PEORIA, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) - RLI Corp. reported third quarter 2024 net earnings of $95.0 million ($2.06 per share), compared to $13.5 million ($0.29 per share) for the third quarter of 2023. Operating earnings(1) for the third quarter of 2024 were $60.4 million ($1.31 per share), compared to $28.3 million ($0.61 per share) for the same period in 2023.

Third Quarter Year to Date Earnings Per Diluted Share 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net earnings $ 2.06 $ 0.29 $ 6.60 $ 4.12 Operating earnings (1) $ 1.31 $ 0.61 $ 4.92 $ 3.40

(1) See discussion below: Non-GAAP and Performance Measures.

Highlights for the quarter included:

Underwriting income (1) of $40.7 million on a combined ratio (1) of 89.6.

of $40.7 million on a combined ratio of 89.6. 13% increase in gross premiums written.

15% increase in net investment income.

Favorable development in prior years' loss reserves resulted in a $18.1 million net increase in underwriting income.

Losses from Hurricanes Beryl and Helene, resulting in a $32.7 million net decrease in underwriting income.

Book value per share of $38.17, an increase of 26% (inclusive of dividends) from year-end 2023.

"Our primary focus has been to assist customers affected by recent hurricanes," said RLI Corp. President & CEO Craig Kliethermes. "When catastrophes occur, we quickly deploy our claim experts to assess damage and help policyholders begin recovering. Despite the storm activity in the third quarter, we continued to find opportunities for balanced top line growth across our portfolio. Our diversified business model, sound risk selection and disciplined underwriting resulted in a solid 90 combined ratio. I want to thank all RLI associates for their commitment to maintaining our financial strength and ensuring RLI remains a stable partner for our customers."

Underwriting Income

RLI achieved $40.7 million of underwriting income in the third quarter of 2024 on an 89.6 combined ratio, compared to $4.2 million on a 98.7 combined ratio in 2023.

Results for both years include favorable development in prior years' loss reserves, which resulted in a $18.1 million and $19.8 million net increase to underwriting income in 2024 and 2023, respectively. The favorable development was offset by a $32.7 million net reduction to underwriting income for losses from Hurricanes Beryl and Helene, compared to $58.2 million for losses from Hawaiian wildfires in 2023.

The following table highlights underwriting income and combined ratios by segment for the third quarter.

Underwriting Income(1) Combined Ratio(1) (in millions) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Casualty $ 2.6 $ 18.7 Casualty 98.8 90.1 Property 30.4 (20.7) Property 77.2 121.8 Surety 7.7 6.2 Surety 78.8 81.7 Total $ 40.7 $ 4.2 Total 89.6 98.7

(1) See discussion below: Non-GAAP and Performance Measures.

Other Income

Net investment income for the quarter increased 15% to $36.7 million, compared to the same period in 2023. The investment portfolio's total return was 4.8% for the quarter and 7.6% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

RLI's comprehensive earnings were $175.3 million for the quarter ($3.79 per share), compared to a comprehensive loss of $43.3 million (-$0.94 per share) for the same quarter in 2023. In addition to net earnings, comprehensive earnings included after-tax unrealized gains from the fixed income portfolio in 2024, due to declining interest rates.

Dividends Paid in Third Quarter of 2024

On September 20, 2024, the company paid a regular quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share, the same amount as the prior quarter. RLI's cumulative dividends total more than $822 million paid over the last five years.

Non-GAAP and Performance Measures

Management has included certain non-generally accepted accounting principles (non-GAAP) financial measures in presenting the company's results. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures further explain the company's results of operations and allow for a more complete understanding of the underlying trends in the company's business. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for those determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). In addition, our definitions of these items may not be comparable to the definitions used by other companies.

Operating earnings and operating earnings per share (EPS) consist of our GAAP net earnings adjusted by net realized gains/(losses), net unrealized gains/(losses) on equity securities and taxes related thereto. Net earnings and net earnings per share are the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to operating earnings and operating EPS. A reconciliation of the operating earnings and operating EPS to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included in the 2024 financial highlights below.

Underwriting income or profit represents the pretax profitability of our insurance operations and is derived by subtracting loss and settlement expenses, policy acquisition costs and insurance operating expenses from net premium earned, which are all GAAP financial measures. The combined ratio, which is derived from components of underwriting income, is a performance measure commonly used by property and casualty insurance companies and is calculated as the sum of loss and settlement expenses, policy acquisition costs and insurance operating expenses, divided by net premiums earned, which are all GAAP measures.

Other News

At 10 a.m. central daylight time (CDT) on October 22, 2024, RLI management will hold a conference call to discuss quarterly results with insurance industry analysts. Interested parties may listen to the discussion at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/811172831.

Except for historical information, this news release may include forward-looking statements (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934) including, without limitation, statements reflecting our current expectations about the future performance of our company or our business segments or about future market conditions. These statements are subject to certain risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Various risk factors that could affect future results are listed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Form 10-K Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2023.

About RLI

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) is a specialty insurer serving niche property, casualty and surety markets. The company provides deep underwriting expertise and superior service to commercial and personal lines customers nationwide. RLI's products are offered through its insurance subsidiaries - RLI Insurance Company, Mt. Hawley Insurance Company and Contractors Bonding and Insurance Company. All of RLI's insurance subsidiaries are rated A+ (Superior) by AM Best Company. RLI has paid and increased regular dividends for 49 consecutive years and delivered underwriting profits for 28 consecutive years. To learn more about RLI, visit www.rlicorp.com.

Supplemental disclosure regarding the earnings impact of specific items:

Reserve Development(1) and Catastrophe Losses, Net of Reinsurance Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Favorable development in casualty prior years' reserves $ 9.0 $ 22.1 $ 40.0 $ 67.0 Favorable (unfavorable) development in property prior years' reserves $ 4.4 $ (1.9 ) $ 28.5 $ 14.3 Favorable development in surety prior years' reserves $ 3.1 $ 0.8 $ 10.9 $ 8.2 Net incurred losses related to: 2024 storms $ (2.0 ) $ - $ (30.0 ) $ - Hurricanes Beryl and Helene $ (37.0 ) $ - $ (37.0 ) $ - 2023 and prior events $ 4.0 $ (55.2 ) $ 6.0 $ (74.1 ) Reinstatement premium from events $ - $ (14.4 ) $ - $ (14.4 ) Operating Earnings Per Share Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating Earnings Per Share(2) $ 1.31 $ 0.61 $ 4.92 $ 3.40 Specific items included in operating earnings per share:(1) (3) Net favorable development in casualty prior years' reserves $ 0.12 $ 0.33 $ 0.55 $ 1.00 Net favorable (unfavorable) development in property prior years' reserves $ 0.07 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.44 $ 0.20 Net favorable development in surety prior years' reserves $ 0.05 $ 0.01 $ 0.17 $ 0.12 Net incurred losses related to: 2024 storms $ (0.03 ) $ - $ (0.44 ) $ - Hurricanes Beryl and Helene $ (0.54 ) $ - $ (0.54 ) $ - 2023 and prior events (incurred loss and reinstatement premium) $ 0.06 $ (1.02 ) $ 0.09 $ (1.31 )

(1) Reserve development reflects changes from previously estimated losses. (2) See discussion above: Non-GAAP and Performance Measures. (3) Items included in operating earnings per share are after tax and incorporates incentive and profit sharing-related impacts which affected policy acquisition, insurance operating and general corporate expenses.

RLI CORP 2024 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, SUMMARIZED INCOME STATEMENT DATA: 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Net premiums earned $ 389,489 $ 318,409 22.3 % $ 1,129,230 $ 948,412 19.1 % Net investment income 36,694 31,963 14.8 % 103,502 87,835 17.8 % Net realized gains 5,420 6,558 (17.4 ) % 11,222 26,758 (58.1 ) % Net unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities 38,392 (25,236 ) NM 87,314 15,474 NM Consolidated revenue $ 469,995 $ 331,694 41.7 % $ 1,331,268 $ 1,078,479 23.4 % Loss and settlement expenses 202,118 189,558 6.6 % 513,741 457,989 12.2 % Policy acquisition costs 117,811 103,013 14.4 % 342,186 307,083 11.4 % Insurance operating expenses 28,868 21,591 33.7 % 84,892 70,002 21.3 % Interest expense on debt 1,617 1,873 (13.7 ) % 4,839 5,928 (18.4 ) % General corporate expenses 3,994 2,372 68.4 % 13,144 10,805 21.6 % Total expenses $ 354,408 $ 318,407 11.3 % $ 958,802 $ 851,807 12.6 % Equity in earnings of unconsolidated investees 1,238 1,732 (28.5 ) % 7,653 7,169 6.8 % Earnings before income taxes $ 116,825 $ 15,019 NM $ 380,119 $ 233,841 62.6 % Income tax expense 21,798 1,483 NM 75,200 43,842 71.5 % Net earnings $ 95,027 $ 13,536 NM $ 304,919 $ 189,999 60.5 % Other comprehensive earnings (loss), net of tax 80,293 (56,834 ) NM 59,779 (38,848 ) NM Comprehensive earnings (loss) $ 175,320 $ (43,298 ) NM $ 364,698 $ 151,151 141.3 % Operating earnings(1): Net earnings $ 95,027 $ 13,536 NM $ 304,919 $ 189,999 60.5 % Less: Net realized gains (5,420 ) (6,558 ) (17.4 ) % (11,222 ) (26,758 ) (58.1 ) % Income tax on realized gains 1,139 1,377 (17.3 ) % 2,357 5,619 (58.1 ) % Net unrealized (gains) losses on equity securities (38,392 ) 25,236 NM (87,314 ) (15,474 ) NM Income tax on unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities 8,062 (5,299 ) NM 18,335 3,250 NM Operating earnings $ 60,416 $ 28,292 113.5 % $ 227,075 $ 156,636 45.0 % Return on Equity: Net earnings (trailing four quarters) 27.7 % 22.1 % Comprehensive earnings (trailing four quarters) 38.4 % 20.3 % Per Share Data: Diluted: Weighted average shares outstanding (in 000's) 46,220 46,065 46,185 46,067 Net earnings per share $ 2.06 $ 0.29 NM $ 6.60 $ 4.12 60.2 % Less: Net realized gains (0.12 ) (0.14 ) (14.3 ) % (0.24 ) (0.58 ) (58.6 ) % Income tax on realized gains 0.02 0.03 (33.3 ) % 0.05 0.13 (61.5 ) % Net unrealized (gains) losses on equity securities (0.83 ) 0.55 NM (1.89 ) (0.34 ) NM Income tax on unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities 0.18 (0.12 ) NM 0.40 0.07 NM Operating earnings per share(1) $ 1.31 $ 0.61 114.8 % $ 4.92 $ 3.40 44.7 % Comprehensive earnings (loss) per share $ 3.79 $ (0.94 ) NM $ 7.90 $ 3.28 140.9 % Cash dividends per share - ordinary $ 0.29 $ 0.27 7.4 % $ 0.85 $ 0.80 6.3 % Net cash flow provided by operations $ 219,368 $ 98,597 122.5 % $ 432,139 $ 342,192 26.3 %

(1) See discussion above: Non-GAAP and Performance Measures. NM = Not Meaningful

RLI CORP 2024 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 % Change SUMMARIZED BALANCE SHEET DATA: Fixed income, at fair value $ 3,176,073 $ 2,855,849 11.2 % (amortized cost - $3,302,684 at 9/30/24) (amortized cost - $3,054,391 at 12/31/23) Equity securities, at fair value 729,738 590,041 23.7 % (cost - $405,663 at 9/30/24) (cost - $354,022 at 12/31/23) Short-term investments 203,296 134,923 50.7 % Other invested assets 53,993 59,081 (8.6 ) % Cash and cash equivalents 60,634 36,424 66.5 % Total investments and cash $ 4,223,734 $ 3,676,318 14.9 % Accrued investment income 26,711 24,062 11.0 % Premiums and reinsurance balances receivable 241,311 221,206 9.1 % Ceded unearned premiums 120,845 112,257 7.7 % Reinsurance balances recoverable on unpaid losses 759,540 757,349 0.3 % Deferred policy acquisition costs 172,069 146,566 17.4 % Property and equipment 44,644 46,715 (4.4 ) % Investment in unconsolidated investees 65,271 56,966 14.6 % Goodwill and intangibles 53,562 53,562 0.0 % Income taxes - deferred - 15,872 (100.0 ) % Other assets 84,068 69,348 21.2 % Total assets $ 5,791,755 $ 5,180,221 11.8 % Unpaid losses and settlement expenses $ 2,611,941 $ 2,446,025 6.8 % Unearned premiums 1,010,760 892,326 13.3 % Reinsurance balances payable 43,423 71,507 (39.3 ) % Funds held 98,585 101,446 (2.8 ) % Income taxes - current 4,369 3,757 16.3 % Income taxes - deferred 15,369 - NM Debt 100,000 100,000 - % Accrued expenses 105,813 108,880 (2.8 ) % Other liabilities 53,145 42,766 24.3 % Total liabilities $ 4,043,405 $ 3,766,707 7.3 % Shareholders' equity 1,748,350 1,413,514 23.7 % Total liabilities & shareholders' equity $ 5,791,755 $ 5,180,221 11.8 % OTHER DATA: Common shares outstanding (in 000's) 45,810 45,640 Book value per share $ 38.17 $ 30.97 23.2 % Closing stock price per share $ 154.98 $ 133.12 16.4 % Statutory surplus $ 1,806,660 $ 1,520,135 18.8 % NM = Not Meaningful

RLI CORP 2024 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS UNDERWRITING SEGMENT DATA (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, GAAP GAAP GAAP GAAP Casualty Ratios Property Ratios Surety Ratios Total Ratios 2024 Gross premiums written $ 294,267 $ 173,813 $ 39,710 $ 507,790 Net premiums written 242,650 122,428 36,466 401,544 Net premiums earned 219,638 133,266 36,585 389,489 Net loss & settlement expenses 137,951 62.8 % 60,991 45.8 % 3,176 8.7 % 202,118 51.9 % Net operating expenses 79,138 36.0 % 41,873 31.4 % 25,668 70.1 % 146,679 37.7 % Underwriting income (loss)(1) $ 2,549 98.8 % $ 30,402 77.2 % $ 7,741 78.8 % $ 40,692 89.6 % 2023 Gross premiums written $ 254,307 $ 158,590 $ 36,427 $ 449,324 Net premiums written 207,177 93,207 34,340 334,724 Net premiums earned 189,305 94,988 34,116 318,409 Net loss & settlement expenses 101,750 53.7 % 81,932 86.3 % 5,876 17.2 % 189,558 59.5 % Net operating expenses 68,885 36.4 % 33,727 35.5 % 21,992 64.5 % 124,604 39.2 % Underwriting income (loss)(1) $ 18,670 90.1 % $ (20,671 ) 121.8 % $ 6,248 81.7 % $ 4,247 98.7 %

Nine Months Ended September 30, GAAP GAAP GAAP GAAP Casualty Ratios Property Ratios Surety Ratios Total Ratios 2024 Gross premiums written $ 826,152 $ 590,191 $ 123,495 $ 1,539,838 Net premiums written 687,170 439,052 112,854 1,239,076 Net premiums earned 627,014 396,774 105,442 1,129,230 Net loss & settlement expenses 369,273 58.9 % 134,950 34.0 % 9,518 9.0 % 513,741 45.5 % Net operating expenses 231,203 36.9 % 120,526 30.4 % 75,349 71.5 % 427,078 37.8 % Underwriting income (loss)(1) $ 26,538 95.8 % $ 141,298 64.4 % $ 20,575 80.5 % $ 188,411 83.3 % 2023 Gross premiums written $ 723,198 $ 539,325 $ 109,777 $ 1,372,300 Net premiums written 597,356 395,903 103,591 1,096,850 Net premiums earned 562,384 285,596 100,432 948,412 Net loss & settlement expenses 296,633 52.7 % 149,508 52.3 % 11,848 11.8 % 457,989 48.3 % Net operating expenses 208,273 37.1 % 102,499 35.9 % 66,313 66.0 % 377,085 39.7 % Underwriting income (loss)(1) $ 57,478 89.8 % $ 33,589 88.2 % $ 22,271 77.8 % $ 113,338 88.0 %

(1) See discussion above: Non-GAAP and Performance Measures.

