Juniper Research Finds Global Enterprise Losses to AIT - Artificially Inflated Traffic - to Halve Over Next Five Years

HAMPSHIRE, United Kingdom, Oct. 22, 2024, the foremost experts in telecommunications markets, has found that the global cost of AIT to enterprises is set to decline by 55% between 2024 and 2029. It discovered that these losses peaked at $2.1 billion in 2023 and will fall owing to A2P SMS traffic migration.

AIT refers to non-genuine A2P SMS traffic generated to raise SMS volumes and imposes unnecessary costs on enterprises for traffic that serves no purpose.

An extract from the new report, Global AIT Prevention Market 2024-2029, is now available as a free download.

To accomplish this reduction in AIT, the study identified two key drivers for stakeholders:

1. A2P SMS Traffic Migration



Recent termination price rises for SMS, partly caused by AIT, have driven enterprises to explore alternative channels for mobile authentication, such as Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) and Rich Communications Services (RCS). The report forecasts that global A2P SMS traffic will fall from 1.9 trillion in 2023 to below 1.5 trillion by 2029; leading to a less valuable proposition for fraudsters and reducing enterprise losses.

2. Enterprises Must Block AIT at Source



AIT prevention vendors" efforts to reduce fraud must focus on working directly with enterprises to verify One-Time Password (OTP) requests before they reach the MNO. The study found that automated bots playing a substantial role in creating AIT and placing safeguards at the point of origin will eliminate this traffic before it reaches SMS networks.

Research author Georgia Allen remarked: "Traditional CAPTCHA mechanisms are no longer adequately blocking intelligent AI bots from requesting OTPs. Click monitoring and behavioural analysis will enhance an enterprise"s ability to detect bots and reduce AIT fraud before the SMS request."

About the Research

The new research suite offers the most comprehensive assessment of the AIT prevention market to date, including market analysis and in-depth forecasts for 60 countries. The dataset contains over 16,800 market statistics within a five-year period. The report includes a Country Readiness Index and a Competitor Leaderboard.

Juniper Research has, for two decades, provided market intelligence and advisory services to the global telecommunications sector, and is retained by many of the world"s leading network operators and communications platforms.

