WKN: A1XE3D | ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 | Ticker-Symbol: DHG
Frankfurt
22.10.24
08:27 Uhr
4,275 Euro
-0,045
-1,04 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own -2-

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
22-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Transaction in Own Shares 
ISE: DHG  LSE: DAL 
Dublin and London: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Company"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a 
growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces that on Monday, 21 October 2024, it purchased 
a total of 88,552 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through Joh. 
Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, London Branch ("Berenberg"), in accordance with the terms of the share buyback programme 
announced on 15 October 2024 (the "Share Buyback Programme"). 
Date of purchase:                 21/10/2024 
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:   88,552 
Lowest price paid per share (EUR):          4.25 
Highest price paid per share (EUR):         4.33 
Volume weighted average price paid per share (EUR):  4.2640

The Group intends to cancel all of the repurchased shares.

Total voting rights:

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the Ordinary Shares purchased, the Company will have 216,590,292 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with one voting right. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company will therefore be 216,590,292 The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual transactions: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (EUR  Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference  Trading Venue 
purchased           share)         Time)          number 
937              4.3300         08:23:04         1J4X9Z6DE        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,895             4.3150         09:35:59         1J4X9Z8DD        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
53              4.3150         09:38:47         1J4X9Z8EM        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
604              4.3100         10:00:06         1J4X9Z8RL        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
335              4.3100         10:00:06         1J4X9Z8RS        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
372              4.3050         10:00:06         1J4X9Z8RR        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,524             4.3100         10:21:34         1J4X9Z96E        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
231              4.3000         10:27:58         1J4X9Z9EL        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
3,397             4.2900         10:28:11         1J4X9Z9ES        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
231              4.2900         10:44:31         1J4X9Z9UU        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,350             4.2800         11:04:49         1J4X9ZA5R        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
114              4.2750         13:19:31         1J4X9ZBYI        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
336              4.2750         13:19:31         1J4X9ZBYJ        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
3,681             4.2850         14:19:58         1J4X9ZDDE        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,317             4.2800         14:19:58         1J4X9ZDDH        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,742             4.2750         14:20:02         1J4X9ZDDL        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,572             4.2500         14:59:55         1J4X9ZEW2        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
4,216             4.2550         15:45:18         1J4X9ZG9D        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
784              4.2550         15:45:18         1J4X9ZG9C        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
412              4.2550         15:45:18         1J4X9ZG9E        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
896              4.2550         15:45:18         1J4X9ZG9F        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,421             4.2550         15:45:18         1J4X9ZG9G        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
6,482             4.2600         15:46:47         1J4X9ZGCG        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
5,381             4.2600         15:46:47         1J4X9ZGCH        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
5,644             4.2600         15:46:47         1J4X9ZGCF        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
235              4.2700         15:53:12         1J4X9ZGIZ        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
235              4.2700         15:53:12         1J4X9ZGJ0        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
235              4.2700         15:53:12         1J4X9ZGJ1        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
6,037             4.2550         16:06:19         1J4X9ZH1H        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
6,025             4.2550         16:06:19         1J4X9ZH1J        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
6,031             4.2550         16:06:19         1J4X9ZH1I        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,126             4.2550         16:06:20         1J4X9ZH1M        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,750             4.2550         16:06:20         1J4X9ZH1L        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
3,180             4.2550         16:06:20         1J4X9ZH1N        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,100             4.2550         16:06:20         1J4X9ZH1O        Euronext

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 22, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own -2- 

Dublin 
4,953             4.2550         16:06:20         1J4X9ZH1P        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
6,064             4.2550         16:06:20         1J4X9ZH1Q        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
540              4.2500         16:10:52         1J4X9ZH72        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
540              4.2500         16:10:52         1J4X9ZH74        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
398              4.2500         16:10:52         1J4X9ZH73        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,582             4.2500         16:10:52         1J4X9ZH75        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
834              4.2500         16:10:52         1J4X9ZH76        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
366              4.2550         16:14:50         1J4X9ZHDS        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
394              4.2550         16:15:05         1J4X9ZHEM        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      DAL,DHG 
LEI Code:    635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
        2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
Sequence No.:  354190 
EQS News ID:  2012907 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2012907&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 22, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
