Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 22.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Endlich!!! Gold-Aktien explodieren! Jetzt die Chance auf riesige Gewinne nutzen – mit dieser Aktie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143TN | ISIN: SE0007578141 | Ticker-Symbol: 7MN
Frankfurt
21.10.24
14:21 Uhr
0,317 Euro
+0,051
+19,17 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MINESTO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MINESTO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2670,31308:28
PR Newswire
22.10.2024 08:12 Uhr
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Minesto AB: Minesto takes part in high-level energy transition conference and exhibition, Enlit Europe 2024, in Milan

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Minesto is participating in one of the biggest international energy conferences, Enlit Europe 2024 taking place in Milan. The exhibition and conference, hosting 700+ international best-in-class technologies supporting energy transition, is held at Fiera Milano di Rho in Milan, Italy this year from 22 - 24 October.

The presence of Minesto is strong at Enlit Europe, with CEO Dr Martin Edlund delivering presentations at two sessions on innovation, as well as speaking at the high-level panel session 'Next Generation of Renewables' on how Minesto's technology contributes to the global energy transition agenda. There will also be a Minesto booth at the exhibition, including a Dragon Class scale model and information about the unique technology.

Minesto's participation at Enlit Milan aims to establish new relationships and strengthen established partnerships with high-level stakeholders in the energy industry.

Welcome to meet Minesto onsite in Milano, exhibition stand 7.E58.

For program, please see Enlit Europe 22-24 October 2024 - Energy Transition Event

For additional information, please contact:
Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer
+46 735 23 71 58
ir@minesto.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/minesto-ab/r/minesto-takes-part-in-high-level-energy-transition-conference-and-exhibition--enlit-europe-2024--in-,c4054341

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/minesto-takes-part-in-high-level-energy-transition-conference-and-exhibition-enlit-europe-2024-in-milan-302282692.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.