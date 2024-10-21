LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cathay General Bancorp (the "Company", "we", "us", or "our") (Nasdaq: CATY), the holding company for Cathay Bank, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The Company reported net income of $67.5 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE Three months ended (unaudited) September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Net income $ 67.5 million $ 66.8 million $ 82.4 million Basic earnings per common share $0.94 $0.92 $1.14 Diluted earnings per common share $0.94 $0.92 $1.13 Return on average assets 1.15% 1.15% 1.42% Return on average total stockholders' equity 9.50% 9.63% 12.36% Efficiency ratio 51.11% 55.65% 48.57%

THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Net interest margin increased to 3.04% in the third quarter of 2024 from 3.01% in the second quarter of 2024.

Diluted earnings per share increased to $0.94 for the third quarter of 2024 compared to $0.92 for the second quarter of 2024.

Total deposits increased by $170.9 million, or 3.5% annualized, to $19.94 billion in the third quarter of 2024.

We are pleased to see the increase in the net interest margin compared to the second quarter. During the third quarter, we repurchased 0.8 million shares at an average cost of $42.0 per share, for a total of $35.0 million.", commented Chang M. Liu, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

INCOME STATEMENT REVIEW

THIRD QUARTER 2024 COMPARED TO THE SECOND QUARTER 2024

Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, was $67.5 million, an increase of $0.7 million, or 1.0%, compared to net income of $66.8 million for the second quarter of 2024. Diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2024 was $0.94 per share compared to $0.92 per share for the second quarter of 2024. The third quarter net income included $2.2 million after-tax or $0.03 per diluted share in higher income tax expense related to 2023 low-income housing tax credits discrete item.

Return on average stockholders' equity was 9.50% and return on average assets was 1.15% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to a return on average stockholders' equity of 9.63% and a return on average assets of 1.15% in the second quarter of 2024.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses

Net interest income before provision for credit losses increased $3.9 million, or 2.4%, to $169.2 million during the third quarter of 2024, compared to $165.3 million in the second quarter of 2024. The increase was due primarily to an increase in interest income from loans offset, in part, by an increase in deposit interest expense.

The net interest margin was 3.04% for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 3.01% for the second quarter of 2024.

For the third quarter of 2024, the yield on average interest-earning assets was 6.10%, the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities was 3.99%, and the cost of interest-bearing deposits was 3.95%. In comparison, for the second quarter of 2024, the yield on average interest-earning assets was 6.05%, the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities was 3.97%, and the cost of interest-bearing deposits was 3.94%. The increase in the costs of average interest-bearing liabilities was mainly a result of higher interest rates on interest bearing deposits. The net interest spread, defined as the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities, was 2.11% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 2.08% for the second quarter of 2024.

Provision for credit losses

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $14.5 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared with $6.6 million in the second quarter of 2024. As of September 30, 2024, the allowance for credit losses, which is comprised of the reserve for loan losses and the reserve for unfunded loan commitments, increased $10.2 million to $173.2 million, or 0.89% of gross loans, compared to $163.0 million, or 0.84% of gross loans, as of June 30, 2024.

The following table sets forth the charge-offs and recoveries for the periods indicated:

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 2024 2023 (In thousands) (Unaudited) Charge-offs: Commercial loans $ 2,666 $ 8,257 $ 6,254 $ 12,862 $ 12,517 Real estate loans (1) 1,805 - 1,221 2,059 5,341 Installment and other loans 7 - 8 7 15 Total charge-offs 4,478 8,257 7,483 14,928 17,873 Recoveries: Commercial loans 88 126 611 1,026 1,564 Real estate loans (1) 186 134 261 561 2,862 Installment and other loans 1 - - 1 - Total recoveries 275 260 872 1,588 4,426 Net charge-offs $ 4,203 $ 7,997 $ 6,611 $ 13,340 $ 13,447

(1) Real estate loans include commercial real estate loans, residential mortgage loans and equity lines.

Non-interest income

Non-interest income, which includes revenues from depository service fees, letters of credit commissions, securities gains (losses), wealth management fees, and other sources of fee income, was $20.4 million for the third quarter of 2024, an increase of $7.2 million, or 54.5%, compared to $13.2 million for the second quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to a $5.7 million increase in unrealized gains on equity securities when compared to the second quarter of 2024.

Non-interest expense

Non-interest expense decreased $2.5 million, or 2.5%, to $96.9 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to $99.4 million in the second quarter of 2024. The decrease in non-interest expense in the third quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a decrease of $1.2 million in professional services, when compared to the second quarter of 2024. The efficiency ratio, defined as non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income before provision for loan losses plus non-interest income, was 51.11% in the third quarter of 2024 compared to 55.65% for the second quarter of 2024.

Income taxes

The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2024 was 13.61% compared to 7.92% for the second quarter of 2024. The effective tax rate includes the impact of alternative energy investments and low-income housing tax credits. Income tax expense in the third quarter included a $2.2 million discrete item for 2023 low-income housing tax credits.

BALANCE SHEET REVIEW

Gross loans, excluding loans held for sale, were $19.37 billion as of September 30, 2024, an increase of $16.1 million, or 0.1%, from $19.36 billion as of June 30, 2024. The increase was primarily due to an increase of $89.2 million, or 0.9%, in commercial real estate loans, and an increase of $16.2 million, or 0.5% in commercial loans offset, in part, by a decrease of $49.9 million, or 14.0% in construction loans, a decrease of $31.7 million, or 0.5%, in residential mortgage loans and a decrease of $8.4 million, or 3.6% in equity lines.

The loan balances and composition as of September 30, 2024, compared to June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, are presented below:

September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 (In thousands) (Unaudited) Commercial loans $ 3,106,994 $ 3,090,763 $ 3,090,609 Construction loans 307,057 356,978 474,294 Commercial real estate loans 9,975,272 9,886,030 9,511,805 Residential mortgage loans 5,750,546 5,782,202 5,685,844 Equity lines 226,838 235,277 253,826 Installment and other loans 6,886 6,274 7,444 Gross loans $ 19,373,593 $ 19,357,524 $ 19,023,822 Allowance for loan losses (163,733) (153,404) (154,619) Unamortized deferred loan fees (10,505) (10,785) (9,521) Total loans, net $ 19,199,355 $ 19,193,335 $ 18,859,682 Loans held for sale $ 5,190 $ - $ -

Total deposits were $19.94 billion as of September 30, 2024, an increase of $170.9 million, or 0.9%, from $19.77 billion as of June 30, 2024.

The deposit balances and composition as of September 30, 2024, compared to June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, are presented below:

September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 (In thousands) (Unaudited) Non-interest-bearing demand deposits $ 3,253,823 $ 3,161,632 $ 3,623,483 NOW deposits 2,093,861 2,145,580 2,454,878 Money market deposits 3,134,460 3,182,031 3,222,612 Savings deposits 1,215,974 1,014,287 1,131,352 Time deposits 10,245,823 10,269,487 9,203,263 Total deposits $ 19,943,941 $ 19,773,017 $ 19,635,588

ASSET QUALITY REVIEW

As of September 30, 2024, total non-accrual loans were $162.8 million, an increase of $55.5 million, or 51.7%, from $107.3 million as of June 30, 2024.

The allowance for loan losses was $163.7 million and the allowance for off-balance sheet unfunded credit commitments was $9.5 million as of September 30, 2024. The allowances represent the amount estimated by management to be appropriate to absorb expected credit losses inherent in the loan portfolio, including unfunded credit commitments. The allowance for loan losses represented 0.85% of period-end gross loans, and 96.45% of non-performing loans as of September 30, 2024. The comparable ratios were 0.79% of period-end gross loans, and 138.56% of non-performing loans as of June 30, 2024.

The changes in non-performing assets and modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulties as of September 30, 2024, compared to June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, are presented below:

(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 % Change September 30, 2023 % Change Non-performing assets Accruing loans past due 90 days or more $ 6,931 $ 3,443 101 $ 1,924 260 Non-accrual loans: Construction loans - 22,998 (100) 16,992 (100) Commercial real estate loans 87,577 60,085 46 32,539 169 Commercial loans * 52,074 4,075 1,178 14,661 255 Residential mortgage loans 23,183 20,112 15 13,138 76 Total non-accrual loans $ 162,834 $ 107,270 52 $ 77,330 111 Total non-performing loans 169,765 110,713 53 79,254 114 Other real estate owned 18,277 18,277 - 14,407 27 Total non-performing assets $ 188,042 $ 128,990 46 $ 93,661 101 Allowance for loan losses $ 163,733 $ 153,404 7 $ 154,619 6 Total gross loans outstanding, at period-end $ 19,373,593 $ 19,357,524 0 $ 19,023,822 2 Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans, at period-end 96.45% 138.56% 195.09% Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, at period-end 0.85% 0.79% 0.81%

* Commercial nonaccrual loans included $19.5 million of loans that are current.

The increase in our nonaccrual loans was primarily caused by a $38.1 million loan relationship that was placed on nonaccrual status due to interest delinquency of more than ninety days on $18.6 million of these loans. The remaining $19.5 million of loans in this relationship were still current as of September 30, 2024. The borrower is actively seeking financing elsewhere for these loans.

The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.81% as of September 30, 2024, compared to 0.56% as of June 30, 2024. Total non-performing assets increased $59.0 million, or 45.7%, to $188.0 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to $129.0 million as of June 30, 2024, primarily due to an increase of $55.5 million, or 51.7%, in non-accrual loans, and an increase of $3.5 million, or 101.3%, in accruing loans past due 90 days or more.

CAPITAL ADEQUACY REVIEW

As of September 30, 2024, the Company's Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 13.33%, total risk-based capital ratio of 14.88%, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 10.82%, calculated under the Basel III capital rules, continue to place the Company in the "well capitalized" category for regulatory purposes, which is defined as institutions with a Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio equal to or greater than 8%, a total risk-based capital ratio equal to or greater than 10%, and a Tier 1 leverage capital ratio equal to or greater than 5%. As of June 30, 2024, the Company's Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 13.26%, total risk-based capital ratio was 14.74%, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 10.83%.

YEAR-TO-DATE REVIEW

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, was $205.8 million, a decrease of $65.8 million, or 24.2%, compared to net income of $271.6 million for the same period a year ago. Diluted earnings per share was $2.83 compared to $3.73 per share for the same period a year ago. The net interest margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, was 3.03% compared to 3.52% for the same period a year ago.

Return on average stockholders' equity was 9.84% and return on average assets was 1.18% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to a return on average stockholders' equity of 14.04% and a return on average assets of 1.61% for the same period a year ago. The efficiency ratio for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, was 53.28% compared to 44.64% for the same period a year ago.

CONFERENCE CALL

Cathay General Bancorp will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2024 financial results this afternoon, Monday, October 21, 2024, at 3:00 p.m., Pacific Time. Analysts and investors may dial in and participate in the question-and-answer session. To access the call, please dial 1-833-816-1377 and refer to Conference Code 10193436. The presentation accompanying this call and access to the live webcast is available on our site at www.cathaygeneralbancorp.com and a replay of the webcast will be archived for one year within 24 hours after the event.

ABOUT CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP

Cathay General Bancorp is a publicly traded company (Nasdaq: CATY) and is the holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Founded in 1962, Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services and currently operate over 60 branches across the United States in California, New York, Washington, Texas, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Nevada, and New Jersey. Overseas, it has a branch outlet in Hong Kong, and a representative office in Beijing, Shanghai, and Taipei. To learn more about Cathay Bank, please visit www.cathaybank.com. Cathay General Bancorp's website is at www.cathaygeneralbancorp.com. Information set forth on such websites is not incorporated into this press release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements made in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the applicable provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding management's beliefs, projections, and assumptions concerning future results and events. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, such words as "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "can," "continue," "could," "estimates," "expects," "hopes," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "predicts," "potential," "possible," "optimistic," "seeks," "shall," "should," "will," and variations of these words and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates, beliefs, projections, and assumptions of management and are not guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. Such risks and uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, adverse developments or conditions related to or arising from local, regional, national and international business, market and economic conditions and events and the impact they may have on us, our customers and our operations, assets and liabilities; possible additional provisions for loan losses and charge-offs; credit risks of lending activities and deterioration in asset or credit quality; extensive laws and regulations and supervision that we are subject to including potential future supervisory action by bank supervisory authorities; increased costs of compliance and other risks associated with changes in regulation; higher capital requirements from the implementation of the Basel III capital standards; compliance with the Bank Secrecy Act and other money laundering statutes and regulations; potential goodwill impairment; liquidity risk; fluctuations in interest rates; risks associated with acquisitions and the expansion of our business into new markets; inflation and deflation; real estate market conditions and the value of real estate collateral; our ability to generate anticipated returns on our investments and financings, including in tax-advantaged projects; environmental liabilities; our ability to compete with larger competitors; our ability to retain key personnel; successful management of reputational risk; natural disasters, public health crises and geopolitical events; general economic or business conditions in Asia, and other regions where Cathay Bank has operations; failures, interruptions, or security breaches of our information systems; our ability to adapt our systems to technological changes; risk management processes and strategies; adverse results in legal proceedings; certain provisions in our charter and bylaws that may affect acquisition of the Company; changes in accounting standards or tax laws and regulations; market disruption and volatility; restrictions on dividends and other distributions by laws and regulations and by our regulators and our capital structure; issuance of preferred stock; successfully raising additional capital, if needed, and the resulting dilution of interests of holders of our common stock; the soundness of other financial institutions; and general competitive, economic political, and market conditions and fluctuations.

These and other factors are further described in Cathay General Bancorp's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 (Item 1A in particular), other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and other filings Cathay General Bancorp makes with the SEC from time to time. Actual results in any future period may also vary from the past results discussed in this press release. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances, developments or events occurring after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 2024 2023 Financial performance Net interest income before provision for credit losses $ 169,155 $ 165,316 $ 185,640 $ 503,043 $ 559,608 Provision for credit losses 14,500 6,600 7,000 23,000 24,255 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 154,655 158,716 178,640 480,043 535,353 Non-interest income 20,365 13,215 7,837 40,191 45,191 Non-interest expense 96,867 99,352 93,973 289,458 269,980 Income before income tax expense 78,153 72,579 92,504 230,776 310,564 Income tax expense 10,639 5,750 10,133 24,998 38,966 Net income $ 67,514 $ 66,829 $ 82,371 $ 205,778 $ 271,598 Net income per common share Basic $ 0.94 $ 0.92 $ 1.14 $ 2.84 $ 3.74 Diluted $ 0.94 $ 0.92 $ 1.13 $ 2.83 $ 3.73 Cash dividends paid per common share $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 1.02 $ 1.02 Selected ratios Return on average assets 1.15% 1.15% 1.42% 1.18% 1.61% Return on average total stockholders' equity 9.50% 9.63% 12.36% 9.84% 14.04% Efficiency ratio 51.11% 55.65% 48.57% 53.28% 44.64% Dividend payout ratio 36.04% 37.06% 29.95% 35.87% 27.22% Yield analysis (Fully taxable equivalent) Total interest-earning assets 6.10% 6.05% 5.89% 6.05% 5.71% Total interest-bearing liabilities 3.99% 3.97% 3.33% 3.95% 2.94% Net interest spread 2.11% 2.08% 2.56% 2.10% 2.77% Net interest margin 3.04% 3.01% 3.38% 3.03% 3.52% Capital ratios September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.33% 13.26% 12.70% Total risk-based capital ratio 14.88% 14.74% 14.21% Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 10.82% 10.83% 10.44% .

CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 182,542 $ 160,389 $ 145,580 Short-term investments and interest bearing deposits 1,156,223 944,612 1,017,354 Securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,602,696 at September 30, 2024, $1,780,251 at June 30, 2024 and $1,684,951 at September 30, 2023) 1,508,356 1,648,731 1,508,798 Loans held for sale 5,190 - - Loans 19,373,593 19,357,524 19,023,822 Less: Allowance for loan losses (163,733) (153,404) (154,619) Unamortized deferred loan fees, net (10,505) (10,785) (9,521) Loans, net 19,199,355 19,193,335 18,859,682 Equity securities 35,741 29,949 31,456 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 17,250 17,250 17,250 Other real estate owned, net 18,277 18,277 14,407 Affordable housing investments and alternative energy partnerships, net 280,091 309,834 332,903 Premises and equipment, net 89,158 89,451 91,033 Customers' liability on acceptances 12,043 16,264 16,900 Accrued interest receivable 95,351 99,434 90,875 Goodwill 375,696 375,696 375,696 Other intangible assets, net 3,590 3,860 4,725 Right-of-use assets- operating leases 30,543 32,858 30,586 Other assets 265,037 295,305 307,284 Total assets $ 23,274,443 $ 23,235,245 $ 22,844,529 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits: Non-interest-bearing demand deposits $ 3,253,823 $ 3,161,632 $ 3,623,483 Interest-bearing deposits: NOW deposits 2,093,861 2,145,580 2,454,878 Money market deposits 3,134,460 3,182,031 3,222,612 Savings deposits 1,215,974 1,014,287 1,131,352 Time deposits 10,245,823 10,269,487 9,203,263 Total deposits 19,943,941 19,773,017 19,635,588 Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank 60,000 165,000 15,000 Other borrowings for affordable housing investments 17,783 17,838 22,374 Long-term debt 119,136 119,136 119,136 Acceptances outstanding 12,043 16,264 16,900 Lease liabilities - operating leases 32,906 35,355 32,962 Other liabilities 258,321 315,393 363,833 Total liabilities 20,444,130 20,442,003 20,205,793 Stockholders' equity 2,830,313 2,793,242 2,638,736 Total liabilities and equity $ 23,274,443 $ 23,235,245 $ 22,844,529 Book value per common share $ 39.66 $ 38.70 $ 36.35 Number of common shares outstanding 71,355,869 72,170,433 72,586,992

CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 2024 2023 (In thousands, except share and per share data) Interest and Dividend Income Loans receivable $ 310,311 $ 303,336 $ 293,108 $ 916,175 $ 827,765 Investment securities 15,125 15,644 12,698 45,720 36,832 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 375 499 355 1,305 957 Deposits with banks 13,680 13,381 17,307 41,793 43,405 Total interest and dividend income 339,491 332,860 323,468 1,004,993 908,959 Interest Expense Time deposits 119,786 118,076 90,022 347,408 234,171 Other deposits 45,918 44,512 38,207 133,218 92,683 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 1,885 2,316 6,779 13,517 14,875 Long-term debt 2,351 1,863 1,726 5,935 4,721 Short-term borrowings 396 777 1,094 1,872 2,901 Total interest expense 170,336 167,544 137,828 501,950 349,351 Net interest income before provision for credit losses 169,155 165,316 185,640 503,043 559,608 Provision for credit losses 14,500 6,600 7,000 23,000 24,255 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 154,655 158,716 178,640 480,043 535,353 Non-Interest Income Net gains/(losses) from equity securities 4,253 (1,430) (6,218) (6,204) 9,298 Debt securities gains/(losses), net - - - 1,107 (3,000) Letters of credit commissions 2,081 1,888 1,738 5,686 4,972 Depository service fees 1,572 1,778 1,536 4,900 5,009 Wealth management fees 6,545 5,678 5,150 17,861 12,686 Other operating income 5,914 5,301 5,631 16,841 16,226 Total non-interest income 20,365 13,215 7,837 40,191 45,191 Non-Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 40,859 40,439 38,774 124,850 114,048 Occupancy expense 5,938 5,652 5,851 17,557 16,883 Computer and equipment expense 4,753 5,391 4,387 15,212 12,899 Professional services expense 7,021 8,212 7,906 22,225 24,212 Data processing service expense 4,330 3,877 3,614 12,136 11,010 FDIC and State assessments 3,250 3,742 3,063 13,081 9,230 Marketing expense 1,614 1,474 1,587 5,002 4,777 Other real estate owned expense 596 1,482 435 2,331 566 Amortization of investments in low income housing and

alternative energy partnerships 24,077 23,396 23,157 61,905 60,497 Amortization of core deposit intangibles 250 259 250 848 1,059 Other operating expense 4,179 5,428 4,949 14,311 14,799 Total non-interest expense 96,867 99,352 93,973 289,458 269,980 Income before income tax expense 78,153 72,579 92,504 230,776 310,564 Income tax expense 10,639 5,750 10,133 24,998 38,966 Net income $ 67,514 $ 66,829 $ 82,371 $ 205,778 $ 271,598 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.94 $ 0.92 $ 1.14 $ 2.84 $ 3.74 Diluted $ 0.94 $ 0.92 $ 1.13 $ 2.83 $ 3.73 Cash dividends paid per common share $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 1.02 $ 1.02 Basic average common shares outstanding 71,786,624 72,658,810 72,568,518 72,370,995 72,546,149 Diluted average common shares outstanding 72,032,456 72,825,356 72,890,414 72,607,550 72,847,907

CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP AVERAGE BALANCES - SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited) Three months ended (In thousands)(Unaudited) September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Interest-earning assets: Average

Balance Average Yield/Rate (1) Average Balance Average

Yield/Rate (1) Average

Balance Average

Yield/Rate (1) Loans (1) $ 19,455,540 6.35% $ 19,439,112 6.28% $ 18,959,444 6.13% Taxable investment securities 1,638,414 3.67% 1,667,279 3.77% 1,530,767 3.29% FHLB stock 17,250 8.65% 17,250 11.63% 19,141 7.35% Deposits with banks 1,035,534 5.26% 997,808 5.39% 1,273,751 5.39% Total interest-earning assets $ 22,146,738 6.10% $ 22,121,449 6.05% $ 21,783,103 5.89% Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 2,134,807 2.10% $ 2,169,045 2.07% $ 2,405,011 1.98% Money market deposits 3,073,384 3.75% 3,217,813 3.77% 3,036,445 2.98% Savings deposits 1,212,870 1.85% 1,037,771 1.23% 1,151,615 1.17% Time deposits 10,250,601 4.65% 10,185,497 4.66% 9,145,176 3.91% Total interest-bearing deposits $ 16,671,662 3.95% $ 16,610,126 3.94% $ 15,738,247 3.23% Other borrowed funds 186,838 4.86% 235,234 5.29% 586,824 5.32% Long-term debt 119,136 7.85% 119,136 6.29% 119,136 5.75% Total interest-bearing liabilities 16,977,636 3.99% 16,964,496 3.97% 16,444,207 3.33% Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 3,230,150 3,247,498 3,603,779 Total deposits and other borrowed funds $ 20,207,786 $ 20,211,994 $ 20,047,986 Total average assets $ 23,353,032 $ 23,336,454 $ 22,997,427 Total average equity $ 2,828,386 $ 2,792,557 $ 2,644,006

(1) Yields and interest earned include net loan fees. Non-accrual loans are included in the average balance.

Nine months ended (In thousands)(Unaudited) September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Interest-earning assets: Average

Balance Average

Yield/Rate (1) Average Balance Average

Yield/Rate (1) Loans (1) $ 19,464,502 6.29% $ 18,572,222 5.96% Taxable investment securities 1,647,968 3.71% 1,546,951 3.18% FHLB stock 19,162 9.10% 18,290 7.00% Deposits with banks 1,042,413 5.36% 1,145,398 5.07% Total interest-earning assets $ 22,174,045 6.05% $ 21,282,861 5.71% Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 2,205,108 2.12% $ 2,361,732 1.57% Money market deposits 3,134,940 3.69% 3,152,703 2.51% Savings deposits 1,099,331 1.42% 1,056,234 0.73% Time deposits 10,053,062 4.62% 8,728,133 3.59% Total interest-bearing deposits $ 16,492,441 3.89% $ 15,298,802 2.86% Other borrowed funds 383,563 5.36% 473,114 5.02% Long-term debt 119,136 6.65% 119,136 5.30% Total interest-bearing liabilities 16,995,140 3.95% 15,891,052 2.94% Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 3,271,913 3,741,982 Total deposits and other borrowed funds $ 20,267,053 $ 19,633,034 Total average assets $ 23,380,362 $ 22,053,114 Total average equity $ 2,794,387 $ 2,586,548

(1) Yields and interest earned include net loan fees. Non-accrual loans are included in the average balance.

CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP

GAAP to NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide supplemental information regarding the Company's performance. Tangible equity and tangible equity to tangible assets ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. Tangible equity and tangible assets represent stockholders' equity and total assets, respectively, which have been reduced by goodwill and other intangible assets. Given that the use of such measures and ratios is more prevalent in the banking industry, and such measures and ratios are used by banking regulators and analysts, the Company has included them below for discussion.

As of September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 (In thousands) (Unaudited) Stockholders' equity (a) $ 2,830,313 $ 2,793,242 $ 2,638,736 Less: Goodwill (375,696) (375,696) (375,696) Other intangible assets (1) (3,590) (3,860) (4,725) Tangible equity (b) $ 2,451,027 $ 2,413,686 $ 2,258,315 Total assets (c) $ 23,274,443 $ 23,235,245 $ 22,844,529 Less: Goodwill (375,696) (375,696) (375,696) Other intangible assets (1) (3,590) (3,860) (4,725) Tangible assets (d) $ 22,895,157 $ 22,855,689 $ 22,464,108 Number of common shares outstanding (e) 71,355,869 72,170,433 72,586,992 Total stockholders' equity to total assets ratio (a)/(c) 12.16% 12.02% 11.55% Tangible equity to tangible assets ratio (b)/(d) 10.71% 10.56% 10.05% Tangible book value per share (b)/(e) $ 34.35 $ 33.44 $ 31.11 Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 (In thousands) (Unaudited) Net Income $ 67,514 $ 66,829 $ 82,371 $ 205,778 $ 271,598 Add: Amortization of other intangibles (1) 264 270 270 863 1,031 Tax effect of amortization adjustments (2) (78) (80) (80) (256) (306) Tangible net income (f) $ 67,700 $ 67,019 $ 82,561 $ 206,385 $ 272,323 Return on tangible common equity (3) (f)/(b) 11.05% 11.11% 14.62% 11.23% 16.08%

(1) Includes core deposit intangibles and mortgage servicing

(2) Applied the statutory rate of 29.65%.

(3) Annualized

Contacts

Heng W. Chen

(626) 279-3652