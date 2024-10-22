DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 22-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction in Own Shares ISE: DHG LSE: DAL Dublin and London: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Company"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces that on Monday, 21 October 2024, it purchased a total of 88,552 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, London Branch ("Berenberg"), in accordance with the terms of the share buyback programme announced on 15 October 2024 (the "Share Buyback Programme"). Date of purchase: 21/10/2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 88,552 Lowest price paid per share (EUR): 4.25 Highest price paid per share (EUR): 4.33 Volume weighted average price paid per share (EUR): 4.2640

The Group intends to cancel all of the repurchased shares.

Total voting rights:

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the Ordinary Shares purchased, the Company will have 216,590,292 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with one voting right. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company will therefore be 216,590,292 The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual transactions:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (EUR Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading Venue purchased share) Time) number 937 4.3300 08:23:04 1J4X9Z6DE Euronext Dublin 1,895 4.3150 09:35:59 1J4X9Z8DD Euronext Dublin 53 4.3150 09:38:47 1J4X9Z8EM Euronext Dublin 604 4.3100 10:00:06 1J4X9Z8RL Euronext Dublin 335 4.3100 10:00:06 1J4X9Z8RS Euronext Dublin 372 4.3050 10:00:06 1J4X9Z8RR Euronext Dublin 1,524 4.3100 10:21:34 1J4X9Z96E Euronext Dublin 231 4.3000 10:27:58 1J4X9Z9EL Euronext Dublin 3,397 4.2900 10:28:11 1J4X9Z9ES Euronext Dublin 231 4.2900 10:44:31 1J4X9Z9UU Euronext Dublin 2,350 4.2800 11:04:49 1J4X9ZA5R Euronext Dublin 114 4.2750 13:19:31 1J4X9ZBYI Euronext Dublin 336 4.2750 13:19:31 1J4X9ZBYJ Euronext Dublin 3,681 4.2850 14:19:58 1J4X9ZDDE Euronext Dublin 1,317 4.2800 14:19:58 1J4X9ZDDH Euronext Dublin 1,742 4.2750 14:20:02 1J4X9ZDDL Euronext Dublin 1,572 4.2500 14:59:55 1J4X9ZEW2 Euronext Dublin 4,216 4.2550 15:45:18 1J4X9ZG9D Euronext Dublin 784 4.2550 15:45:18 1J4X9ZG9C Euronext Dublin 412 4.2550 15:45:18 1J4X9ZG9E Euronext Dublin 896 4.2550 15:45:18 1J4X9ZG9F Euronext Dublin 2,421 4.2550 15:45:18 1J4X9ZG9G Euronext Dublin 6,482 4.2600 15:46:47 1J4X9ZGCG Euronext Dublin 5,381 4.2600 15:46:47 1J4X9ZGCH Euronext Dublin 5,644 4.2600 15:46:47 1J4X9ZGCF Euronext Dublin 235 4.2700 15:53:12 1J4X9ZGIZ Euronext Dublin 235 4.2700 15:53:12 1J4X9ZGJ0 Euronext Dublin 235 4.2700 15:53:12 1J4X9ZGJ1 Euronext Dublin 6,037 4.2550 16:06:19 1J4X9ZH1H Euronext Dublin 6,025 4.2550 16:06:19 1J4X9ZH1J Euronext Dublin 6,031 4.2550 16:06:19 1J4X9ZH1I Euronext Dublin 1,126 4.2550 16:06:20 1J4X9ZH1M Euronext Dublin 1,750 4.2550 16:06:20 1J4X9ZH1L Euronext Dublin 3,180 4.2550 16:06:20 1J4X9ZH1N Euronext Dublin 1,100 4.2550 16:06:20 1J4X9ZH1O Euronext Dublin 4,953 4.2550 16:06:20 1J4X9ZH1P Euronext Dublin 6,064 4.2550 16:06:20 1J4X9ZH1Q Euronext Dublin 540 4.2500 16:10:52 1J4X9ZH72 Euronext Dublin 540 4.2500 16:10:52 1J4X9ZH74 Euronext Dublin 398 4.2500 16:10:52 1J4X9ZH73 Euronext Dublin 1,582 4.2500 16:10:52 1J4X9ZH75 Euronext Dublin 834 4.2500 16:10:52 1J4X9ZH76 Euronext Dublin 366 4.2550 16:14:50 1J4X9ZHDS Euronext Dublin 394 4.2550 16:15:05 1J4X9ZHEM Euronext Dublin

