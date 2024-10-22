InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - October 22

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2024 / The Company announces that on 21 October 2024 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 3 May 2024 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 20 February 2024, as announced on 20 February 2024.
Date of purchase:
21 October 2024
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 159,225,452 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 6,956,782 held in treasury).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.
Enquiries to:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: 3,000 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)
Date of purchases: 21 October 2024
Investment firm: GSI
Aggregated information:
London Stock Exchange
Cboe BXE
Cboe CXE
Turquoise
Number of ordinary shares purchased
3,000
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 86.5400
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 85.8200
Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)
£ 86.2047
Detailed information:
Transaction Date
Time
Time Zone
Volume
Price (GBP)
Trading Venue
Transaction ID
21/10/2024
09:52:19
BST
40
86.0800
XLON
1092296762200255
21/10/2024
09:53:07
BST
45
86.0800
XLON
1092296762200315
21/10/2024
09:56:45
BST
71
86.1000
XLON
1092296762200502
21/10/2024
09:56:45
BST
41
86.0800
XLON
1092296762200505
21/10/2024
09:57:35
BST
53
86.0800
XLON
1092296762200615
21/10/2024
10:34:15
BST
63
86.1800
XLON
1092296762202471
21/10/2024
10:36:37
BST
48
86.2000
XLON
1092296762202640
21/10/2024
10:36:37
BST
46
86.1800
XLON
1092296762202643
21/10/2024
10:46:13
BST
20
86.1800
XLON
1092296762203081
21/10/2024
10:46:13
BST
58
86.1800
XLON
1092296762203082
21/10/2024
11:18:01
BST
41
86.3200
XLON
1092296762204791
21/10/2024
11:19:19
BST
76
86.3400
XLON
1092296762204891
21/10/2024
11:51:26
BST
44
86.3800
XLON
1092296762206760
21/10/2024
11:57:43
BST
78
86.3400
XLON
1092296762207033
21/10/2024
12:16:16
BST
60
86.3800
XLON
1092296762207954
21/10/2024
12:36:10
BST
6
86.2200
XLON
1092296762208625
21/10/2024
12:49:18
BST
40
86.1600
XLON
1092296762209535
21/10/2024
12:57:16
BST
29
86.1600
XLON
1092296762209788
21/10/2024
12:57:16
BST
43
86.1600
XLON
1092296762209789
21/10/2024
13:19:05
BST
63
86.2400
XLON
1092296762210748
21/10/2024
13:50:30
BST
49
86.1600
XLON
1092296762211866
21/10/2024
13:57:29
BST
71
86.1800
XLON
1092296762212064
21/10/2024
14:34:38
BST
40
86.0800
XLON
1092296762213571
21/10/2024
14:38:07
BST
1
86.1000
XLON
1092296762213778
21/10/2024
14:38:24
BST
39
86.1000
XLON
1092296762213780
21/10/2024
14:46:14
BST
45
86.1000
XLON
1092296762214178
21/10/2024
14:51:09
BST
45
86.1200
XLON
1092296762214361
21/10/2024
15:00:03
BST
50
86.1400
XLON
1092296762214715
21/10/2024
15:10:11
BST
40
86.2600
XLON
1092296762215358
21/10/2024
15:17:39
BST
67
86.3200
XLON
1092296762215917
21/10/2024
15:28:00
BST
61
86.4800
XLON
1092296762216611
21/10/2024
15:33:34
BST
62
86.3600
XLON
1092296762217612
21/10/2024
15:36:47
BST
60
86.4200
XLON
1092296762217882
21/10/2024
15:41:25
BST
38
86.4600
XLON
1092296762218350
21/10/2024
15:41:25
BST
25
86.4600
XLON
1092296762218351
21/10/2024
15:47:02
BST
61
86.5200
XLON
1092296762218923
21/10/2024
15:51:02
BST
61
86.5400
XLON
1092296762219428
21/10/2024
15:56:04
BST
50
86.4400
XLON
1092296762220093
21/10/2024
15:56:04
BST
6
86.4400
XLON
1092296762220094
21/10/2024
16:00:02
BST
65
86.4200
XLON
1092296762220590
21/10/2024
16:04:20
BST
63
86.3200
XLON
1092296762221097
21/10/2024
16:09:34
BST
62
86.2200
XLON
1092296762221504
21/10/2024
16:13:48
BST
59
86.2000
XLON
1092296762221885
21/10/2024
16:20:49
BST
58
86.3400
XLON
1092296762222714
21/10/2024
16:20:49
BST
5
86.3400
XLON
1092296762222715
21/10/2024
16:24:15
BST
59
86.3400
XLON
1092296762223827
21/10/2024
16:31:00
BST
63
86.2200
XLON
1092296762224483
21/10/2024
16:34:02
BST
51
86.2800
XLON
1092296762224904
21/10/2024
16:34:02
BST
9
86.2800
XLON
1092296762224905
21/10/2024
16:40:04
BST
19
86.2200
XLON
1092296762225516
21/10/2024
16:40:04
BST
42
86.2200
XLON
1092296762225517
21/10/2024
16:47:43
BST
69
86.1400
XLON
1092296762226456
21/10/2024
16:55:51
BST
1
86.1600
XLON
1092296762227330
21/10/2024
16:55:51
BST
50
86.1600
XLON
1092296762227331
21/10/2024
16:59:20
BST
40
86.1000
XLON
1092296762227927
21/10/2024
17:05:55
BST
76
86.0400
XLON
1092296762229157
21/10/2024
17:09:56
BST
11
85.9000
XLON
1092296762229753
21/10/2024
17:09:56
BST
39
85.9000
XLON
1092296762229754
21/10/2024
17:15:16
BST
5
85.9800
XLON
1092296762230485
21/10/2024
17:15:16
BST
57
85.9800
XLON
1092296762230486
21/10/2024
17:21:31
BST
51
85.9000
XLON
1092296762231457
21/10/2024
17:21:59
BST
54
85.9000
XLON
1092296762231583
21/10/2024
17:25:49
BST
72
85.8200
XLON
1092296762232432
21/10/2024
17:28:31
BST
15
85.8200
XLON
1092296762232988
21/10/2024
17:28:31
BST
5
85.8200
XLON
1092296762232989
21/10/2024
17:28:31
BST
64
85.8200
XLON
1092296762232990
