Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 22-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22 October 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 21 October 2024 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 150,000 50,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.130 GBP1.776 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.110 GBP1.760 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.118069 GBP1.764842

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 629,280,853 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 452 2.130 XDUB 08:31:47 00071955427TRLO0 5351 2.125 XDUB 09:34:20 00071957244TRLO0 5231 2.120 XDUB 10:26:45 00071959526TRLO0 4024 2.110 XDUB 11:38:22 00071961425TRLO0 910 2.110 XDUB 11:38:22 00071961426TRLO0 293 2.120 XDUB 13:19:40 00071964530TRLO0 8000 2.120 XDUB 13:19:40 00071964531TRLO0 2023 2.120 XDUB 13:19:40 00071964532TRLO0 8000 2.120 XDUB 13:19:40 00071964533TRLO0 4527 2.120 XDUB 13:19:40 00071964534TRLO0 8000 2.120 XDUB 13:19:40 00071964535TRLO0 717 2.120 XDUB 13:19:40 00071964536TRLO0 1177 2.120 XDUB 13:43:01 00071965363TRLO0 7439 2.120 XDUB 14:32:30 00071967158TRLO0 1000 2.120 XDUB 14:32:30 00071967159TRLO0 2560 2.120 XDUB 14:32:30 00071967160TRLO0 8000 2.120 XDUB 14:32:46 00071967168TRLO0 3733 2.120 XDUB 14:32:46 00071967169TRLO0 8000 2.120 XDUB 14:52:31 00071968011TRLO0 1000 2.120 XDUB 14:52:31 00071968012TRLO0 1100 2.120 XDUB 14:52:31 00071968013TRLO0 116 2.120 XDUB 14:52:31 00071968014TRLO0 7298 2.120 XDUB 14:57:31 00071968210TRLO0 8000 2.120 XDUB 15:07:41 00071968563TRLO0 1000 2.120 XDUB 15:07:41 00071968564TRLO0 531 2.120 XDUB 15:07:41 00071968565TRLO0 417 2.120 XDUB 15:07:41 00071968566TRLO0 2990 2.115 XDUB 15:24:06 00071969738TRLO0 2500 2.115 XDUB 15:24:06 00071969739TRLO0 7000 2.120 XDUB 15:29:23 00071970036TRLO0 1000 2.120 XDUB 15:29:23 00071970037TRLO0 1448 2.120 XDUB 15:29:23 00071970038TRLO0 1941 2.115 XDUB 15:33:14 00071970359TRLO0 3465 2.115 XDUB 15:42:09 00071970763TRLO0 1600 2.115 XDUB 15:55:30 00071971525TRLO0 1000 2.115 XDUB 15:55:30 00071971526TRLO0 250 2.115 XDUB 15:55:30 00071971527TRLO0 580 2.115 XDUB 15:55:30 00071971528TRLO0 1214 2.115 XDUB 15:55:30 00071971529TRLO0 584 2.115 XDUB 15:55:30 00071971530TRLO0 10 2.115 XDUB 15:55:30 00071971531TRLO0 249 2.115 XDUB 16:00:10 00071971689TRLO0 1000 2.115 XDUB 16:00:10 00071971690TRLO0 531 2.115 XDUB 16:00:10 00071971691TRLO0 1800 2.115 XDUB 16:00:10 00071971692TRLO0 1000 2.115 XDUB 16:04:00 00071971830TRLO0 1717 2.115 XDUB 16:04:00 00071971831TRLO0 1203 2.115 XDUB 16:04:00 00071971832TRLO0 1000 2.115 XDUB 16:07:10 00071971993TRLO0 1361 2.115 XDUB 16:07:10 00071971994TRLO0 2998 2.115 XDUB 16:07:10 00071971995TRLO0 6654 2.110 XDUB 16:12:04 00071972251TRLO0 2970 2.110 XDUB 16:17:09 00071972539TRLO0 322 2.110 XDUB 16:17:09 00071972540TRLO0 2714 2.110 XDUB 16:17:09 00071972541TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 604 177.60 XLON 08:55:04 00071955991TRLO0 648 177.60 XLON 08:55:04 00071955992TRLO0 567 177.60 XLON 08:55:04 00071955993TRLO0 412 177.60 XLON 08:55:04 00071955994TRLO0 274 177.00 XLON 09:37:17 00071957301TRLO0 1300 177.00 XLON 09:58:25 00071958363TRLO0 1138 177.00 XLON 09:58:25 00071958364TRLO0 382 176.40 XLON 11:10:22 00071960451TRLO0 378 176.40 XLON 11:17:22 00071960620TRLO0 652 176.40 XLON 11:17:22 00071960621TRLO0 664 176.40 XLON 11:17:22 00071960622TRLO0 572 176.40 XLON 11:17:22 00071960623TRLO0 819 176.40 XLON 11:17:22 00071960624TRLO0 206 176.40 XLON 11:21:22 00071960742TRLO0 662 176.40 XLON 11:21:22 00071960743TRLO0 664 176.40 XLON 11:21:22 00071960744TRLO0 647 176.40 XLON 11:21:22 00071960745TRLO0 138 176.20 XLON 11:44:20 00071961753TRLO0 1800 176.20 XLON 12:17:44 00071963156TRLO0 949 176.20 XLON 12:17:44 00071963157TRLO0 133 176.40 XLON 12:35:11 00071963563TRLO0 1006 176.40 XLON 12:35:11 00071963564TRLO0 1500 176.40 XLON 12:35:18 00071963566TRLO0 297 176.40 XLON 13:31:06 00071964974TRLO0 3179 176.40 XLON 13:31:06 00071964975TRLO0 1023 176.60 XLON 13:35:35 00071965124TRLO0 1899 176.60 XLON 13:35:47 00071965140TRLO0 945 176.60 XLON 14:18:47 00071966575TRLO0 1758 176.60 XLON 14:18:49 00071966577TRLO0 606 176.80 XLON 14:32:40 00071967164TRLO0 4313 176.80 XLON 14:32:40 00071967165TRLO0 2746 176.80 XLON 14:45:40 00071967671TRLO0

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 22, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2-

2844 176.40 XLON 14:57:31 00071968211TRLO0 3178 176.40 XLON 15:13:21 00071969081TRLO0 152 176.40 XLON 15:13:21 00071969082TRLO0 1212 176.20 XLON 15:24:07 00071969740TRLO0 2133 176.20 XLON 15:24:07 00071969741TRLO0 7600 176.00 XLON 16:23:28 00071972948TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 354187 EQS News ID: 2012881 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2012881&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 22, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)