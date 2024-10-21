GREENWICH, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) today reported its third quarter 2024 results.

Summary Financial Data (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Third Quarter Nine Months 2024 2023 2024 2023 Gross premiums written $ 3,633,278 $ 3,353,205 $ 10,713,806 $ 9,739,296 Net premiums written 3,057,276 2,848,459 9,035,346 8,234,799 Net income to common stockholders 365,634 333,586 1,180,014 984,020 Net income per diluted share (1) 0.91 0.82 2.92 2.39 Operating income (2) 373,677 366,608 1,215,022 952,868 Operating income per diluted share (1) 0.93 0.90 3.01 2.32 Return on equity (3) 19.6 % 19.8 % 21.1 % 19.4 % Operating return on equity (2) (3) 20.0 % 21.7 % 21.7 % 18.8 %

(1) The 2024 per share amounts have been adjusted to reflect the 3-for-2 common stock split effected on July 10, 2024, and the 2023 per share amounts were restated for comparative purposes to reflect such common stock split. (2) Operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by the Company as net income excluding after-tax net investment gains (losses) and related expenses. (3) Return on equity and operating return on equity represent net income and operating income, respectively, expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of beginning of year common stockholders' equity.

Third quarter highlights included:

Return on equity and operating return on equity of 19.6% and 20.0%, respectively.

Net investment income grew 19.5% to $323.8 million compared to the prior year.

The current accident year combined ratio before catastrophe losses of 3.3 loss ratio points was 87.6%, and the reported combined ratio was 90.9%.

Average rate increases excluding workers' compensation were approximately 8.4%.

Book value per share grew 10.0%, before dividends and share repurchases.

Total capital returned to shareholders was $138.3 million, consisting of $95.3 million of special dividends, $30.5 million of regular dividends and $12.5 million of share repurchases.

Record operating cash flow increased 15.2% to $1.2 billion.

The Company commented:

The Company reported record third quarter net income in 2024. Continued strong underwriting margins and increasing investment income drove our 19.6% annualized return on beginning of year common stockholders' equity.

We continue to grow thoughtfully by focusing on business we expect to achieve or exceed our targeted risk-adjusted return, being ever mindful of rate adequacy, loss trend, and exposure management. Our 90.9% calendar year combined ratio again demonstrated below average volatility, with a modest 3.3 loss ratio points of catastrophe losses, despite the frequency of severe market-wide events.

Net investment income increased 19.5% over the prior year third quarter, driven by an increase in fixed-maturity income. We anticipate that the Company's new money rate will remain above the current yield of our U.S. fixed-maturity securities, notwithstanding the recent and expected decreases in short-term rates. Coupled with increases in invested assets from continuing record cash flow, we remain well-positioned for further investment income growth.

Our success in navigating a wide variety of underwriting and investment environments has resulted in best-in-class returns on equity and below-average volatility that has generated significant shareholder value over many years. Fueled by knowledge and expertise, our decentralized structure allows us to take a flexible, proactive, and innovative approach to whatever risks and opportunities the market may present. We expect to continue to deliver outstanding risk-adjusted returns to our shareholders for the remainder of 2024 and beyond.

About W. R. Berkley Corporation

Founded in 1967, W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company that is among the largest commercial lines writers in the United States and operates worldwide in two segments of the property casualty business: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess.

Forward Looking Information

This is a "Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein, including statements related to our outlook for the industry and for our performance for the year 2024 and beyond, are based upon the Company's historical performance and on current plans, estimates and expectations. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. They are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: the cyclical nature of the property casualty industry; the impact of significant competition, including new entrants to the industry; the long-tail and potentially volatile nature of the insurance and reinsurance business; product demand and pricing; claims development and the process of estimating reserves; investment risks, including those of our portfolio of fixed maturity securities and investments in equity securities, including investments in financial institutions, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed securities, loans receivable, investment funds, including real estate, merger arbitrage, energy related and private equity investments; the effects of emerging claim and coverage issues; the uncertain nature of damage theories and loss amounts, including claims for cyber security-related risks; natural and man-made catastrophic losses, including as a result of terrorist activities; the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, or other epidemics and pandemics; the impact of climate change, which may alter the frequency and increase the severity of catastrophe events; general economic and market activities, including inflation, interest rates, and volatility in the credit and capital markets; the impact of the conditions in the financial markets and the global economy, and the potential effect of legislative, regulatory, accounting or other initiatives taken in response to such conditions, on our results and financial condition; foreign currency and political risks relating to our international operations; our ability to attract and retain key personnel and qualified employees; continued availability of capital and financing; the success of our new ventures or acquisitions and the availability of other opportunities; the availability of reinsurance; our retention under the Terrorism Risk Insurance Program Reauthorization Act of 2019; the ability or willingness of our reinsurers to pay reinsurance recoverables owed to us; other legislative and regulatory developments, including those related to business practices in the insurance industry; credit risk related to our policyholders, independent agents and brokers; changes in the ratings assigned to us or our insurance company subsidiaries by rating agencies; the availability of dividends from our insurance company subsidiaries; cyber security breaches of our information technology systems and the information technology systems of our vendors and other third parties, or related processes and systems; the effectiveness of our controls to ensure compliance with guidelines, policies and legal and regulatory standards; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results for the year 2024 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement we make. Any projections of growth in our revenues would not necessarily result in commensurate levels of earnings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Consolidated Financial Summary (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Third Quarter Nine Months 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues: Net premiums written $ 3,057,276 $ 2,848,459 $ 9,035,346 $ 8,234,799 Change in unearned premiums (130,453 ) (206,545 ) (497,761 ) (548,726 ) Net premiums earned 2,926,823 2,641,914 8,537,585 7,686,073 Net investment income 323,756 270,944 1,015,723 739,494 Net investment (losses) gains: Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains on investments (23,362 ) (40,855 ) (72,165 ) 50,403 Change in allowance for credit losses on investments 15,276 (1,571 ) 31,347 (11,164 ) Net investment (losses) gains (8,086 ) (42,426 ) (40,818 ) 39,239 Revenues from non-insurance businesses 128,610 137,116 375,307 375,225 Insurance service fees 28,666 22,962 81,583 81,290 Other income 610 128 1,804 235 Total Revenues 3,400,379 3,030,638 9,971,184 8,921,556 Expenses: Loss and loss expenses 1,825,960 1,636,193 5,270,334 4,744,602 Other operating costs and expenses 943,365 808,669 2,704,890 2,457,925 Expenses from non-insurance businesses 124,885 133,939 364,612 370,244 Interest expense 31,720 31,888 95,156 95,580 Total expenses 2,925,930 2,610,689 8,434,992 7,668,351 Income before income tax 474,449 419,949 1,536,192 1,253,205 Income tax expense (109,135 ) (86,519 ) (356,958 ) (268,322 ) Net Income before noncontrolling interests 365,314 333,430 1,179,234 984,883 Noncontrolling interest 320 156 780 (863 ) Net income to common stockholders $ 365,634 $ 333,586 $ 1,180,014 $ 984,020 Net income per share (1): Basic $ 0.92 $ 0.83 $ 2.95 $ 2.41 Diluted $ 0.91 $ 0.82 $ 2.92 $ 2.39 Average shares outstanding (1) (2): Basic 398,338 403,787 400,302 407,484 Diluted 401,817 407,158 404,053 411,219

(1) The 2024 per share amounts have been adjusted to reflect the 3-for-2 common stock split effected on July 10, 2024, and the 2023 per share amounts were restated for comparative purposes to reflect such common stock split. (2) Basic shares outstanding consist of the weighted average number of common shares outstanding during the period (including shares held in a grantor trust). Diluted shares outstanding consist of the weighted average number of basic and common equivalent shares outstanding during the period.

Business Segment Operating Results (Amounts in thousands, except ratios) (1) (2) Third Quarter Nine Months 2024 2023 2024 2023 Insurance: Gross premiums written $ 3,219,128 $ 2,965,787 $ 9,501,027 $ 8,586,193 Net premiums written 2,673,275 2,484,626 7,929,439 7,175,904 Net premiums earned 2,564,490 2,291,917 7,447,828 6,650,027 Pre-tax income 469,421 410,909 1,437,623 1,149,886 Loss ratio 63.1 % 62.8 % 63.0 % 62.8 % Expense ratio 28.4 % 28.2 % 28.4 % 28.2 % GAAP Combined ratio 91.5 % 91.0 % 91.4 % 91.0 % Reinsurance & Monoline Excess: Gross premiums written $ 414,150 $ 387,418 $ 1,212,779 $ 1,153,103 Net premiums written 384,001 363,833 1,105,907 1,058,895 Net premiums earned 362,333 349,997 1,089,757 1,036,046 Pre-tax income 105,225 110,442 357,299 317,146 Loss ratio 57.0 % 56.5 % 53.2 % 54.8 % Expense ratio 29.7 % 28.8 % 29.5 % 29.6 % GAAP Combined ratio 86.7 % 85.3 % 82.7 % 84.4 % Corporate and Eliminations: Net investment (losses) gains $ (8,086 ) $ (42,426 ) $ (40,818 ) $ 39,239 Interest expense (31,720 ) (31,888 ) (95,156 ) (95,580 ) Other expenses (60,391 ) (27,088 ) (122,756 ) (157,486 ) Pre-tax loss (100,197 ) (101,402 ) (258,730 ) (213,827 ) Consolidated: Gross premiums written $ 3,633,278 $ 3,353,205 $ 10,713,806 $ 9,739,296 Net premiums written 3,057,276 2,848,459 9,035,346 8,234,799 Net premiums earned 2,926,823 2,641,914 8,537,585 7,686,073 Pre-tax income 474,449 419,949 1,536,192 1,253,205 Loss ratio 62.4 % 61.9 % 61.7 % 61.7 % Expense ratio 28.5 % 28.3 % 28.6 % 28.4 % GAAP Combined ratio 90.9 % 90.2 % 90.3 % 90.1 %

(1) Loss ratio is losses and loss expenses incurred expressed as a percentage of premiums earned. Expense ratio is underwriting expenses expressed as a percentage of premiums earned. GAAP combined ratio is the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio. (2) Commencing with the first quarter of 2024, the Company reclassified a program management business from the Insurance segment to the Reinsurance & Monoline Excess segment. The reclassified business is a program management business offering support on a nationwide basis for commercial casualty and property program administrators. Reclassifications have been made to the Company's 2023 financial information to conform with this presentation.

Supplemental Information (Amounts in thousands) Third Quarter Nine Months 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net premiums written: Other liability $ 1,066,005 $ 978,193 $ 3,213,296 $ 2,867,172 Short-tail lines (1) 592,913 534,567 1,768,355 1,519,345 Auto 413,260 383,730 1,170,020 1,030,172 Workers' compensation 302,179 302,701 939,243 937,854 Professional liability 298,918 285,435 838,525 821,361 Total Insurance 2,673,275 2,484,626 7,929,439 7,175,904 Casualty (2) 189,386 188,445 567,522 589,706 Property (2) 106,106 92,171 306,925 256,350 Monoline excess 88,509 83,217 231,460 212,839 Total Reinsurance & Monoline Excess 384,001 363,833 1,105,907 1,058,895 Total $ 3,057,276 $ 2,848,459 $ 9,035,346 $ 8,234,799 Current accident year losses from catastrophes: Insurance $ 76,848 $ 46,160 $ 190,931 $ 139,409 Reinsurance & Monoline Excess 20,970 15,369 27,073 23,536 Total $ 97,818 $ 61,529 $ 218,004 $ 162,945 Net Investment income: Core portfolio (3) $ 301,146 $ 248,618 $ 962,293 $ 680,883 Investment funds 4,741 4,450 868 5,443 Arbitrage trading account 17,869 17,876 52,562 53,168 Total $ 323,756 $ 270,944 $ 1,015,723 $ 739,494 Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains on investments: Net realized (losses) gains on investments $ (21,825 ) $ (21,796 ) $ (29,723 ) $ 4,798 Change in unrealized (losses) gains on equity securities (1,537 ) (19,059 ) (42,442 ) 45,605 Total $ (23,362 ) $ (40,855 ) $ (72,165 ) $ 50,403 Other operating costs and expenses: Policy acquisition and insurance operating expenses $ 835,376 $ 747,007 $ 2,438,905 $ 2,183,517 Insurance service expenses 21,786 21,225 66,309 70,336 Net foreign currency losses (gains) 24,619 (22,498 ) 1,324 (1,777 ) Other costs and expenses 61,584 62,935 198,352 205,849 Total $ 943,365 $ 808,669 $ 2,704,890 $ 2,457,925 Cash flow from operations $ 1,240,770 $ 1,077,093 $ 2,868,335 $ 2,231,162 Reconciliation of net income to operating income: Net income $ 365,634 $ 333,586 $ 1,180,014 $ 984,020 Pre-tax investment losses (gains), net of related expenses 8,086 42,426 40,818 (39,170 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (43 ) (9,404 ) (5,810 ) 8,018 Operating income after-tax (4) $ 373,677 $ 366,608 $ 1,215,022 $ 952,868

(1) Short-tail lines include commercial multi-peril (non-liability), inland marine, accident and health, fidelity and surety, boiler and machinery, high net worth homeowners and other lines. (2) Includes reinsurance casualty and property and certain program management business. (3) Core portfolio includes fixed maturity securities, equity securities, cash and cash equivalents, real estate and loans receivable. (4) Operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by the Company as net income excluding after-tax net investment gains (losses). Net investment gains (losses) are computed net of related expenses, including performance-based compensatory costs associated with realized investment gains. Management believes this measurement provides a useful indicator of trends in the Company's underlying operations.

Selected Balance Sheet Information (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Net invested assets (1) $ 29,689,477 $ 26,973,703 Total assets 40,359,298 37,111,830 Reserves for losses and loss expenses 20,155,310 18,739,652 Senior notes and other debt 1,827,788 1,827,951 Subordinated debentures 1,009,629 1,009,090 Common stockholders' equity (2) 8,426,264 7,455,431 Common stock outstanding (3) (4) 381,190 384,817 Book value per share (4) (5) 22.11 19.37 Tangible book value per share (4) (5) 21.47 18.72

(1) Net invested assets include investments, cash and cash equivalents, trading accounts receivable from brokers and clearing organizations, trading account securities sold but not yet purchased and unsettled purchases, net of related liabilities. (2) As of September 30, 2024, reflected in common stockholders' equity are after-tax unrealized investment losses of $289 million and unrealized currency translation losses of $314 million. As of December 31, 2023, reflected in common stockholders' equity are after-tax unrealized investment losses of $586 million and unrealized currency translation losses of $340 million. (3) During the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company repurchased 4,537,130 shares of its common stock for $236.2 million. During the three months ended September 30, 2024, the Company repurchased 238,620 shares of its common stock for $12.5 million. The number of shares of common stock outstanding excludes shares held in a grantor trust. (4) The 2024 per share amounts have been adjusted to reflect the 3-for-2 common stock split effected on July 10, 2024, and the 2023 per share amounts were restated for comparative purposes to reflect such common stock split. (5) Book value per share is total common stockholders' equity divided by the number of common shares outstanding. Tangible book value per share is total common stockholders' equity excluding the after-tax value of goodwill and other intangible assets divided by the number of common shares outstanding.

Investment Portfolio September 30, 2024 (Amounts in thousands, except percentages) Carrying Value Percent of Total Fixed maturity securities: United States government and government agencies $ 2,070,985 7.0 % State and municipal: Special revenue 1,689,758 5.7 % State general obligation 311,953 1.0 % Local general obligation 304,114 1.0 % Corporate backed 165,155 0.6 % Pre-refunded 86,853 0.3 % Total state and municipal 2,557,833 8.6 % Mortgage-backed securities: Agency 2,424,228 8.2 % Commercial 600,881 2.0 % Residential - Prime 212,909 0.7 % Residential - Alt A 2,352 0.0 % Total mortgage-backed securities 3,240,370 10.9 % Asset-backed securities 4,107,321 13.8 % Corporate: Industrial 3,954,408 13.3 % Financial 3,348,562 11.3 % Utilities 774,398 2.6 % Other 775,396 2.6 % Total corporate 8,852,764 29.8 % Foreign government 1,834,605 6.2 % Total fixed maturity securities (1) 22,663,878 76.3 % Equity securities available for sale: Common stocks 701,667 2.3 % Preferred stocks 346,459 1.2 % Total equity securities available for sale 1,048,126 3.5 % Cash and cash equivalents (2) 1,861,981 6.3 % Investment funds 1,607,381 5.4 % Real estate 1,297,314 4.4 % Arbitrage trading account 820,928 2.8 % Loans receivable 389,869 1.3 % Net invested assets $ 29,689,477 100.0 %

(1) Total fixed maturity securities had an average rating of AA- and an average duration of 2.4 years, including cash and cash equivalents. (2) Cash and cash equivalents includes trading accounts receivable from brokers and clearing organizations, trading account securities sold but not yet purchased and unsettled purchases.

