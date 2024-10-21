LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cathay General Bancorp (the "Company", "we", "us", or "our") (Nasdaq: CATY), the holding company for Cathay Bank, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The Company reported net income of $67.5 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024.
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
Three months ended
|(unaudited)
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
|Net income
|$ 67.5 million
|$ 66.8 million
|$ 82.4 million
|Basic earnings per common share
$0.94
$0.92
$1.14
|Diluted earnings per common share
$0.94
$0.92
$1.13
|Return on average assets
1.15%
1.15%
1.42%
|Return on average total stockholders' equity
9.50%
9.63%
12.36%
|Efficiency ratio
51.11%
55.65%
48.57%
THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS
- Net interest margin increased to 3.04% in the third quarter of 2024 from 3.01% in the second quarter of 2024.
- Diluted earnings per share increased to $0.94 for the third quarter of 2024 compared to $0.92 for the second quarter of 2024.
- Total deposits increased by $170.9 million, or 3.5% annualized, to $19.94 billion in the third quarter of 2024.
We are pleased to see the increase in the net interest margin compared to the second quarter. During the third quarter, we repurchased 0.8 million shares at an average cost of $42.0 per share, for a total of $35.0 million.", commented Chang M. Liu, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.
INCOME STATEMENT REVIEW
THIRD QUARTER 2024 COMPARED TO THE SECOND QUARTER 2024
Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, was $67.5 million, an increase of $0.7 million, or 1.0%, compared to net income of $66.8 million for the second quarter of 2024. Diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2024 was $0.94 per share compared to $0.92 per share for the second quarter of 2024. The third quarter net income included $2.2 million after-tax or $0.03 per diluted share in higher income tax expense related to 2023 low-income housing tax credits discrete item.
Return on average stockholders' equity was 9.50% and return on average assets was 1.15% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to a return on average stockholders' equity of 9.63% and a return on average assets of 1.15% in the second quarter of 2024.
Net interest income before provision for credit losses
Net interest income before provision for credit losses increased $3.9 million, or 2.4%, to $169.2 million during the third quarter of 2024, compared to $165.3 million in the second quarter of 2024. The increase was due primarily to an increase in interest income from loans offset, in part, by an increase in deposit interest expense.
The net interest margin was 3.04% for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 3.01% for the second quarter of 2024.
For the third quarter of 2024, the yield on average interest-earning assets was 6.10%, the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities was 3.99%, and the cost of interest-bearing deposits was 3.95%. In comparison, for the second quarter of 2024, the yield on average interest-earning assets was 6.05%, the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities was 3.97%, and the cost of interest-bearing deposits was 3.94%. The increase in the costs of average interest-bearing liabilities was mainly a result of higher interest rates on interest bearing deposits. The net interest spread, defined as the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities, was 2.11% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 2.08% for the second quarter of 2024.
Provision for credit losses
The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $14.5 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared with $6.6 million in the second quarter of 2024. As of September 30, 2024, the allowance for credit losses, which is comprised of the reserve for loan losses and the reserve for unfunded loan commitments, increased $10.2 million to $173.2 million, or 0.89% of gross loans, compared to $163.0 million, or 0.84% of gross loans, as of June 30, 2024.
The following table sets forth the charge-offs and recoveries for the periods indicated:
Three months ended
|Nine months ended September 30,
|September 30, 2024
|June 30, 2024
|September 30, 2023
2024
2023
|(In thousands) (Unaudited)
|Charge-offs:
|Commercial loans
$ 2,666
$ 8,257
$ 6,254
$ 12,862
$ 12,517
|Real estate loans (1)
1,805
-
1,221
2,059
5,341
|Installment and other loans
7
-
8
7
15
|Total charge-offs
4,478
8,257
7,483
14,928
17,873
|Recoveries:
|Commercial loans
88
126
611
1,026
1,564
|Real estate loans (1)
186
134
261
561
2,862
|Installment and other loans
1
-
-
1
-
|Total recoveries
275
260
872
1,588
4,426
|Net charge-offs
$ 4,203
$ 7,997
$ 6,611
$ 13,340
$ 13,447
(1) Real estate loans include commercial real estate loans, residential mortgage loans and equity lines.
Non-interest income
Non-interest income, which includes revenues from depository service fees, letters of credit commissions, securities gains (losses), wealth management fees, and other sources of fee income, was $20.4 million for the third quarter of 2024, an increase of $7.2 million, or 54.5%, compared to $13.2 million for the second quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to a $5.7 million increase in unrealized gains on equity securities when compared to the second quarter of 2024.
Non-interest expense
Non-interest expense decreased $2.5 million, or 2.5%, to $96.9 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to $99.4 million in the second quarter of 2024. The decrease in non-interest expense in the third quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a decrease of $1.2 million in professional services, when compared to the second quarter of 2024. The efficiency ratio, defined as non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income before provision for loan losses plus non-interest income, was 51.11% in the third quarter of 2024 compared to 55.65% for the second quarter of 2024.
Income taxes
The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2024 was 13.61% compared to 7.92% for the second quarter of 2024. The effective tax rate includes the impact of alternative energy investments and low-income housing tax credits. Income tax expense in the third quarter included a $2.2 million discrete item for 2023 low-income housing tax credits.
BALANCE SHEET REVIEW
Gross loans, excluding loans held for sale, were $19.37 billion as of September 30, 2024, an increase of $16.1 million, or 0.1%, from $19.36 billion as of June 30, 2024. The increase was primarily due to an increase of $89.2 million, or 0.9%, in commercial real estate loans, and an increase of $16.2 million, or 0.5% in commercial loans offset, in part, by a decrease of $49.9 million, or 14.0% in construction loans, a decrease of $31.7 million, or 0.5%, in residential mortgage loans and a decrease of $8.4 million, or 3.6% in equity lines.
The loan balances and composition as of September 30, 2024, compared to June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, are presented below:
|September 30, 2024
|June 30, 2024
|September 30, 2023
|(In thousands) (Unaudited)
|Commercial loans
$ 3,106,994
$ 3,090,763
$ 3,090,609
|Construction loans
307,057
356,978
474,294
|Commercial real estate loans
9,975,272
9,886,030
9,511,805
|Residential mortgage loans
5,750,546
5,782,202
5,685,844
|Equity lines
226,838
235,277
253,826
|Installment and other loans
6,886
6,274
7,444
|Gross loans
$ 19,373,593
$ 19,357,524
$ 19,023,822
|Allowance for loan losses
(163,733)
(153,404)
(154,619)
|Unamortized deferred loan fees
(10,505)
(10,785)
(9,521)
|Total loans, net
$ 19,199,355
$ 19,193,335
$ 18,859,682
|Loans held for sale
$ 5,190
$ -
$ -
Total deposits were $19.94 billion as of September 30, 2024, an increase of $170.9 million, or 0.9%, from $19.77 billion as of June 30, 2024.
The deposit balances and composition as of September 30, 2024, compared to June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, are presented below:
|September 30, 2024
|June 30, 2024
|September 30, 2023
|(In thousands) (Unaudited)
|Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
$ 3,253,823
$ 3,161,632
$ 3,623,483
|NOW deposits
2,093,861
2,145,580
2,454,878
|Money market deposits
3,134,460
3,182,031
3,222,612
|Savings deposits
1,215,974
1,014,287
1,131,352
|Time deposits
10,245,823
10,269,487
9,203,263
|Total deposits
$ 19,943,941
$ 19,773,017
$ 19,635,588
ASSET QUALITY REVIEW
As of September 30, 2024, total non-accrual loans were $162.8 million, an increase of $55.5 million, or 51.7%, from $107.3 million as of June 30, 2024.
The allowance for loan losses was $163.7 million and the allowance for off-balance sheet unfunded credit commitments was $9.5 million as of September 30, 2024. The allowances represent the amount estimated by management to be appropriate to absorb expected credit losses inherent in the loan portfolio, including unfunded credit commitments. The allowance for loan losses represented 0.85% of period-end gross loans, and 96.45% of non-performing loans as of September 30, 2024. The comparable ratios were 0.79% of period-end gross loans, and 138.56% of non-performing loans as of June 30, 2024.
The changes in non-performing assets and modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulties as of September 30, 2024, compared to June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, are presented below:
|(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
% Change
September 30, 2023
% Change
|Non-performing assets
|Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
$ 6,931
$ 3,443
101
$ 1,924
260
|Non-accrual loans:
|Construction loans
-
22,998
(100)
16,992
|(100)
|Commercial real estate loans
87,577
60,085
46
32,539
169
|Commercial loans *
52,074
4,075
1,178
14,661
255
|Residential mortgage loans
23,183
20,112
15
13,138
76
|Total non-accrual loans
$ 162,834
$ 107,270
52
$ 77,330
111
|Total non-performing loans
169,765
110,713
53
79,254
114
|Other real estate owned
18,277
18,277
-
14,407
27
|Total non-performing assets
$ 188,042
$ 128,990
46
$ 93,661
101
|Allowance for loan losses
$ 163,733
$ 153,404
7
$ 154,619
6
|Total gross loans outstanding, at period-end
$ 19,373,593
$ 19,357,524
0
$ 19,023,822
2
|Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans, at period-end
96.45%
138.56%
195.09%
|Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, at period-end
0.85%
0.79%
0.81%
* Commercial nonaccrual loans included $19.5 million of loans that are current.
The increase in our nonaccrual loans was primarily caused by a $38.1 million loan relationship that was placed on nonaccrual status due to interest delinquency of more than ninety days on $18.6 million of these loans. The remaining $19.5 million of loans in this relationship were still current as of September 30, 2024. The borrower is actively seeking financing elsewhere for these loans.
The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.81% as of September 30, 2024, compared to 0.56% as of June 30, 2024. Total non-performing assets increased $59.0 million, or 45.7%, to $188.0 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to $129.0 million as of June 30, 2024, primarily due to an increase of $55.5 million, or 51.7%, in non-accrual loans, and an increase of $3.5 million, or 101.3%, in accruing loans past due 90 days or more.
CAPITAL ADEQUACY REVIEW
As of September 30, 2024, the Company's Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 13.33%, total risk-based capital ratio of 14.88%, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 10.82%, calculated under the Basel III capital rules, continue to place the Company in the "well capitalized" category for regulatory purposes, which is defined as institutions with a Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio equal to or greater than 8%, a total risk-based capital ratio equal to or greater than 10%, and a Tier 1 leverage capital ratio equal to or greater than 5%. As of June 30, 2024, the Company's Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 13.26%, total risk-based capital ratio was 14.74%, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 10.83%.
YEAR-TO-DATE REVIEW
Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, was $205.8 million, a decrease of $65.8 million, or 24.2%, compared to net income of $271.6 million for the same period a year ago. Diluted earnings per share was $2.83 compared to $3.73 per share for the same period a year ago. The net interest margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, was 3.03% compared to 3.52% for the same period a year ago.
Return on average stockholders' equity was 9.84% and return on average assets was 1.18% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to a return on average stockholders' equity of 14.04% and a return on average assets of 1.61% for the same period a year ago. The efficiency ratio for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, was 53.28% compared to 44.64% for the same period a year ago.
CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended September 30,
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
2024
2023
|Financial performance
|Net interest income before provision for credit losses
$ 169,155
$ 165,316
$ 185,640
$ 503,043
$ 559,608
|Provision for credit losses
14,500
6,600
7,000
23,000
24,255
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
154,655
158,716
178,640
480,043
535,353
|Non-interest income
20,365
13,215
7,837
40,191
45,191
|Non-interest expense
96,867
99,352
93,973
289,458
269,980
|Income before income tax expense
78,153
72,579
92,504
230,776
310,564
|Income tax expense
10,639
5,750
10,133
24,998
38,966
|Net income
$ 67,514
$ 66,829
$ 82,371
$ 205,778
$ 271,598
|Net income per common share
|Basic
$ 0.94
$ 0.92
$ 1.14
$ 2.84
$ 3.74
|Diluted
$ 0.94
$ 0.92
$ 1.13
$ 2.83
$ 3.73
|Cash dividends paid per common share
$ 0.34
$ 0.34
$ 0.34
$ 1.02
$ 1.02
|Selected ratios
|Return on average assets
1.15%
1.15%
1.42%
1.18%
1.61%
|Return on average total stockholders' equity
9.50%
9.63%
12.36%
9.84%
14.04%
|Efficiency ratio
51.11%
55.65%
48.57%
53.28%
44.64%
|Dividend payout ratio
36.04%
37.06%
29.95%
35.87%
27.22%
|Yield analysis (Fully taxable equivalent)
|Total interest-earning assets
6.10%
6.05%
5.89%
6.05%
5.71%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
3.99%
3.97%
3.33%
3.95%
2.94%
|Net interest spread
2.11%
2.08%
2.56%
2.10%
2.77%
|Net interest margin
3.04%
3.01%
3.38%
3.03%
3.52%
|Capital ratios
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
|Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
13.33%
13.26%
12.70%
|Total risk-based capital ratio
14.88%
14.74%
14.21%
|Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
10.82%
10.83%
10.44%
|.
CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
|(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|September 30, 2024
|June 30, 2024
|September 30, 2023
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
$ 182,542
$ 160,389
$ 145,580
|Short-term investments and interest bearing deposits
1,156,223
944,612
1,017,354
|Securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,602,696 at September 30, 2024,
|$1,780,251 at June 30, 2024 and $1,684,951 at September 30, 2023)
1,508,356
1,648,731
1,508,798
|Loans held for sale
5,190
-
-
|Loans
19,373,593
19,357,524
19,023,822
|Less: Allowance for loan losses
(163,733)
(153,404)
(154,619)
|Unamortized deferred loan fees, net
(10,505)
(10,785)
(9,521)
|Loans, net
19,199,355
19,193,335
18,859,682
|Equity securities
35,741
29,949
31,456
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
17,250
17,250
17,250
|Other real estate owned, net
18,277
18,277
14,407
|Affordable housing investments and alternative energy partnerships, net
280,091
309,834
332,903
|Premises and equipment, net
89,158
89,451
91,033
|Customers' liability on acceptances
12,043
16,264
16,900
|Accrued interest receivable
95,351
99,434
90,875
|Goodwill
375,696
375,696
375,696
|Other intangible assets, net
3,590
3,860
4,725
|Right-of-use assets- operating leases
30,543
32,858
30,586
|Other assets
265,037
295,305
307,284
|Total assets
$ 23,274,443
$ 23,235,245
$ 22,844,529
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Deposits:
|Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
$ 3,253,823
$ 3,161,632
$ 3,623,483
|Interest-bearing deposits:
|NOW deposits
2,093,861
2,145,580
2,454,878
|Money market deposits
3,134,460
3,182,031
3,222,612
|Savings deposits
1,215,974
1,014,287
1,131,352
|Time deposits
10,245,823
10,269,487
9,203,263
|Total deposits
19,943,941
19,773,017
19,635,588
|Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank
60,000
165,000
15,000
|Other borrowings for affordable housing investments
17,783
17,838
22,374
|Long-term debt
119,136
119,136
119,136
|Acceptances outstanding
12,043
16,264
16,900
|Lease liabilities - operating leases
32,906
35,355
32,962
|Other liabilities
258,321
315,393
363,833
|Total liabilities
20,444,130
20,442,003
20,205,793
|Stockholders' equity
2,830,313
2,793,242
2,638,736
|Total liabilities and equity
$ 23,274,443
$ 23,235,245
$ 22,844,529
|Book value per common share
$ 39.66
$ 38.70
$ 36.35
|Number of common shares outstanding
71,355,869
72,170,433
72,586,992
CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended September 30,
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
2024
2023
|(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|Interest and Dividend Income
|Loans receivable
$ 310,311
$ 303,336
$ 293,108
$ 916,175
$ 827,765
|Investment securities
15,125
15,644
12,698
45,720
36,832
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
375
499
355
1,305
957
|Deposits with banks
13,680
13,381
17,307
41,793
43,405
|Total interest and dividend income
339,491
332,860
323,468
1,004,993
908,959
|Interest Expense
|Time deposits
119,786
118,076
90,022
347,408
234,171
|Other deposits
45,918
44,512
38,207
133,218
92,683
|Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank
1,885
2,316
6,779
13,517
14,875
|Long-term debt
2,351
1,863
1,726
5,935
4,721
|Short-term borrowings
396
777
1,094
1,872
2,901
|Total interest expense
170,336
167,544
137,828
501,950
349,351
|Net interest income before provision for credit losses
169,155
165,316
185,640
503,043
559,608
|Provision for credit losses
14,500
6,600
7,000
23,000
24,255
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
154,655
158,716
178,640
480,043
535,353
|Non-Interest Income
|Net gains/(losses) from equity securities
4,253
(1,430)
(6,218)
(6,204)
9,298
|Debt securities gains/(losses), net
-
-
-
1,107
(3,000)
|Letters of credit commissions
2,081
1,888
1,738
5,686
4,972
|Depository service fees
1,572
1,778
1,536
4,900
5,009
|Wealth management fees
6,545
5,678
5,150
17,861
12,686
|Other operating income
5,914
5,301
5,631
16,841
16,226
|Total non-interest income
20,365
13,215
7,837
40,191
45,191
|Non-Interest Expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
40,859
40,439
38,774
124,850
114,048
|Occupancy expense
5,938
5,652
5,851
17,557
16,883
|Computer and equipment expense
4,753
5,391
4,387
15,212
12,899
|Professional services expense
7,021
8,212
7,906
22,225
24,212
|Data processing service expense
4,330
3,877
3,614
12,136
11,010
|FDIC and State assessments
3,250
3,742
3,063
13,081
9,230
|Marketing expense
1,614
1,474
1,587
5,002
4,777
|Other real estate owned expense
596
1,482
435
2,331
566
|Amortization of investments in low income housing and
alternative energy partnerships
24,077
23,396
23,157
61,905
60,497
|Amortization of core deposit intangibles
250
259
250
848
1,059
|Other operating expense
4,179
5,428
4,949
14,311
14,799
|Total non-interest expense
96,867
99,352
93,973
289,458
269,980
|Income before income tax expense
78,153
72,579
92,504
230,776
310,564
|Income tax expense
10,639
5,750
10,133
24,998
38,966
|Net income
$ 67,514
$ 66,829
$ 82,371
$ 205,778
$ 271,598
|Net income per common share:
|Basic
$ 0.94
$ 0.92
$ 1.14
$ 2.84
$ 3.74
|Diluted
$ 0.94
$ 0.92
$ 1.13
$ 2.83
$ 3.73
|Cash dividends paid per common share
$ 0.34
$ 0.34
$ 0.34
$ 1.02
$ 1.02
|Basic average common shares outstanding
71,786,624
72,658,810
72,568,518
72,370,995
72,546,149
|Diluted average common shares outstanding
72,032,456
72,825,356
72,890,414
72,607,550
72,847,907
CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP
AVERAGE BALANCES - SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
(In thousands)(Unaudited)
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
Interest-earning assets:
Average
Average
Yield/Rate (1)
Average
Balance
Average
Average
Average
|Loans (1)
$ 19,455,540
6.35%
$ 19,439,112
6.28%
$ 18,959,444
6.13%
|Taxable investment securities
1,638,414
3.67%
1,667,279
3.77%
1,530,767
3.29%
|FHLB stock
17,250
8.65%
17,250
11.63%
19,141
7.35%
|Deposits with banks
1,035,534
5.26%
997,808
5.39%
1,273,751
5.39%
|Total interest-earning assets
$ 22,146,738
6.10%
$ 22,121,449
6.05%
$ 21,783,103
5.89%
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
$ 2,134,807
2.10%
$ 2,169,045
2.07%
$ 2,405,011
1.98%
|Money market deposits
3,073,384
3.75%
3,217,813
3.77%
3,036,445
2.98%
|Savings deposits
1,212,870
1.85%
1,037,771
1.23%
1,151,615
1.17%
|Time deposits
10,250,601
4.65%
10,185,497
4.66%
9,145,176
3.91%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
$ 16,671,662
3.95%
$ 16,610,126
3.94%
$ 15,738,247
3.23%
|Other borrowed funds
186,838
4.86%
235,234
5.29%
586,824
5.32%
|Long-term debt
119,136
7.85%
119,136
6.29%
119,136
5.75%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
16,977,636
3.99%
16,964,496
3.97%
16,444,207
3.33%
|Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
3,230,150
3,247,498
3,603,779
|Total deposits and other borrowed funds
$ 20,207,786
$ 20,211,994
$ 20,047,986
|Total average assets
$ 23,353,032
$ 23,336,454
$ 22,997,427
|Total average equity
$ 2,828,386
$ 2,792,557
$ 2,644,006
(1) Yields and interest earned include net loan fees. Non-accrual loans are included in the average balance.
|Nine months ended
|(In thousands)(Unaudited)
|September 30, 2024
|September 30, 2023
|Interest-earning assets:
Average
Average
Average
Balance
Average
|Loans (1)
$ 19,464,502
6.29%
$ 18,572,222
5.96%
|Taxable investment securities
1,647,968
3.71%
1,546,951
3.18%
|FHLB stock
19,162
9.10%
18,290
7.00%
|Deposits with banks
1,042,413
5.36%
1,145,398
5.07%
|Total interest-earning assets
$ 22,174,045
6.05%
$ 21,282,861
5.71%
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
$ 2,205,108
2.12%
$ 2,361,732
1.57%
|Money market deposits
3,134,940
3.69%
3,152,703
2.51%
|Savings deposits
1,099,331
1.42%
1,056,234
0.73%
|Time deposits
10,053,062
4.62%
8,728,133
3.59%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
$ 16,492,441
3.89%
$ 15,298,802
2.86%
|Other borrowed funds
383,563
5.36%
473,114
5.02%
|Long-term debt
119,136
6.65%
119,136
5.30%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
16,995,140
3.95%
15,891,052
2.94%
|Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
3,271,913
3,741,982
|Total deposits and other borrowed funds
$ 20,267,053
$ 19,633,034
|Total average assets
$ 23,380,362
$ 22,053,114
|Total average equity
$ 2,794,387
$ 2,586,548
(1) Yields and interest earned include net loan fees. Non-accrual loans are included in the average balance.
CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP
GAAP to NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide supplemental information regarding the Company's performance. Tangible equity and tangible equity to tangible assets ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. Tangible equity and tangible assets represent stockholders' equity and total assets, respectively, which have been reduced by goodwill and other intangible assets. Given that the use of such measures and ratios is more prevalent in the banking industry, and such measures and ratios are used by banking regulators and analysts, the Company has included them below for discussion.
As of
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
(In thousands) (Unaudited)
|Stockholders' equity
|(a)
$ 2,830,313
$ 2,793,242
$ 2,638,736
|Less: Goodwill
(375,696)
(375,696)
(375,696)
|Other intangible assets (1)
(3,590)
(3,860)
(4,725)
|Tangible equity
|(b)
$ 2,451,027
$ 2,413,686
$ 2,258,315
|Total assets
|(c)
$ 23,274,443
$ 23,235,245
$ 22,844,529
|Less: Goodwill
(375,696)
(375,696)
(375,696)
|Other intangible assets (1)
(3,590)
(3,860)
(4,725)
|Tangible assets
|(d)
$ 22,895,157
$ 22,855,689
$ 22,464,108
|Number of common shares outstanding
|(e)
71,355,869
72,170,433
72,586,992
|Total stockholders' equity to total assets ratio
|(a)/(c)
12.16%
12.02%
11.55%
|Tangible equity to tangible assets ratio
|(b)/(d)
10.71%
10.56%
10.05%
|Tangible book value per share
|(b)/(e)
$ 34.35
$ 33.44
$ 31.11
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
|(In thousands) (Unaudited)
|Net Income
$ 67,514
$ 66,829
$ 82,371
$ 205,778
$ 271,598
|Add: Amortization of other intangibles (1)
264
270
270
863
1,031
|Tax effect of amortization adjustments (2)
(78)
(80)
(80)
(256)
(306)
|Tangible net income
|(f)
$ 67,700
$ 67,019
$ 82,561
$ 206,385
$ 272,323
|Return on tangible common equity (3)
|(f)/(b)
11.05%
11.11%
14.62%
11.23%
16.08%
(1) Includes core deposit intangibles and mortgage servicing
(2) Applied the statutory rate of 29.65%.
(3) Annualized
