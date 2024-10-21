Cadence Bank Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

HOUSTON and TUPELO, Miss., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) (the Company), today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.
Highlights for the third quarter of 2024 included:
- Reported quarterly net income available to common shareholders of $134.1 million, or $0.72 per diluted common share, and adjusted net income from continuing operations available to common shareholders,(1) which excludes non-routine income and expenses,(2) of $135.6 million, or $0.73 per diluted common share, which represents an increase of $0.04 per share, or 5.8%, compared to the second quarter of 2024 adjusted net income from continuing operations available to common shareholders.(1)
- Achieved quarterly adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations (PPNR)(1) of $189.9 million, which is flat compared to the second quarter of 2024 and up $44.7 million from the third quarter of 2023. Year-to-date, adjusted PPNR(1) is $555.0 million, up $80.6 million or 17.0%, from the same period in 2023.
- Period-end loans were flat for the quarter at $33.3 billion as higher levels of payoffs and paydowns offset new origination activity. Year-to-date, net loan growth is $807.0 million or 3.3% annualized.
- Grew period-end total deposits by $985.7 million, or 10.4% on an annualized basis. Customer deposits, which exclude brokered deposits and public funds, increased $1.4 billion including approximately $435.0 million in customer overnight sweep activity. Excluding the sweep activity, customer deposits increased approximately $945.0 million in the quarter, or 11.4% annualized.
- Continued improvement in net interest margin by 4 basis points to 3.31%, benefiting from improvement in average earning asset mix, stabilized deposit costs and higher loan yields.
- Credit metrics reflected 0.26% in annualized net charge-offs, slightly improved from the linked quarter, and a $12.0 million provision for credit losses resulting in a 1.38% allowance for credit losses as a percent of loans.
- Repurchased 323,395 shares of Company common stock during the third quarter at a weighted average price of $28.79 per share; regulatory capital remained strong with Common Equity Tier 1 Capital of 12.3% and Total Capital of 14.5%.
- Tangible book value per common share(1) increased to $21.68 per share at September 30, 2024, up $1.60 per share compared to the second quarter of 2024, while tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets(1) increased to 8.28% at September 30, 2024.
"Our third quarter results reflect another good quarter with strong operating performance, highlighted by favorable deposit trends, improvement in our net interest margin, and continued disciplined expense management," remarked Dan Rollins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cadence Bank. "From a balance sheet standpoint, we were very pleased with our team's continued success in growing deposits across the franchise, while keeping the increase in total cost of deposits to just two basis points. Our loan pipelines continue to be robust, reflecting the strong economies in our footprint; however, elevated payoffs and paydowns resulted in total loans being flat linked quarter. Importantly, our net interest income and net interest margin continued to exhibit growth, and our expenses and credit quality results remained in line with expectations."
Earnings Summary
All adjusted financial results discussed herein are adjusted results from continuing operations.(3)
For the third quarter of 2024, the Company reported net income available to common shareholders of $134.1 million, or $0.72 per diluted common share, compared to $90.2 million, or $0.49 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2023 and $135.1 million, or $0.73 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted net income available to common shareholders from continuing operations(1) increased to $135.6 million, or $0.73 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2024, compared with $97.6 million, or $0.53 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2023 and $127.9 million, or $0.69 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2024.
Additionally, the Company reported adjusted PPNR from continuing operations(1) of $189.9 million, or 1.58% of average assets on an annualized basis, for the third quarter of 2024, which is consistent with the second quarter of 2024, and an increase of $44.7 million or 30.7% compared to the same quarter of 2023. These notable increases in financial performance were driven by net interest margin expansion, fee revenue growth, and continued disciplined expense management.
Net Interest Revenue
Net interest revenue increased to $361.5 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $329.0 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $356.3 million for the second quarter of 2024. The net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) improved to 3.31% for the third quarter of 2024, compared with 2.98% for the third quarter of 2023 and 3.27% for the second quarter of 2024.
Net interest revenue increased $5.1 million, or 1.4%, compared to the second quarter of 2024 as the Company continues to benefit from improved average earning asset mix, upward repricing in the loan portfolio and slowed pressure on deposit costs. Purchase accounting accretion revenue was $3.0 million for both the third quarter of 2024 and the second quarter of 2024, respectively. Average earning assets declined slightly to $43.5 billion, as growth in average loans of $334.3 million was offset by lower excess cash.
Yield on net loans, loans held for sale and leases, excluding accretion, was 6.61% for the third quarter of 2024, up 5 basis points from 6.56% for the second quarter of 2024. Investment securities yielded 3.04% in the third quarter of 2024, down 15 basis points from 3.19% in the second quarter of 2024 due to both increased fair values of the portfolio as well as maturing higher yielding securities in the quarter. The yield on total interest earning assets increased to 5.92% for the third quarter of 2024, up 2 basis points from 5.90% for the second quarter of 2024.
The average cost of total deposits was relatively stable at 2.55% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 2.53% for the second quarter of 2024. While there was some mix shift between deposit product types, interest bearing demand and money market as well as savings costs were flat linked quarter and time deposit costs declined slightly. Total interest-bearing liabilities cost was 3.47% for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 3.45% for the second quarter of 2024.
Balance Sheet Activity
Loans and leases, net of unearned income, were flat at $33.3 billion compared to the second quarter of 2024. A decline in non-real estate C&I loans was offset by growth in owner occupied C&I, income producing CRE and residential mortgage loans.
Total deposits were $38.8 billion as of September 30, 2024, an increase of $985.7 million from the prior quarter. The third quarter's increase included a decline of $568.0 million in public funds to $3.7 billion, and a $174.0 million increase in brokered deposits to $626.0 million at September 30, 2024. Core customer deposits, which excludes brokered deposits and public funds, reflected organic growth of approximately $1.4 billion compared to June 30, 2024. However, approximately $435 million of this increase in non-interest bearing deposits was temporary in nature at quarter end driven by timing of overnight customer sweep activity.
The September 30, 2024 loan to deposit ratio was 85.7% and securities to total assets was 15.9%, reflecting continued strong liquidity. Noninterest bearing deposits increased to 23.8% of total deposits at the end of the third quarter of 2024 from 22.7% at June 30, 2024. Excluding the aforementioned approximately $435 million in overnight customer sweep activity, noninterest bearing deposits to total deposits were flat compared to the prior quarter. Stabilization in this mix has positively impacted both the net interest margin and cost of deposits trends.
Total investment securities declined $0.1 billion during the third quarter of 2024 to $7.8 billion at September 30, 2024. Cash, due from balances and deposits at the Federal Reserve increased $1.4 billion to $4.0 billion at September 30, 2024. However, from an average balance perspective, cash, due from balances and deposits at the Federal Reserve declined $0.6 billion linked quarter as the Company continues to use excess liquidity to fund loan growth and reduce reliance on higher cost funding.
In June 2024, the Company called $138.9 million in fixed-to-floating subordinated debt at par. This debt was yielding 5.65%; however, was set to reprice to a weighted-average rate of SOFR+3.76% after the June call date. In November 2024, the Company anticipates calling $215.2 million in fixed-to-floating subordinated debt at par. This debt is currently yielding 4.125% and is set to reprice at SOFR+2.73% after the November call date.
Credit Results, Provision for Credit Losses and Allowance for Credit Losses
Net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2024 were $22.2 million, or 0.26% of average net loans and leases on an annualized basis, compared with net charge-offs of $34.2 million, or 0.42% of average net loans and leases on an annualized basis, for the third quarter of 2023 and net charge-offs of $22.6 million, or 0.28% of average net loans and leases on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2024. Net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2024 were primarily in the C&I portfolio and a significant portion of the credits were specifically reserved for in prior quarters. The provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2024 was $12.0 million, compared with $17.0 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $22.0 million for the second quarter of 2024. The allowance for credit losses of $460.9 million at September 30, 2024 declined slightly to 1.38% of total loans and leases compared to 1.41% of total loans and leases at June 30, 2024.
Total nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets were 0.57% at September 30, 2024 compared to 0.32% at September 30, 2023 and 0.46% at June 30, 2024. Total nonperforming loans and leases as a percent of loans and leases, net were 0.82% at September 30, 2024, compared to 0.46% at September 30, 2023 and 0.65% at June 30, 2024. The linked quarter increase in nonperforming loans represents migration of a limited number of credits that were previously identified as criticized. Other real estate owned and other repossessed assets was $5.4 million at September 30, 2024 compared to the September 30, 2023 balance of $2.9 million and the June 30, 2024 balance of $4.8 million. Criticized loans represented 2.64% of loans at September 30, 2024 compared to 2.71% at September 30, 2023 and 2.51% at June 30, 2024, while classified loans were 2.09% at September 30, 2024 compared to 2.10% at September 30, 2023 and 2.09% at June 30, 2024. Criticized and classified loan totals continue to remain below the most recent peak levels at March 31, 2023.
Noninterest Revenue
Noninterest revenue was $85.9 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared with $74.0 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $100.7 million for the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted noninterest revenue(1) for the third quarter of 2024 was $88.8 million, compared with $80.6 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $85.7 million for the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted noninterest revenue(1) for the third quarter of 2024 excludes $2.9 million in securities losses while adjusted noninterest revenue(1) for the third quarter of 2023 excludes $6.7 million of facility and signage write-downs associated with branch closures and adjusted noninterest revenue(1) for the second quarter of 2024 excludes a gain of $15.0 million associated with the sale of businesses, primarily related to the sale of Cadence Business Solutions, LLC during the second quarter of 2024 (see Key Transactions below).
Wealth management revenue was $24.1 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared with $24.0 million for the second quarter of 2024 as seasonal declines in trust revenue were offset by growth in advisory and brokerage fees. Credit card, debit card and merchant fee revenue was $12.6 million for the third quarter of 2024, relatively consistent with $12.8 million for the second quarter of 2024. Deposit service charge revenue was $18.8 million for the third quarter of 2024, which represents an increase compared to $17.7 million for the second quarter of 2024 including an increase in account analysis revenue.
Mortgage production and servicing revenue totaled $8.2 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared with $9.9 million for the second quarter of 2024 due to slower originations. Mortgage origination volume for the third quarter of 2024 was $732.3 million, compared with $758.4 million for the second quarter of 2024. The net MSR valuation adjustment, net of the related hedge, was a negative $7.0 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared with a negative $3.7 million for the second quarter of 2024.
Other noninterest revenue was $32.1 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $40.1 million for the second quarter of 2024. Other noninterest revenue for the second quarter of 2024 included the $15.0 million gain on sale of businesses. Excluding this gain, other noninterest revenue increased $7.1 million linked quarter including increases in credit related fees, SBA income and other miscellaneous revenue.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2024 was $259.4 million, compared with $274.4 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $256.7 million for the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted noninterest expense(1) for the third quarter of 2024 was $260.4 million, compared with $264.2 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $251.1 million for the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2024 excludes a benefit of $1.2 million associated with an adjustment to the estimated FDIC deposit insurance special assessment. The adjusted efficiency ratio(1) was 57.7% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 56.7% for the second quarter of 2024 and 64.4% for the third quarter of 2023.
The $9.2 million, or 3.7%, linked quarter increases in adjusted noninterest expense(1) was driven by increases in salaries and employee benefits expense as well as other noninterest expense. Salaries and employee benefits expense increased $4.2 million compared to the second quarter of 2024 primarily as a result of the Company's annual merit increases being effective on July 1, 2024. Other noninterest expense increased $7.6 million compared to the second quarter of 2024. This increase was driven partially by an increase of $2.9 million in legal expense as second quarter of 2024 included higher recoveries of legal costs. The remainder of the increase was the result of small increases in various miscellaneous expenses combined with second quarter 2024 results including benefits associated with certain items including operational loss recoveries.
Capital Management
Total shareholders' equity was $5.6 billion at September 30, 2024 compared with $4.4 billion at September 30, 2023 and $5.3 billion at June 30, 2024. Estimated regulatory capital ratios at September 30, 2024 included Common Equity Tier 1 capital of 12.3%, Tier 1 capital of 12.7%, Total risk-based capital of 14.5%, and Tier 1 leverage capital of 10.1%. During the third quarter of 2024, the Company repurchased 323,395 shares of Company common stock at an average price of $28.79 per share. The company has 8.8 million shares remaining on its current share repurchase authorization, which expires on December 31, 2024. Outstanding common shares were 182.3 million as of September 30, 2024.
Summary
Rollins concluded, "Our results for the third quarter as well as year-to-date 2024 reflect steady improvement in our financial performance through disciplined balance sheet growth and strong core deposit retention, expansion in our net interest margin, stable credit quality, and enhanced operating efficiency. As always, it is rewarding to see all of our teammates' hard work and focus on serving our customers and communities continue to produce positive results."
Key Transactions
Effective May 17, 2024, the Company completed the sale of Cadence Business Solutions, its payroll processing business unit, resulting in a net gain on sale of approximately $12 million. The impact on both revenues and expenses is not material. The payroll processing unit had previously been part of Cadence Insurance, Inc., prior to its sale in November 2023.
Effective November 30, 2023, the Company completed the sale of its insurance subsidiary, Cadence Insurance, to Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. for approximately $904 million. The Transaction resulted in net capital creation of approximately $625 million, including a net gain on sale of approximately $525 million. The gain along with Cadence Insurance's historical financial results for periods prior to the divestiture have been reflected in the consolidated financial statements as discontinued operations. Additionally, current and prior period adjusted earnings exclude the impact of discontinued operations.
(1) Considered a non-GAAP financial measure. A discussion regarding these non-GAAP measures and ratios, including reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and definitions for non-GAAP ratios, appears in Table 14 "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions" beginning on page 22 of this news release.
(2) See Table 14 for detail on non-routine income and expenses.
(3) Given the sale of Cadence Insurance, Inc. ("Cadence Insurance") in the fourth quarter of 2023, the financial results presented consist of both continuing operations and discontinued operations. The discontinued operations include the financial results of Cadence Insurance prior to the sale, as well as the associated gain on sale in the fourth quarter of 2023. The discontinued operations are presented as a single line item below income from continuing operations and as separate lines in the balance sheet in the accompanying tables for all periods presented.
Table 1
Selected Financial Data
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Year-to-date
(In thousands)
Sep 2024
Jun 2024
Mar 2024
Dec 2023
Sep 2023
Sep 2024
Sep 2023
Earnings Summary:
Interest revenue
$ 647,713
$ 642,210
$ 637,113
$ 615,187
$ 595,459
$ 1,927,036
$ 1,694,980
Interest expense
286,255
285,892
283,205
280,582
266,499
855,352
678,229
Net interest revenue
361,458
356,318
353,908
334,605
328,960
1,071,684
1,016,751
Provision for credit losses
12,000
22,000
22,000
38,000
17,000
56,000
42,000
Net interest revenue, after provision for credit losses
349,458
334,318
331,908
296,605
311,960
1,015,684
974,751
Noninterest revenue
85,901
100,658
83,786
(311,460)
73,989
270,345
195,116
Noninterest expense
259,438
256,697
263,207
329,367
274,442
779,343
826,555
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
175,921
178,279
152,487
(344,222)
111,507
506,686
343,312
Income tax expense (benefit)
39,482
40,807
35,509
(80,485)
24,355
115,797
75,891
Income (loss) from continuing operations
136,439
137,472
116,978
(263,737)
87,152
390,889
267,421
Income from discontinued operations, net of taxes
-
-
-
522,801
5,431
-
15,819
Net income
136,439
137,472
116,978
259,064
92,583
390,889
283,240
Less: Preferred dividends
2,372
2,372
2,372
2,372
2,372
7,116
7,116
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 134,067
$ 135,100
$ 114,606
$ 256,692
$ 90,211
$ 383,773
$ 276,124
Balance Sheet - Period End Balances
Total assets
$ 49,204,933
$ 47,984,078
$ 48,313,863
$ 48,934,510
$ 48,523,010
$ 49,204,933
$ 48,523,010
Total earning assets
44,834,897
43,525,688
43,968,692
44,192,887
43,727,058
44,834,897
43,727,058
Available for sale securities
7,841,685
7,921,422
8,306,589
8,075,476
9,643,231
7,841,685
9,643,231
Loans and leases, net of unearned income
33,303,972
33,312,773
32,882,616
32,497,022
32,520,593
33,303,972
32,520,593
Allowance for credit losses (ACL)
460,859
470,022
472,575
468,034
446,859
460,859
446,859
Net book value of acquired loans
5,521,000
5,543,419
6,011,007
6,353,344
6,895,487
5,521,000
6,895,487
Unamortized net discount on acquired loans
17,988
20,874
23,715
26,928
30,761
17,988
30,761
Total deposits
38,844,360
37,858,659
38,120,226
38,497,137
38,344,885
38,844,360
38,344,885
Total deposits and repurchase agreements
38,861,324
37,913,693
38,214,616
38,948,653
39,207,474
38,861,324
39,207,474
Other short-term borrowings
3,500,000
3,500,000
3,500,000
3,500,000
3,500,223
3,500,000
3,500,223
Subordinated and long-term debt
225,823
269,353
430,123
438,460
449,323
225,823
449,323
Total shareholders' equity
5,572,863
5,287,758
5,189,932
5,167,843
4,395,257
5,572,863
4,395,257
Total shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI (1)
6,163,205
6,070,220
5,981,265
5,929,672
5,705,178
6,163,205
5,705,178
Common shareholders' equity
5,405,870
5,120,765
5,022,939
5,000,850
4,228,264
5,405,870
4,228,264
Common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI (1)
$ 5,996,212
$ 5,903,227
$ 5,814,272
$ 5,762,679
$ 5,538,185
$ 5,996,212
$ 5,538,185
Balance Sheet - Average Balances
Total assets
$ 47,803,977
$ 48,192,719
$ 48,642,540
$ 48,444,176
$ 48,655,138
$ 48,211,586
$ 48,791,497
Total earning assets
43,540,045
43,851,822
44,226,077
43,754,664
44,003,639
43,871,434
44,017,508
Available for sale securities
7,915,636
8,033,552
8,269,708
9,300,714
10,004,441
8,072,391
10,666,618
Loans and leases, net of unearned income
33,279,819
32,945,526
32,737,574
32,529,030
32,311,572
32,988,706
31,706,637
Total deposits
37,634,453
38,100,087
38,421,272
38,215,379
38,468,912
38,050,413
38,767,657
Total deposits and repurchase agreements
37,666,828
38,165,908
38,630,620
38,968,397
39,295,967
38,152,672
39,544,419
Other short-term borrowings
3,512,218
3,500,000
3,500,000
3,503,320
3,510,942
3,504,102
3,460,386
Subordinated and long-term debt
265,790
404,231
434,579
443,251
449,568
367,826
455,810
Total shareholders' equity
5,420,826
5,207,254
5,194,048
4,507,343
4,505,162
5,274,579
4,480,723
Common shareholders' equity
$ 5,253,833
$ 5,040,261
$ 5,027,055
$ 4,340,350
$ 4,338,169
$ 5,107,586
$ 4,313,730
Nonperforming Assets:
Nonperforming loans and leases (NPL) (2) (3)
272,954
216,746
241,007
216,141
150,038
272,954
150,038
Other real estate owned and other assets
5,354
4,793
5,280
6,246
2,927
5,354
2,927
Nonperforming assets (NPA)
$ 278,308
$ 221,539
$ 246,287
$ 222,387
$ 152,965
$ 278,308
$ 152,965
(1)
Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 23 - 27.
(2)
At September 30, 2024, $81.6 million of NPL is covered by government guarantees from the SBA, FHA, VA or USDA. Refer to Table 7 on page 13 for related information.
(3)
At June 30, 2024, NPL does not include nonperforming loans held for sale of $2.7 million.
Table 2
Selected Financial Ratios
Quarter Ended
Year-to-date
Sep 2024
Jun 2024
Mar 2024
Dec 2023
Sep 2023
Sep 2024
Sep 2023
Financial Ratios and Other Data:
Return on average assets from continuing operations (2)
1.14 %
1.15 %
0.97 %
(2.16) %
0.71 %
1.08 %
0.73 %
Return on average assets (2)
1.14
1.15
0.97
2.12
0.75
1.08
0.78
Adjusted return on average assets from continuing operations (1)(2)
1.15
1.09
0.97
0.62
0.82
1.07
0.92
Return on average common shareholders' equity from continuing operations (2)
10.15
10.78
9.17
(24.32)
7.75
10.04
8.07
Return on average common shareholders' equity (2)
10.15
10.78
9.17
23.46
8.25
10.04
8.56
Adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity from continuing operations (1)(2)
10.27
10.21
9.15
6.65
8.93
9.88
10.18
Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (1)(2)
14.04
15.18
12.94
(36.79)
11.75
14.06
12.28
Return on average tangible common equity (1)(2)
14.04
15.18
12.94
35.49
12.50
14.06
13.03
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (1)(2)
14.21
14.37
12.92
10.06
13.53
13.84
15.50
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing operation to total average assets (1)(2)
1.56
1.67
1.44
(2.51)
1.05
1.56
1.06
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations to total average assets (1)(2)
1.58
1.59
1.44
1.13
1.18
1.54
1.30
Net interest margin-fully taxable equivalent
3.31
3.27
3.22
3.04
2.98
3.27
3.10
Net interest rate spread-fully taxable equivalent
2.45
2.45
2.40
2.25
2.21
2.43
2.37
Efficiency ratio fully tax equivalent (1)
57.90
56.09
60.05
NM
67.93
57.99
68.03
Adjusted efficiency ratio fully tax equivalent (1)
57.73
56.73
60.12
66.01
64.35
58.18
62.48
Loan/deposit ratio
85.74 %
87.99 %
86.26 %
84.41 %
84.81 %
85.74 %
84.81 %
Full time equivalent employees
5,327
5,290
5,322
5,333
6,160
5,327
6,160
Credit Quality Ratios:
Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (2)
0.26 %
0.28 %
0.24 %
0.29 %
0.42 %
0.26 %
0.20 %
Provision for credit losses to average loans and leases (2)
0.14
0.27
0.27
0.46
0.21
0.23
0.18
ACL to loans and leases, net
1.38
1.41
1.44
1.44
1.37
1.38
1.37
ACL to NPL
168.84
216.85
196.08
216.54
297.83
168.84
297.83
NPL to loans and leases, net
0.82
0.65
0.73
0.67
0.46
0.82
0.46
NPA to total assets
0.57
0.46
0.51
0.45
0.32
0.57
0.32
Equity Ratios:
Total shareholders' equity to total assets
11.33 %
11.02 %
10.74 %
10.56 %
9.06 %
11.33 %
9.06 %
Total common shareholders' equity to total assets
10.99
10.67
10.40
10.22
8.71
10.99
8.71
Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (1)
8.28
7.87
7.60
7.44
5.86
8.28
5.86
Tangible common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI, to tangible assets, excluding AOCI (1)
9.40
9.40
9.13
8.90
8.41
9.40
8.41
Capital Adequacy (3):
Common Equity Tier 1 capital
12.3 %
11.9 %
11.7 %
11.6 %
10.3 %
12.3 %
10.3 %
Tier 1 capital
12.7
12.3
12.2
12.1
10.8
12.7
10.8
Total capital
14.5
14.2
14.5
14.3
12.9
14.5
12.9
Tier 1 leverage capital
10.1
9.7
9.5
9.3
8.6
10.1
8.6
(1) Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 23 - 27.
(2) Annualized.
(3) Current quarter regulatory capital ratios are estimated.
NM - Not meaningful
Table 3
Selected Financial Information
Quarter Ended
Year-to-date
Sep 2024
Jun 2024
Mar 2024
Dec 2023
Sep 2023
Sep 2024
Sep 2023
Common Share Data:
Diluted earnings (losses) per share from continuing operations
$ 0.72
$ 0.73
$ 0.62
$ (1.46)
$ 0.46
$ 2.07
$ 1.41
Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations (1)
0.73
0.69
0.62
0.40
0.53
2.04
1.78
Diluted earnings per share
0.72
0.73
0.62
1.41
0.49
2.07
1.50
Cash dividends per share
0.250
0.250
0.250
0.235
0.235
0.750
0.705
Book value per share
29.65
28.07
27.50
27.35
23.15
29.65
23.15
Tangible book value per share (1)
21.68
20.08
19.48
19.32
15.09
21.68
15.09
Market value per share (last)
31.28
28.28
29.00
29.59
21.22
31.28
21.22
Market value per share (high)
34.13
29.95
30.03
31.45
25.87
34.13
28.18
Market value per share (low)
27.46
26.16
24.99
19.67
19.00
24.99
16.95
Market value per share (average)
30.96
28.14
27.80
24.40
22.56
28.98
22.41
Dividend payout ratio from continuing operations
34.72 %
34.25 %
40.48 %
(16.13) %
51.09 %
36.23 %
50.00 %
Adjusted dividend payout ratio from continuing operations (1)
34.25 %
36.23 %
40.32 %
58.75 %
44.34 %
36.76 %
39.61 %
Total shares outstanding
182,315,142
182,430,427
182,681,325
182,871,775
182,611,075
182,315,142
182,611,075
Average shares outstanding - diluted
185,496,110
185,260,963
185,574,130
182,688,190
184,645,004
185,443,201
184,062,368
Yield/Rate:
(Taxable equivalent basis)
Loans, loans held for sale, and leases
6.64 %
6.59 %
6.50 %
6.48 %
6.39 %
6.58 %
6.22 %
Loans, loans held for sale, and leases excluding net accretion on
6.61
6.56
6.46
6.43
6.31
6.54
6.12
Available for sale securities:
Taxable
3.03
3.18
3.11
2.45
2.07
3.11
1.98
Tax-exempt
3.97
4.12
4.25
3.78
3.23
4.11
3.22
Other investments
5.37
5.45
5.48
5.41
5.36
5.44
5.02
Total interest earning assets and revenue
5.92
5.90
5.80
5.59
5.38
5.87
5.16
Deposits
2.55
2.53
2.45
2.32
2.14
2.51
1.76
Interest bearing demand and money market
3.13
3.13
3.11
3.02
2.79
3.13
2.43
Savings
0.57
0.57
0.57
0.56
0.56
0.57
0.47
Time
4.50
4.53
4.42
4.22
3.98
4.48
3.48
Total interest bearing deposits
3.30
3.28
3.21
3.10
2.88
3.26
2.46
Fed funds purchased, securities sold under agreement to repurchase
5.10
4.47
4.86
4.33
4.27
4.81
3.99
Short-term FHLB borrowings
-
-
-
-
3.54
-
4.91
Short-term BTFP borrowings
4.77
4.77
4.84
5.04
5.15
4.79
5.15
Total interest bearing deposits and short-term borrowings
3.46
3.44
3.39
3.33
3.16
3.43
2.77
Subordinated and long-term borrowings
4.30
4.41
4.35
4.18
4.22
4.36
4.24
Total interest bearing liabilities
3.47
3.45
3.40
3.34
3.17
3.44
2.79
Interest bearing liabilities to interest earning assets
75.40 %
75.97 %
75.73 %
76.08 %
75.74 %
75.70 %
73.88 %
Net interest income tax equivalent adjustment (in thousands)
$ 694
$ 644
$ 636
$ 987
$ 1,081
$ 1,974
$ 3,197
(1) Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 23 - 27.
Table 4
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
As of
(In thousands)
Sep 2024
Jun 2024
Mar 2024
Dec 2023
Sep 2023
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$ 504,827
$ 516,715
$ 427,543
$ 798,177
$ 594,787
Interest bearing deposits with other banks and Federal funds sold
3,483,299
2,093,820
2,609,931
3,434,088
1,400,858
Available for sale securities, at fair value
7,841,685
7,921,422
8,306,589
8,075,476
9,643,231
Loans and leases, net of unearned income
33,303,972
33,312,773
32,882,616
32,497,022
32,520,593
Allowance for credit losses
460,859
470,022
472,575
468,034
446,859
Net loans and leases
32,843,113
32,842,751
32,410,041
32,028,988
32,073,734
Loans held for sale, at fair value
205,941
197,673
169,556
186,301
162,376
Premises and equipment, net
797,556
808,705
822,666
802,133
789,698
Goodwill
1,366,923
1,366,923
1,367,785
1,367,785
1,367,785
Other intangible assets, net
87,094
91,027
96,126
100,191
104,596
Bank-owned life insurance
652,057
648,970
645,167
642,840
639,073
Other assets
1,422,438
1,496,072
1,458,459
1,498,531
1,590,769
Assets of discontinued operations
-
-
-
-
156,103
Total Assets
$ 49,204,933
$ 47,984,078
$ 48,313,863
$ 48,934,510
$ 48,523,010
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Demand: Noninterest bearing
$ 9,242,693
$ 8,586,265
$ 8,820,468
$ 9,232,068
$ 9,657,198
Interest bearing
18,125,553
18,514,015
18,945,982
19,276,596
18,334,551
Savings
2,560,803
2,613,950
2,694,777
2,720,913
2,837,348
Time deposits
8,915,311
8,144,429
7,658,999
7,267,560
7,515,788
Total deposits
38,844,360
37,858,659
38,120,226
38,497,137
38,344,885
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase
16,964
55,034
94,390
451,516
862,589
Other short-term borrowings
3,500,000
3,500,000
3,500,000
3,500,000
3,500,223
Subordinated and long-term debt
225,823
269,353
430,123
438,460
449,323
Other liabilities
1,044,923
1,013,274
979,192
879,554
876,195
Liabilities of discontinued operations
-
-
-
-
94,538
Total Liabilities
43,632,070
42,696,320
43,123,931
43,766,667
44,127,753
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
Common stock
455,788
456,076
456,703
457,179
456,528
Capital surplus
2,729,440
2,724,656
2,724,587
2,743,066
2,733,003
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(590,342)
(782,462)
(791,333)
(761,829)
(1,309,921)
Retained earnings
2,810,984
2,722,495
2,632,982
2,562,434
2,348,654
Total Shareholders' Equity
5,572,863
5,287,758
5,189,932
5,167,843
4,395,257
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$ 49,204,933
$ 47,984,078
$ 48,313,863
$ 48,934,510
$ 48,523,010
Table 5
Consolidated Quarterly Average Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Sep 2024
Jun 2024
Mar 2024
Dec 2023
Sep 2023
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$ 435,569
$ 456,938
$ 557,009
$ 443,504
$ 362,479
Interest bearing deposits with other banks and Federal funds sold
2,210,277
2,758,385
3,146,439
1,811,686
1,571,973
Available for sale securities, at fair value
7,915,636
8,033,552
8,269,708
9,300,714
10,004,441
Loans and leases, net of unearned income
33,279,819
32,945,526
32,737,574
32,529,030
32,311,572
Allowance for credit losses
469,919
475,181
473,849
447,879
459,698
Net loans and leases
32,809,900
32,470,345
32,263,725
32,081,151
31,851,874
Loans held for sale, at fair value
134,313
114,359
72,356
113,234
115,653
Premises and equipment, net
807,353
815,920
808,473
795,164
811,095
Goodwill
1,366,923
1,367,358
1,367,785
1,367,916
1,367,785
Other intangible assets, net
89,262
93,743
98,350
102,765
107,032
Bank-owned life insurance
650,307
646,124
643,189
640,439
636,335
Other assets
1,384,437
1,435,995
1,415,506
1,787,603
1,826,471
Total Assets
$ 47,803,977
$ 48,192,719
$ 48,642,540
$ 48,444,176
$ 48,655,138
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Demand: Noninterest bearing
$ 8,616,534
$ 8,757,029
$ 9,072,619
$ 9,625,912
$ 9,924,554
Interest bearing
18,043,686
18,770,093
19,303,845
18,292,826
17,970,463
Savings
2,584,761
2,652,019
2,696,452
2,758,977
2,913,027
Time deposits
8,389,472
7,920,946
7,348,356
7,537,664
7,660,868
Total deposits
37,634,453
38,100,087
38,421,272
38,215,379
38,468,912
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase
32,375
65,821
209,348
753,018
827,055
Other short-term borrowings
3,512,218
3,500,000
3,500,000
3,503,320
3,510,942
Subordinated and long-term debt
265,790
404,231
434,579
443,251
449,568
Other liabilities
938,315
915,326
883,293
1,021,865
893,499
Total Liabilities
42,383,151
42,985,465
43,448,492
43,936,833
44,149,976
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
Common stock
455,954
456,618
456,437
456,636
456,557
Capital surplus
2,725,581
2,724,838
2,733,902
2,733,985
2,726,686
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(703,619)
(838,710)
(777,940)
(1,279,235)
(1,175,077)
Retained earnings
2,775,917
2,697,515
2,614,656
2,428,964
2,330,003
Total Shareholders' Equity
5,420,826
5,207,254
5,194,048
4,507,343
4,505,162
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$ 47,803,977
$ 48,192,719
$ 48,642,540
$ 48,444,176
$ 48,655,138
Table 6
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Year-to-date
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Sep 2024
Jun 2024
Mar 2024
Dec 2023
Sep 2023
Sep 2024
Sep 2023
INTEREST REVENUE:
Loans and leases
$ 555,862
$ 539,685
$ 528,940
$ 531,340
$ 520,126
$ 1,624,487
$ 1,473,472
Available for sale securities:
Taxable
59,732
62,852
63,405
55,801
50,277
185,989
152,320
Tax-exempt
638
638
687
1,927
2,375
1,963
7,279
Loans held for sale
1,630
1,652
1,184
1,418
1,468
4,467
3,033
Short-term investments
29,851
37,383
42,897
24,701
21,213
110,130
58,876
Total interest revenue
647,713
642,210
637,113
615,187
595,459
1,927,036
1,694,980
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Interest bearing demand deposits and money market accounts
142,179
146,279
149,403
139,144
126,296
437,861
333,578
Savings
3,695
3,743
3,801
3,918
4,108
11,238
11,037
Time deposits
94,944
89,173
80,670
80,143
76,867
264,786
166,333
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreement to repurchase
561
724
2,523
8,254
9,004
3,808
24,327
Short-term debt
42,003
41,544
42,109
44,451
45,438
125,656
128,490
Subordinated and long-term debt
2,873
4,429
4,699
4,672
4,786
12,003
14,464
Total interest expense
286,255
285,892
283,205
280,582
266,499
855,352
678,229
Net interest revenue
361,458
356,318
353,908
334,605
328,960
1,071,684
1,016,751
Provision for credit losses
12,000
22,000
22,000
38,000
17,000
56,000
42,000
Net interest revenue, after provision for credit losses
349,458
334,318
331,908
296,605
311,960
1,015,684
974,751
NONINTEREST REVENUE:
Mortgage banking
1,133
6,173
6,443
(1,137)
5,684
13,749
20,115
Credit card, debit card and merchant fees
12,649
12,770
12,162
12,902
12,413
37,581
36,882
Deposit service charges
18,814
17,652
18,338
11,161
16,867
54,803
50,557
Security (losses) gains, net
(2,947)
(4)
(9)
(384,524)
64
(2,960)
(51,127)
Wealth management
24,110
24,006
22,833
22,576
21,079
70,949
64,351
Other noninterest income
32,142
40,061
24,019
27,562
17,882
96,223
74,338
Total noninterest revenue
85,901
100,658
83,786
(311,460)
73,989
270,345
195,116
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:
Salaries and employee benefits
152,237
148,038
156,650
148,081
161,627
456,926
486,641
Occupancy and equipment
28,894
29,367
28,640
28,009
27,069
86,901
82,962
Data processing and software
29,164
29,467
30,028
32,922
29,127
88,658
87,521
Merger expense
-
-
-
-
-
-
5,192
Amortization of intangibles
3,933
3,999
4,066
4,405
4,436
11,998
14,983
Deposit insurance assessments
7,481
15,741
8,414
45,733
10,425
31,637
26,491
Pension settlement expense
-
-
-
11,226
600
-
600
Other noninterest expense
37,729
30,085
35,409
58,991
41,158
103,223
122,165
Total noninterest expense
259,438
256,697
263,207
329,367
274,442
779,343
826,555
Income (loss) from continuing operations before taxes
175,921
178,279
152,487
(344,222)
111,507
506,686
343,312
Income tax expense (benefit)
39,482
40,807
35,509
(80,485)
24,355
115,797
75,891
Income (loss) from continuing operations
$ 136,439
$ 137,472
$ 116,978
$ (263,737)
$ 87,152
390,889
267,421
Income from discontinued operations
-
-
-
706,129
7,242
-
21,462
Income tax expense from discontinued operations
-
-
-
183,328
1,811
-
5,643
Income from discontinued operations, net of taxes
-
-
-
522,801
5,431
-
15,819
Net income
136,439
137,472
116,978
259,064
92,583
390,889
283,240
Less: Preferred dividends
2,372
2,372
2,372
2,372
2,372
7,116
7,116
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 134,067
$ 135,100
$ 114,606
$ 256,692
$ 90,211
$ 383,773
$ 276,124
Diluted earnings (losses) per common share from continuing operations
$ 0.72
$ 0.73
$ 0.62
$ (1.46)
$ 0.46
$ 2.07
$ 1.41
Diluted earnings per common share
$ 0.72
$ 0.73
$ 0.62
$ 1.41
$ 0.49
$ 2.07
$ 1.50
Table 7
Selected Loan Portfolio Data
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
(In thousands)
Sep 2024
Jun 2024
Mar 2024
Dec 2023
Sep 2023
LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:
Commercial and industrial
Non-real estate
$ 8,692,639
$ 9,136,929
$ 9,121,457
$ 8,935,598
$ 9,199,024
Owner occupied
4,557,723
4,475,647
4,442,357
4,349,060
4,361,530
Total commercial and industrial
13,250,362
13,612,576
13,563,814
13,284,658
13,560,554
Commercial real estate
Construction, acquisition and development
3,931,821
3,892,527
3,864,351
3,910,962
3,819,307
Income producing
5,978,695
5,851,340
5,783,943
5,736,871
5,720,606
Total commercial real estate
9,910,516
9,743,867
9,648,294
9,647,833
9,539,913
Consumer
Residential mortgages
9,933,222
9,740,713
9,447,675
9,329,692
9,186,179
Other consumer
209,872
215,617
222,833
234,839
233,947
Total consumer
10,143,094
9,956,330
9,670,508
9,564,531
9,420,126
Total loans and leases, net of unearned income
$ 33,303,972
$ 33,312,773
$ 32,882,616
$ 32,497,022
$ 32,520,593
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
Nonperforming Loans and Leases
Commercial and industrial
Non-real estate
$ 148,267
$ 121,171
$ 149,683
$ 131,559
$ 67,962
Owner occupied
15,127
13,700
5,962
7,097
6,486
Total commercial and industrial
163,394
134,871
155,645
138,656
74,448
Commercial real estate
Construction, acquisition and development
2,034
4,923
3,787
1,859
4,608
Income producing
25,112
15,002
19,428
17,485
12,251
Total commercial real estate
27,146
19,925
23,215
19,344
16,859
Consumer
Residential mortgages
82,191
61,677
61,886
57,881
58,488
Other consumer
223
273
261
260
243
Total consumer
82,414
61,950
62,147
58,141
58,731
Total nonperforming loans and leases (1)
$ 272,954
$ 216,746
$ 241,007
$ 216,141
$ 150,038
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets
5,354
4,793
5,280
6,246
2,927
Total nonperforming assets
$ 278,308
$ 221,539
$ 246,287
$ 222,387
$ 152,965
Government guaranteed portion of nonaccrual loans and leases covered by the SBA, FHA, VA or USDA
$ 81,632
$ 71,418
$ 59,897
$ 49,551
$ 42,046
Loans and leases 90+ days past due, still accruing
$ 11,757
$ 6,150
$ 30,048
$ 22,466
$ 9,152
(1) At June 30, 2024, NPL does not include nonperforming loans held for sale of $2.7 million.
Table 8
Allowance for Credit Losses
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
Sep 2024
Jun 2024
Mar 2024
Dec 2023
Sep 2023
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES:
Balance, beginning of period
$ 470,022
$ 472,575
$ 468,034
$ 446,859
$ 466,013
Charge-offs:
Commercial and industrial
(21,620)
(23,340)
(16,997)
(21,385)
(34,959)
Commercial real estate
(222)
(649)
(2,244)
(2,290)
(931)
Consumer
(2,681)
(2,294)
(2,395)
(3,229)
(1,608)
Total loans charged-off
(24,523)
(26,283)
(21,636)
(26,904)
(37,498)
Recoveries:
Commercial and industrial
1,647
2,943
1,312
2,117
2,240
Commercial real estate
65
101
150
95
201
Consumer
648
686
715
867
903
Total recoveries
2,360
3,730
2,177
3,079
3,344
Net charge-offs
(22,163)
(22,553)
(19,459)
(23,825)
(34,154)
Provision for credit losses related to loans and leases
13,000
20,000
24,000
45,000
15,000
Balance, end of period
$ 460,859
$ 470,022
$ 472,575
$ 468,034
$ 446,859
Average loans and leases, net of unearned income, for period
$ 33,279,819
$ 32,945,526
$ 32,737,574
$ 32,529,030
$ 32,311,572
Ratio: Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (2)
0.26 %
0.28 %
0.24 %
0.29 %
0.42 %
RESERVE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS (1)
Balance, beginning of period
$ 8,551
$ 6,551
$ 8,551
$ 15,551
$ 13,551
Provision (reversal) for credit losses for unfunded commitments
(1,000)
2,000
(2,000)
(7,000)
2,000
Balance, end of period
$ 7,551
$ 8,551
$ 6,551
$ 8,551
$ 15,551
(1) The Reserve for Unfunded Commitments is classified in other liabilities on the consolidated balance sheets.
(2) Annualized.
Table 9
Loan Portfolio by Grades
(Unaudited)
September 30, 2024
(In thousands)
Pass
Special Mention
Substandard
Doubtful
Impaired
Purchased Credit
Total
LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:
Commercial and industrial
Non-real estate
$ 8,190,551
$ 171,866
$ 258,496
$ 13,325
$ 54,795
$ 3,606
$ 8,692,639
Owner occupied
4,506,806
1,530
39,101
-
9,187
1,099
4,557,723
Total commercial and industrial
12,697,357
173,396
297,597
13,325
63,982
4,705
13,250,362
Commercial real estate
Construction, acquisition and development
3,918,273
-
13,548
-
-
-
3,931,821
Income producing
5,767,252
8,611
180,414
-
22,418
-
5,978,695
Total commercial real estate
9,685,525
8,611
193,962
-
22,418
-
9,910,516
Consumer
Residential mortgages
9,831,527
795
91,863
-
7,579
1,458
9,933,222
Other consumer
209,460
-
412
-
-
-
209,872
Total consumer
10,040,987
795
92,275
-
7,579
1,458
10,143,094
Total loans and leases, net of unearned income
$ 32,423,869
$ 182,802
$ 583,834
$ 13,325
$ 93,979
$ 6,163
$ 33,303,972
June 30, 2024
(In thousands)
Pass
Special Mention
Substandard
Impaired
Purchased Credit
Total
LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:
Commercial and industrial
Non-real estate
$ 8,657,327
$ 116,208
$ 309,809
$ 49,914
$ 3,671
$ 9,136,929
Owner occupied
4,413,813
9,872
42,860
7,998
1,104
4,475,647
Total commercial and industrial
13,071,140
126,080
352,669
57,912
4,775
13,612,576
Commercial real estate
Construction, acquisition and development
3,875,914
926
14,273
1,414
-
3,892,527
Income producing
5,655,410
12,007
170,305
13,618
-
5,851,340
Total commercial real estate
9,531,324
12,933
184,578
15,032
-
9,743,867
Consumer
Residential mortgages
9,658,697
799
79,759
-
1,458
9,740,713
Other consumer
215,104
-
513
-
-
215,617
Total consumer
9,873,801
799
80,272
-
1,458
9,956,330
Total loans and leases, net of unearned income
$ 32,476,265
$ 139,812
$ 617,519
$ 72,944
$ 6,233
$ 33,312,773
Table 10
Geographical Loan Information
(Unaudited)
September 30, 2024
(Dollars in thousands)
Alabama
Arkansas
Florida
Georgia
Louisiana
Mississippi
Missouri
Tennessee
Texas
Other
Total
LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:
Commercial and industrial
Non-real estate
$ 373,496
$ 174,110
$ 503,478
$ 451,079
$ 347,397
$ 493,209
$ 67,512
$ 366,114
$ 3,443,772
$ 2,472,472
$ 8,692,639
Owner occupied
342,037
248,109
302,228
323,643
296,937
625,425
101,509
162,176
1,749,994
405,665
4,557,723
|
Total commercial and industrial
715,533
422,219
805,706
774,722
644,334
1,118,634
169,021
528,290
5,193,766
2,878,137
13,250,362
Commercial real estate
Construction, acquisition and
214,627
72,186
467,852
553,316
42,963
183,412
40,413
166,889
1,604,724
585,439
3,931,821
Income producing
425,613
248,133
408,683
574,925
232,605
428,569
204,351
323,786
2,312,282
819,748
5,978,695
Total commercial real estate
640,240
320,319
876,535
1,128,241
275,568
611,981
244,764
490,675
3,917,006
1,405,187
9,910,516
Consumer
Residential mortgages
1,284,111
406,108
691,794
436,840
473,271
1,193,982
208,750
759,480
4,241,278
237,608
9,933,222
Other consumer
27,230
17,386
5,223
7,425
10,771
83,311
1,542
15,909
35,564
5,511
209,872
Total consumer
1,311,341
423,494
697,017
444,265
484,042
1,277,293
210,292
775,389
4,276,842
243,119
10,143,094
Total
$2,667,114
$ 1,166,032
$ 2,379,258
$ 2,347,228
$ 1,403,944
$ 3,007,908
$ 624,077
$ 1,794,354
$ 13,387,614
$ 4,526,443
$33,303,972
Loan growth (decline), excluding
$ 30,840
$ 17,674
$ 73,538
$ 21,012
$ 20,825
$ (35,294)
$ 724
$ 72,424
$ (99,263)
$ (111,281)
$ (8,801)
Loan growth (decline), excluding
4.65 %
6.12 %
12.69 %
3.59 %
5.99 %
(4.61) %
0.46 %
16.73 %
(2.93) %
(9.55) %
(0.11) %
June 30, 2024
(Dollars in thousands)
Alabama
Arkansas
Florida
Georgia
Louisiana
Mississippi
Missouri
Tennessee
Texas
Other
Total
LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:
Commercial and industrial
Non-real estate
$ 385,251
$ 166,222
$ 516,717
$ 491,184
$ 351,731
$ 535,447
$ 74,535
$ 331,710
$ 3,644,417
$ 2,639,715
$ 9,136,929
Owner occupied
346,525
241,106
311,070
311,358
294,390
602,399
97,739
161,289
1,761,399
348,372
4,475,647
Total commercial and industrial
731,776
407,328
827,787
802,542
646,121
1,137,846
172,274
492,999
5,405,816
2,988,087
13,612,576
Commercial real estate
Construction, acquisition and
195,318
68,561
420,107
529,531
48,133
210,904
43,146
168,474
1,632,361
575,992
3,892,527
Income producing
426,133
261,575
373,876
560,683
213,649
430,971
203,927
297,257
2,260,782
822,487
5,851,340
Total commercial real estate
621,451
330,136
793,983
1,090,214
261,782
641,875
247,073
465,731
3,893,143
1,398,479
9,743,867
Consumer
Residential mortgages
1,257,791
393,730
679,028
426,349
464,187
1,177,933
202,196
747,121
4,146,204
246,174
9,740,713
Other consumer
25,256
17,164
4,922
7,111
11,029
85,548
1,810
16,079
41,714
4,984
215,617
Total consumer
1,283,047
410,894
683,950
433,460
475,216
1,263,481
204,006
763,200
4,187,918
251,158
9,956,330
Total loans and leases, net of
$ 2,636,274
$ 1,148,358
$ 2,305,720
$ 2,326,216
$ 1,383,119
$ 3,043,202
$ 623,353
$ 1,721,930
$ 13,486,877
$ 4,637,724
$ 33,312,773
Table 11
Noninterest Revenue and Expense
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Year-to-date
(In thousands)
Sep 2024
Jun 2024
Mar 2024
Dec 2023
Sep 2023
Sep 2024
Sep 2023
NONINTEREST REVENUE:
Mortgage banking excl. MSR and MSR hedge market value adjustment
$ 8,171
$ 9,875
$ 9,116
$ 6,966
$ 7,946
$ 27,161
$ 26,797
MSR and MSR hedge market value adjustment
(7,038)
(3,702)
(2,673)
(8,103)
(2,262)
(13,412)
(6,682)
Credit card, debit card and merchant fees
12,649
12,770
12,162
12,902
12,413
37,581
36,882
Deposit service charges
18,814
17,652
18,338
11,161
16,867
54,803
50,557
Security (losses) gains, net
(2,947)
(4)
(9)
(384,524)
64
(2,960)
(51,127)
Trust and asset management income
12,055
12,645
11,322
11,301
10,574
36,023
31,211
Investment advisory fees
8,641
8,180
8,336
8,084
8,428
25,157
23,320
Brokerage and annuity fees
3,414
3,181
3,175
3,191
2,077
9,769
9,820
Bank-owned life insurance
4,353
4,370
3,946
4,728
4,108
12,670
11,566
Other miscellaneous income
27,789
35,691
20,073
22,834
13,774
83,553
62,772
Total noninterest revenue
$ 85,901
$ 100,658
$ 83,786
$ (311,460)
$ 73,989
$ 270,345
$ 195,116
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:
Salaries and employee benefits
$ 152,237
$ 148,038
$ 156,650
$ 148,081
$ 161,627
$ 456,926
$ 486,641
Occupancy and equipment
28,894
29,367
28,640
28,009
27,069
86,901
82,962
Deposit insurance assessments
7,481
15,741
8,414
45,733
10,425
31,637
26,491
Pension settlement expense
-
-
-
11,226
600
-
600
Advertising and public relations
5,481
6,537
4,224
12,632
5,671
16,241
15,530
Foreclosed property expense
486
515
268
915
270
1,269
1,573
Telecommunications
1,513
1,441
1,545
1,356
1,520
4,498
4,419
Travel and entertainment
2,612
2,549
2,236
3,146
2,442
7,397
7,857
Data processing and software
29,164
29,467
30,028
32,922
29,127
88,658
87,521
Professional, consulting and outsourcing
4,115
3,534
3,935
5,194
5,017
11,584
14,698
Amortization of intangibles
3,933
3,999
4,066
4,405
4,436
11,998
14,983
Legal
3,664
758
3,682
13,724
3,316
8,104
6,369
Merger expense
-
-
-
-
-
-
5,192
Postage and shipping
1,677
1,622
2,205
1,907
2,292
5,504
6,536
Other miscellaneous expense
18,181
13,129
17,314
20,117
20,630
48,626
65,183
Total noninterest expense
$ 259,438
$ 256,697
$ 263,207
$ 329,367
$ 274,442
$ 779,343
$ 826,555
Table 12
Average Balance and Yields
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Balance
Income/
Yield/
Rate
Average
Balance
Income/
Yield/
Rate
Average
Balance
Income/
Yield/
Rate
ASSETS
Interest-earning assets:
Loans and leases, excluding accretion
$ 33,279,819
$ 553,394
6.62 %
$ 32,945,526
$ 537,179
6.56 %
$ 32,311,572
$ 513,989
6.31 %
Accretion income on acquired loans
2,992
0.04
2,981
0.03
6,587
0.08
Loans held for sale
134,313
1,630
4.83
114,359
1,652
5.81
115,653
1,468
5.04
Investment securities
Taxable
7,834,596
59,732
3.03
7,954,865
62,852
3.18
9,635,084
50,277
2.07
Tax-exempt
81,040
808
3.97
78,687
807
4.12
369,357
3,006
3.23
Total investment securities
7,915,636
60,540
3.04
8,033,552
63,659
3.19
10,004,441
53,283
2.11
Other investments
2,210,277
29,851
5.37
2,758,385
37,383
5.45
1,571,973
21,213
5.35
Total interest-earning assets
43,540,045
648,407
5.92 %
43,851,822
642,854
5.90 %
44,003,639
596,540
5.38 %
Other assets
4,733,851
4,816,078
5,111,197
Allowance for credit losses
469,919
475,181
459,698
Total assets
$ 47,803,977
$ 48,192,719
$ 48,655,138
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest bearing demand and money market
$ 18,043,686
$ 142,179
3.13 %
$ 18,770,093
$ 146,279
3.13 %
$ 17,970,463
126,296
2.79 %
Savings deposits
2,584,761
3,695
0.57
2,652,019
3,743
0.57
2,913,027
4,108
0.56
Time deposits
8,389,472
94,944
4.50
7,920,946
89,173
4.53
7,660,868
76,867
3.98
Total interest-bearing deposits
29,017,919
240,818
3.30
29,343,058
239,195
3.28
28,544,358
207,271
2.88
Fed funds purchased, securities sold under agreement to
44,582
572
5.10
65,821
732
4.47
837,773
9,007
4.27
Short-term FHLB borrowings
11
-
-
-
-
-
224
2
3.54
Short-term BTFP borrowings
3,500,000
41,992
4.77
3,500,000
41,536
4.77
3,500,000
45,433
5.15
Subordinated and long-term borrowings
265,790
2,873
4.30
404,231
4,429
4.41
449,568
4,786
4.22
Total interest-bearing liabilities
32,828,302
286,255
3.47 %
33,313,110
285,892
3.45 %
33,331,923
266,499
3.17 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
8,616,534
8,757,029
9,924,554
Other liabilities
938,315
915,326
893,499
Total liabilities
42,383,151
42,985,465
44,149,976
Shareholders' equity
5,420,826
5,207,254
4,505,162
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 47,803,977
$ 48,192,719
$ 48,655,138
Net interest income/net interest spread
362,152
2.45 %
356,962
2.45 %
330,041
2.21 %
Net yield on earning assets/net interest margin
3.31 %
3.27 %
2.98 %
Taxable equivalent adjustment:
Loans and investment securities
(694)
(644)
(1,081)
Net interest revenue
$ 361,458
$ 356,318
$ 328,960
Table 12
Average Balance and Yields Continued
Year-To-Date
September 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Balance
Income/
Yield/
Rate
Average
Balance
Income/
Yield/
Rate
ASSETS
Interest-earning assets:
Loans and leases, excluding accretion
$ 32,988,706
$ 1,616,450
6.54 %
$ 31,706,637
$ 1,452,912
6.13 %
Accretion income on acquired loans
9,489
0.04
21,822
0.09
Loans held for sale
107,109
4,467
5.57
76,770
3,033
5.28
Investment securities
Taxable
7,991,692
185,989
3.11
10,283,587
152,320
1.98
Tax-exempt
80,699
2,485
4.11
383,031
9,214
3.22
Total investment securities
8,072,391
188,474
3.12
10,666,618
161,534
2.02
Other investments
2,703,228
110,130
5.44
1,567,483
58,876
5.02
Total interest-earning assets
43,871,434
1,929,010
5.87 %
44,017,508
1,698,177
5.16 %
Other assets
4,813,124
5,227,122
Allowance for credit losses
472,972
453,133
Total assets
$ 48,211,586
$ 48,791,497
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest bearing demand and money market
$ 18,703,458
437,861
3.13 %
$ 18,322,003
$ 333,578
2.43 %
Savings deposits
2,644,193
11,238
0.57
3,119,830
11,037
0.47
Time deposits
7,888,094
264,786
4.48
6,383,257
166,333
3.48
Total interest-bearing deposits
29,235,745
713,885
3.26
27,825,090
510,948
2.46
Fed funds purchased, securities sold under agreement to repurchase and other
106,357
3,832
4.81
814,943
24,334
3.99
Short-term FHLB borrowings
4
-
-
1,858,102
68,235
4.91
Short-term BTFP borrowings
3,500,000
125,632
4.79
1,564,103
60,248
5.15
Subordinated and long-term borrowings
367,826
12,003
4.36
455,810
14,464
4.24
Total interest-bearing liabilities
33,209,932
855,352
3.44 %
32,518,048
678,229
2.79 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
8,814,668
10,942,567
Other liabilities
912,407
850,159
Total liabilities
42,937,007
44,310,774
Shareholders' equity
5,274,579
4,480,723
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 48,211,586
$ 48,791,497
Net interest income/net interest spread
1,073,658
2.43 %
1,019,948
2.37 %
Net yield on earning assets/net interest margin
3.27 %
3.10 %
Taxable equivalent adjustment:
Loans and investment securities
(1,974)
(3,197)
Net interest revenue
$ 1,071,684
$ 1,016,751
Table 13
Selected Additional Data
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
Sep 2024
Jun 2024
Mar 2024
Dec 2023
Sep 2023
MORTGAGE SERVICING RIGHTS ("MSR"):
Fair value, beginning of period
$ 113,595
$ 111,685
$ 106,824
$ 116,266
$ 111,417
Originations of servicing assets
3,361
3,687
2,736
2,636
4,065
Changes in fair value:
Due to changes in valuation inputs or assumptions(1)
(8,232)
927
4,781
(9,043)
2,888
Other changes in fair value(2)
(3,833)
(2,704)
(2,656)
(3,035)
(2,104)
Fair value, end of period
$ 104,891
$ 113,595
$ 111,685
$ 106,824
$ 116,266
MORTGAGE BANKING REVENUE:
Origination
$ 2,145
$ 3,976
$ 3,165
$ 1,040
$ 2,031
Servicing
6,026
5,899
5,951
5,926
5,915
Total mortgage banking revenue excluding MSR
8,171
9,875
9,116
6,966
7,946
Due to changes in valuation inputs or assumptions(1)
(8,232)
927
4,781
(9,043)
2,888
Other changes in fair value(2)
(3,833)
(2,704)
(2,656)
(3,035)
(2,104)
Market value adjustment on MSR Hedge
5,027
(1,925)
(4,798)
3,975
(3,046)
Total mortgage banking revenue
$ 1,133
$ 6,173
$ 6,443
$ (1,137)
$ 5,684
Mortgage loans serviced
$ 7,927,028
$ 7,824,895
$ 7,764,936
$ 7,702,592
$ 7,643,885
MSR/mortgage loans serviced
1.32 %
1.45 %
1.44 %
1.39 %
1.52 %
(1)
Primarily reflects changes in prepayment speeds and discount rate assumptions which are updated based on market interest rates.
(2)
Primarily reflects changes due to realized cash flows.
Quarter Ended
(In thousands)
Sep 2024
Jun 2024
Mar 2024
Dec 2023
Sep 2023
AVAILABLE FOR SALE SECURITIES, at fair value
U.S. Treasury securities
$ -
$ -
$ 239,402
$ 465,018
$ 1,996
Obligations of U.S. government agencies
300,730
305,200
318,233
332,011
1,004,374
Mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. agencies ("MBS"):
Residential pass-through:
Guaranteed by GNMA
71,001
69,788
72,034
75,662
73,649
Issued by FNMA and FHLMC
4,163,760
4,125,416
4,254,227
4,387,101
5,541,895
Other residential mortgage-back securities
1,135,004
1,233,868
1,210,617
727,434
146,063
Commercial mortgage-backed securities
1,664,288
1,673,823
1,694,967
1,742,837
2,271,680
Total MBS
7,034,053
7,102,895
7,231,845
6,933,034
8,033,287
Obligations of states and political subdivisions
137,996
133,155
134,643
137,624
392,252
Other domestic debt securities
51,599
64,288
67,421
67,197
71,741
Foreign debt securities
317,307
315,884
315,045
140,592
139,581
Total available for sale securities
$ 7,841,685
$ 7,921,422
$ 8,306,589
$ 8,075,476
$ 9,643,231
Table 14
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions
(Unaudited)
Management evaluates the Company's capital position and adjusted performance by utilizing certain financial measures not calculated in accordance with GAAP, including adjusted income from continuing operations, adjusted income from continuing operations available to common shareholders, pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations, adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations, total adjusted noninterest revenue, total adjusted noninterest expense, tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets, total shareholders' equity (excluding AOCI), common shareholders' equity (excluding AOCI), tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (excluding AOCI), return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations, return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations, adjusted return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets from continuing operations, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity from continuing operations, adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity, pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets, adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets, adjusted earnings per common share, tangible book value per common share, tangible book value per common share, excluding AOCI, efficiency ratio (tax equivalent), adjusted efficiency ratio (tax equivalent), dividend payout ratio from continuing operations, and adjusted dividend payout ratio from continuing operations. The Company has included these non-GAAP financial measures in this release for the applicable periods presented. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures: (i) provides important supplemental information that contributes to a proper understanding of the Company's capital position and adjusted performance, (ii) enables a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the Company's business and (iii) allows investors to evaluate the Company's performance in a manner similar to management, the financial services industry, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are presented in the tables below. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as substitutes for GAAP financial measures, and the Company strongly encourages investors to review the GAAP financial measures included in this news release and not to place undue reliance upon any single financial measure. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this news release with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.
Quarter Ended
Year-to-date
(In thousands)
Sep 2024
Jun 2024
Mar 2024
Dec 2023
Sep 2023
Sep 2024
Sep 2023
Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations Available to Common
Income (loss) from continuing operations
$ 136,439
$ 137,472
$ 116,978
$ (263,737)
$ 87,152
$ 390,889
$ 267,421
Plus: Merger expense
-
-
-
-
-
-
5,192
Incremental merger related expense
-
-
-
7,500
-
-
10,631
Gain on extinguishment of debt
-
(1,098)
(576)
(652)
-
(1,674)
(1,140)
Restructuring and other nonroutine expenses
(920)
6,675
251
41,522
9,596
6,006
16,027
Pension settlement expense
-
-
-
11,226
600
-
600
Less: Security (losses) gains, net
(2,947)
(4)
(9)
(384,524)
64
(2,960)
(51,127)
Gain on sale of businesses
-
14,980
-
-
-
14,980
-
Nonroutine (losses) gains, net
-
-
-
-
(6,653)
-
(6,653)
Tax adjustment
476
(2,209)
(74)
105,275
3,944
(1,807)
20,936
Adjusted income from continuing operations
137,990
130,282
116,736
75,108
99,992
385,008
335,575
Less: Preferred dividends
2,372
2,372
2,372
2,372
2,372
7,116
7,116
Adjusted income from continuing operations available to common
$ 135,618
$ 127,910
$ 114,364
$ 72,736
$ 97,620
$ 377,892
$ 328,459
Quarter Ended
Year-to-date
(In thousands)
Sep 2024
Jun 2024
Mar 2024
Dec 2023
Sep 2023
Sep 2024
Sep 2023
Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Net Revenue from Continuing Operations
Income (loss) from continuing operations
$ 136,439
$ 137,472
$ 116,978
$ (263,737)
$ 87,152
$ 390,889
$ 267,421
Plus: Provision for credit losses
12,000
22,000
22,000
38,000
17,000
56,000
42,000
Income tax expense (benefit)
39,482
40,807
35,509
(80,485)
24,355
115,797
75,891
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations
$ 187,921
$ 200,279
$ 174,487
$ (306,222)
$ 128,507
$ 562,686
$ 385,312
Quarter Ended
Year-to-date
(In thousands)
Sep 2024
Jun 2024
Mar 2024
Dec 2023
Sep 2023
Sep 2024
Sep 2023
Adjusted Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Net Revenue from Continuing
Income (loss) from continuing operations
$ 136,439
$ 137,472
$ 116,978
$ (263,737)
$ 87,152
$ 390,889
$ 267,421
Plus: Provision for credit losses
12,000
22,000
22,000
38,000
17,000
56,000
42,000
Merger expense
-
-
-
-
-
-
5,192
Incremental merger related expense
-
-
-
7,500
-
-
10,631
Gain on extinguishment of debt
-
(1,098)
(576)
(652)
-
(1,674)
(1,140)
Restructuring and other nonroutine expenses
(920)
6,675
251
41,522
9,596
6,006
16,027
Pension settlement expense
-
-
-
11,226
600
-
600
Income tax expense (benefit)
39,482
40,807
35,509
(80,485)
24,355
115,797
75,891
Less: Security (losses) gains, net
(2,947)
(4)
(9)
(384,524)
64
(2,960)
(51,127)
Gain on sale of businesses
-
14,980
-
-
-
14,980
-
Nonroutine (losses) gains, net
-
-
-
-
(6,653)
-
(6,653)
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing
$ 189,948
$ 190,880
$ 174,171
$ 137,898
$ 145,292
$ 554,998
$ 474,402
Quarter Ended
Year-to-date
(In thousands)
Sep 2024
Jun 2024
Mar 2024
Dec 2023
Sep 2023
Sep 2024
Sep 2023
Total Adjusted Revenue
Net interest revenue
$ 361,458
$ 356,318
$ 353,908
$ 334,605
$ 328,960
$ 1,071,684
$ 1,016,751
Total Adjusted Noninterest Revenue
Total noninterest revenue
$ 85,901
$ 100,658
$ 83,786
$ (311,460)
$ 73,989
$ 270,345
$ 195,116
Less: Security (losses) gains, net
(2,947)
(4)
(9)
(384,524)
64
(2,960)
(51,127)
Gain on sale of businesses
-
14,980
-
-
-
14,980
-
Nonroutine gains (losses), net
-
-
-
-
(6,653)
-
(6,653)
Total adjusted noninterest revenue
$ 88,848
$ 85,682
$ 83,795
$ 73,064
$ 80,578
$ 258,325
$ 252,896
Total adjusted revenue
$ 450,306
$ 442,000
$ 437,703
$ 407,669
$ 409,538
$ 1,330,009
$ 1,269,647
Quarter Ended
Year-to-date
(In thousands)
Sep 2024
Jun 2024
Mar 2024
Dec 2023
Sep 2023
Sep 2024
Sep 2023
Total Adjusted Noninterest Expense
Total noninterest expense
$ 259,438
$ 256,697
$ 263,207
$ 329,367
$ 274,442
$ 779,343
$ 826,555
Less: Merger expense
-
-
-
-
-
-
5,192
Incremental merger related expense
-
-
-
7,500
-
-
10,631
Gain on extinguishment of debt
-
(1,098)
(576)
(652)
-
(1,674)
(1,140)
Restructuring and other nonroutine expenses
(920)
6,675
251
41,522
9,596
6,006
16,027
Pension settlement expense
-
-
-
11,226
600
-
600
Total adjusted noninterest expense
$ 260,358
$ 251,120
$ 263,532
$ 269,771
$ 264,246
$ 775,011
$ 795,245
Quarter Ended
Year-to-date
(In thousands)
Sep 2024
Jun 2024
Mar 2024
Dec 2023
Sep 2023
Sep 2024
Sep 2023
Total Tangible Assets, Excluding AOCI
Total assets
$ 49,204,933
$ 47,984,078
$ 48,313,863
$ 48,934,510
$ 48,523,010
$ 49,204,933
$ 48,523,010
Less: Goodwill
1,366,923
1,366,923
1,367,785
1,367,785
1,367,785
1,366,923
1,367,785
Other intangible assets, net
87,094
91,027
96,126
100,191
104,596
87,094
104,596
Total tangible assets
47,750,916
46,526,128
46,849,952
47,466,534
47,050,629
47,750,916
47,050,629
Less: AOCI
(590,342)
(782,462)
(791,333)
(761,829)
(1,309,921)
(590,342)
(1,309,921)
Total tangible assets, excluding AOCI
$ 48,341,258
$ 47,308,590
$ 47,641,285
$ 48,228,363
$ 48,360,550
$ 48,341,258
$ 48,360,550
Quarter Ended
Year-to-date
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Sep 2024
Jun 2024
Mar 2024
Dec 2023
Sep 2023
Sep 2024
Sep 2023
PERIOD END BALANCES:
Total Shareholders' Equity, Excluding AOCI
Total shareholders' equity
$5,572,863
$5,287,758
$5,189,932
$5,167,843
$4,395,257
$5,572,863
$4,395,257
Less: AOCI
(590,342)
(782,462)
(791,333)
(761,829)
(1,309,921)
(590,342)
(1,309,921)
Total shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI
$6,163,205
$6,070,220
$5,981,265
$5,929,672
$5,705,178
$6,163,205
$5,705,178
Common Shareholders' Equity, Excluding AOCI
Total shareholders' equity
$5,572,863
$5,287,758
$5,189,932
$5,167,843
$4,395,257
$5,572,863
$4,395,257
Less: preferred stock
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
Common shareholders' equity
5,405,870
5,120,765
5,022,939
5,000,850
4,228,264
5,405,870
4,228,264
Less: AOCI
(590,342)
(782,462)
(791,333)
(761,829)
(1,309,921)
(590,342)
(1,309,921)
Common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI
$5,996,212
$5,903,227
$5,814,272
$5,762,679
$5,538,185
$5,996,212
$5,538,185
Total Tangible Common Shareholders' Equity, Excluding AOCI
Total shareholders' equity
$5,572,863
$5,287,758
$5,189,932
$5,167,843
$4,395,257
$5,572,863
$4,395,257
Less: Goodwill
1,366,923
1,366,923
1,367,785
1,367,785
1,367,785
1,366,923
1,367,785
Other intangible assets, net
87,094
91,027
96,126
100,191
104,596
87,094
104,596
Preferred stock
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
Total tangible common shareholders' equity
3,951,853
3,662,815
3,559,028
3,532,874
2,755,883
3,951,853
2,755,883
Less: AOCI
(590,342)
(782,462)
(791,333)
(761,829)
(1,309,921)
(590,342)
(1,309,921)
Total tangible common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI
$4,542,195
$4,445,277
$4,350,361
$4,294,703
$4,065,804
$4,542,195
$4,065,804
AVERAGE BALANCES:
Total Tangible Common Shareholders' Equity
Total shareholders' equity
$5,420,826
$5,207,254
$5,194,048
$4,507,343
$4,505,162
$5,274,579
$4,480,723
Less: Goodwill
1,366,923
1,367,358
1,367,785
1,367,916
1,367,785
1,367,354
1,367,785
Other intangible assets, net
89,262
93,743
98,350
102,765
107,032
93,769
112,510
Preferred stock
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
Total tangible common shareholders' equity
$3,797,648
$3,579,160
$3,560,920
$2,869,669
$2,863,352
$3,646,463
$2,833,435
Total average assets
$47,803,977
$48,192,719
$48,642,540
$48,444,176
$48,655,138
$48,211,586
$48,791,497
Total shares of common stock outstanding
182,315,142
182,430,427
182,681,325
182,871,775
182,611,075
182,315,142
182,611,075
Average shares outstanding-diluted
185,496,110
185,260,963
185,574,130
182,688,190
184,645,004
185,443,201
184,062,368
Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (1)
8.28 %
7.87 %
7.60 %
7.44 %
5.86 %
8.28 %
5.86 %
Tangible common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI, to
9.40
9.40
9.13
8.90
8.41
9.40
8.41
Return on average tangible common equity from continuing
14.04
15.18
12.94
(36.79)
11.75
14.06
12.28
Return on average tangible common equity (4)
14.04
15.18
12.94
35.49
12.50
14.06
13.03
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity from
14.21
14.37
12.92
10.06
13.53
13.84
15.50
Adjusted return on average assets from continuing
1.15
1.09
0.97
0.62
0.82
1.07
0.92
Adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity
10.27
10.21
9.15
6.65
8.93
9.88
10.18
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing
1.56
1.67
1.44
(2.51)
1.05
1.56
1.06
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing
1.58
1.59
1.44
1.13
1.18
1.54
1.30
Tangible book value per common share (10)
$ 21.68
$ 20.08
$ 19.48
$ 19.32
$ 15.09
$ 21.68
$ 15.09
Tangible book value per common share, excluding AOCI (11)
24.91
24.37
23.81
23.48
22.26
24.91
22.26
Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per common
$ 0.73
$ 0.69
$ 0.62
$ 0.40
$ 0.53
$ 2.04
$ 1.78
Adjusted dividend payout ratio from continuing operations (13)
34.25 %
36.23 %
40.32 %
58.75 %
44.34 %
36.76 %
39.61 %
Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures:
(1)
Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets is defined by the Company as total shareholders' equity less preferred stock, goodwill and other intangible assets, net, divided by the difference of total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, net.
(2)
Tangible common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI, to tangible assets, excluding AOCI, is defined by the Company as total shareholders' equity less preferred stock, goodwill, other intangible assets, net and accumulated other comprehensive loss, divided by the difference of total assets less goodwill, accumulated other comprehensive loss, and other intangible assets, net.
(3)
Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations is defined by the Company as annualized income available to common shareholders from continuing operation divided by average tangible common shareholders equity.
(4)
Return on average tangible common equity is defined by the Company as annualized income available to common shareholders divided by average tangible common shareholders equity.
(5)
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations is defined by the Company as annualized adjusted income available to common shareholders from continuing operations divided by average tangible common shareholders' equity.
(6)
Adjusted return on average assets from continuing operations is defined by the Company as annualized adjusted income from continuing operations divided by total average assets.
(7)
Adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity from continuing operations is defined by the Company as annualized adjusted income available to common shareholders from continuing operations divided by average common shareholders' equity.
(8)
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations to total average assets is defined by the Company as annualized pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations divided by total average assets.
(9)
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations to total average assets is defined by the Company as annualized adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations divided by total average assets adjusted for items included in the definition and calculation of adjusted income.
(10)
Tangible book value per common share is defined by the Company as tangible common shareholders' equity divided by total shares of common stock outstanding.
(11)
Tangible book value per common share, excluding AOCI is defined by the Company as tangible common shareholders' equity less accumulated other comprehensive loss divided by total shares of common stock outstanding.
(12)
Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per common share is defined by the Company as adjusted income available to common shareholders from continuing operations divided by average common shares outstanding-diluted.
(13)
Adjusted dividend payout ratio from continuing operations is defined by the Company as common share dividends divided by adjusted income available to common shareholders from continuing operations.
Efficiency Ratio-Fully Taxable Equivalent and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio-Fully Taxable Equivalent Definitions
The efficiency ratio and the adjusted efficiency ratio are supplemental financial measures utilized in management's internal evaluation of the Company's use of resources and are not defined under GAAP. The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing total noninterest expense by total revenue, which includes net interest income plus noninterest income plus the tax equivalent adjustment from continuing operations. The adjusted efficiency ratio excludes income and expense items otherwise disclosed as non-routine from total noninterest expense from continuing operations.
