:34 BST 62 86.2200 XLON 1092296762221504 21/10/2024 16:13:48 BST 59 86.2000 XLON 1092296762221885 21/10/2024 16:20:49 BST 58 86.3400 XLON 1092296762222714 21/10/2024 16:20:49 BST 5 86.3400 XLON 1092296762222715 21/10/2024 16:24:15 BST 59 86.3400 XLON 1092296762223827 21/10/2024 16:31:00 BST 63 86.2200 XLON 1092296762224483 21/10/2024 16:34:02 BST 51 86.2800 XLON 1092296762224904 21/10/2024 16:34:02 BST 9 86.2800 XLON 1092296762224905 21/10/2024 16:40:04 BST 19 86.2200 XLON 1092296762225516 21/10/2024 16:40:04 BST 42 86.2200 XLON 1092296762225517 21/10/2024 16:47:43 BST 69 86.1400 XLON 1092296762226456 21/10/2024 16:55:51 BST 1 86.1600 XLON 1092296762227330 21/10/2024 16:55:51 BST 50 86.1600 XLON 1092296762227331 21/10/2024 16:59:20 BST 40 86.1000 XLON 1092296762227927 21/10/2024 17:05:55 BST 76 86.0400 XLON 1092296762229157 21/10/2024 17:09:56 BST 11 85.9000 XLON 1092296762229753 21/10/2024 17:09:56 BST 39 85.9000 XLON 1092296762229754 21/10/2024 17:15:16 BST 5 85.9800 XLON 1092296762230485 21/10/2024 17:15:16 BST 57 85.9800 XLON 1092296762230486 21/10/2024 17:21:31 BST 51 85.9000 XLON 1092296762231457 21/10/2024 17:21:59 BST 54 85.9000 XLON 1092296762231583 21/10/2024 17:25:49 BST 72 85.8200 XLON 1092296762232432 21/10/2024 17:28:31 BST 15 85.8200 XLON 1092296762232988 21/10/2024 17:28:31 BST 5 85.8200 XLON 1092296762232989 21/10/2024 17:28:31 BST 64 85.8200 XLON 1092296762232990

