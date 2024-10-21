Mission Bancorp Reports Third Quarter Earnings of $7.8 Million. Annualized Deposit Growth of 33%.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Bancorp ("Mission" or the "Company") (OTC Pink: MSBC), a bank holding company and parent of Mission Bank (the "Bank"), reported unaudited net income available to common shareholders of $7.8 million, or $2.93 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2024, compared to net income available to common shareholders of $8.0 million, or $3.01 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2023, and net income available to common shareholders of $7.3 million, or $2.73 per diluted common share, for the linked quarter.

"In a time when many of our competitors face shrinking deposit balances and limited growth, the team at Mission Bank is countering the industry trend. On the deposit side we have seen double digit annualized growth for the past two periods, including 33% annualized growth in the 3rd quarter, despite the challenging rate environment. With change predicted for the future, it is our goal to maintain our positive trajectory and we will do that by nurturing the strong client relationships that have helped us reach these impressive heights." said AJ Antongiovanni, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Mission Bancorp. "We are reporting strong earnings of $7.8 million, an increase of $0.6 million sequentially. These figures are the result of the hard work and determination of our entire team, including our SBA division who has already achieved a record setting year, boosting non-interest income, and supporting our Q3 earnings growth."

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Gross loans increased by $84.5 million, or 7.3%, to $1.24 billion as of September 30, 2024, compared to $1.16 billion at September 30, 2023, and increased by 1.0%, or $12.9 million, compared to June 30, 2024, balances.

Total deposits increased by $202.1 million, or 14.4%, to $1.61 billion as of September 30, 2024, compared with $1.41 billion a year earlier, and increased by $123.1 million, or 8.3%, from $1.48 billion as of June 30, 2024. Noninterest-bearing deposits were $627.4 million and represent 39.0% of total deposits at September 30, 2024.

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") as a percentage of gross loans was 1.53% as of September 30, 2024, unchanged compared to September 30, 2023.

Credit quality remains strong with nonaccrual loans representing 0.03% of total gross loans at September 30, 2024, up from 0.00% as of September 30, 2023.

The Community Bank Leverage Ratio for the Bank as of September 30, 2024, was 11.41%, compared to 11.05% at September 30, 2023.

Net Income Available to Common Shareholders

Net income available to common shareholders for the third quarter of 2024 was $7.8 million, or $2.93 per diluted common share, compared with $7.3 million, or $2.73 per diluted common share, for the linked quarter ended June 30, 2024. Net income available to common shareholders was $8.0 million, or $3.01 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2024. Net income available to common shareholders increased $0.6 million, or 7.7%, compared to the linked quarter, and decreased $0.1 million, or 1.6%, compared to the same prior year period.

Notable variances comparing to the linked quarter include an increase in non-interest income and net interest income, which were partially offset by an increase in the provision for credit losses, the provision for income taxes, and non-interest expense. Compared to the third quarter of 2023, increases in non-interest expense and the provision for credit losses were partially offset by increases in non-interest income and net interest income.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $18.2 million, or 4.31%, of average earning assets ("net interest margin"), for the third quarter of 2024, compared with $17.9 million, or a net interest margin of 4.67%, for the same period a year earlier, and $17.5 million, or a net interest margin of 4.47%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Net interest income increased by $0.3 million, or 1.6%, compared to the same prior year period, primarily driven by growth in the Company's loan portfolio and interest-earning deposits in other banks, coupled with an increase in yields on earning assets. Loan interest income and fee accretion increased by $2.2 million compared to the third quarter of 2023. Additionally, the Company also experienced increased interest income from interest earning deposits in other banks of $1.2 million. Offsetting these increases, interest expense for the current quarter increased $3.2 million, compared to the same prior year period, primarily due to increased balances and costs of interest-bearing deposits, net of decreased costs associated with other borrowings.

Net interest income increased for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to the linked quarter by $0.7 million, or 4.0%, due primarily to an increase in interest income on earning assets which were partially offset by an increase in interest expense on deposits. Interest income increased $2.0 million, for the current quarter, compared to the linked quarter, primarily due to average balance growth on interest earning deposits in other banks and loans. Interest expense on deposits increased $1.4 million, for the current quarter, compared to the linked quarter, due to higher average balances and increased costs on interest bearing deposits. Interest on other borrowings decreased by $0.1 million during the current quarter due to the maturity of a one-year term borrowing facility.

The net interest margin was 4.31% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to 4.67% for the same prior year period, and 4.47% for the linked quarter ended June 30, 2024. During the past year, asset yields have increased 29 basis points, but the cost of funds has risen 72 basis points, contributing to the 36 basis point decline in the quarterly net interest margin. Additionally, average interest-bearing liabilities have grown $172.5 million, outpacing the growth in average interest-earning assets of $158.5 million, when compared to the same prior year period.

The 16 basis point decrease in the net interest margin for the third quarter of 2024, compared to the linked quarter, is primarily attributable to the 19 basis point increase in the Company's cost of interest-bearing liabilities, outpacing the 2 basis point rise on earning asset yields, which led to net interest margin compression during the quarter. Compared to the linked quarter, the average balances of interest-bearing liabilities increased 11.9%, outpacing the growth in interest-earning assets of 6.8%.

The yield on loans, interest earning deposits in other banks, and investment securities, have increased by 29 basis points to 6.55%, 15 basis points to 5.45%, and 31 basis points to 4.32%, respectively, compared to the same prior year period. Additionally, average balances on loans increased $86.0 million, or 7.42%, average balances on interest earning deposits in other banks increased $85.9 million, or 80.7%, and average balances on investment securities declined $13.6 million, or 5.48%, compared to the same prior year period. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 103 basis points to 3.12%, while the average balances of interest-bearing deposits increased $192.4 million, compared to the same period last year.

The yield on loans, interest earning deposits in other banks, and investment securities, increased by 5 basis points to 6.55%, 8 basis points to 5.45%, and 13 basis points to 4.32%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to the linked quarter. Additionally, average balances on loans increased $20.8 million, or 1.7%, average balances on interest earning deposits in other banks increased $88.5 million, or 85.2%, and average balances on investment securities declined $2.0 million, or 0.8%, compared to the linked quarter. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 21 basis points to 3.12%, while the average balances on interest-bearing deposits increased $108.5 million, compared to the linked quarter.

The cost of funds was 1.93% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, an increase of 72 basis points compared to 1.21%, for the same prior year period, and an increase of 20 basis points compared to 1.73%, for the linked quarter ended June 30, 2024. The increase in the Company's cost of funds is attributable to the higher short term rate environment and increased competition for deposits in general. The Bank has continued to grow its total deposit accounts through new customer acquisition and expansion of existing relationships over the last year, however, our clients have also continued to optimize the proportion of operating account balances versus interest-bearing balances, leading to a decline in the percentage of non-interest-bearing deposits of total deposits and increase the cost of deposits. However, Mission continues to outperform peers by achieving lower deposit costs than peer averages. Compared to a peer group consisting of all California Commercial Banks from S&P Capital IQ as of June 30, 2024, Mission's cost of funds for the second quarter of 2024, was 54 basis points lower than the 2.27% peer average.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company's net interest income increased $1.6 million to $53.4 million, while the net interest margin decreased 27 basis points to 4.44%, compared to net interest income of $51.8 million and net interest margin of 4.71%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The decline in net interest margin is the result of a 113 basis point increase in the cost of total interest-bearing liabilities and $159.0 million growth in average interest-bearing liability balances, which outpaced the 47 basis point increase in earning asset yields and the $134.6 million growth in average earning asset balances.

In the third quarter of 2023 the Company entered into two pay-fixed, receive floating, interest rate swap contracts with notional balances totaling $108.0 million, to hedge future interest rate increases on a portion of its fixed rate loan and investment securities portfolios. For the current quarter ending on September 30, 2024, the linked quarter and the third quarter of 2023, the interest rate swap contract associated with the loan portfolio generated an additional $0.1 million in interest income. For the current quarter ending on September 30, 2024, the linked quarter and the third quarter of 2023, the interest rate swap contract associated with the investment securities portfolio generated an additional $0.2 million in interest income. The interest rate swap contracts on the loan and investment securities portfolios generated $0.4 million total of additional interest income and 10 basis points of additional earning asset yield during the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to $0.3 million total additional interest income and 7 basis points of additional earning asset yield for the same prior year period.

Provision for Credit Losses

A $0.4 million provision for credit losses was recorded for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to no provision for the linked quarter, and $0.2 million for the same period a year ago. The Company's quarterly credit loss provisions over the past year have been recorded primarily to account for growth in the loan portfolio and changes in macro-economic conditions which impact the calculated ACL under the current expected credit loss ("CECL") model, rather than in response to changing conditions in the Company's loan portfolio, which have remained stable, demonstrating a low credit risk profile during the past twelve months.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income increased $0.9 million, or 57.8%, to $2.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to $1.6 million in the linked quarter, and increased by $1.0 million, or 71.3%, compared to $1.4 million for the same period a year earlier. Notable variances when compared to the linked quarter were increases in SBA servicing fees and gain on sale of loans and service charges, fees, and other income. The increase in non-interest income when compared to the same prior year period was primarily due to increases in SBA servicing fees and gain on sale of loans.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense increased by $0.2 million, or 2.4%, to $9.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to $9.0 million for the linked quarter, and increased by $1.3 million, or 16.5%, compared to $7.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

The increase in non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2024 compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to a $0.2 million increase in professional services expense.

The increase in non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2023 was primarily due to a $0.8 million increase in salaries and benefits expense attributable to new hires, net of terminations, increased base compensation, and increased incentive compensation accruals, a $0.3 million increase in professional services expense, and a $0.2 million increase in other expenses.

Operating Efficiency

The Company's operating efficiency ratio increased to 44.7% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 40.9% for the third quarter of 2023, and decreased from 47.3% compared to the linked quarter. Total non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets, another measure of the Company's efficiency, was 2.08% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 1.95% for the third quarter of 2023, and 2.19% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense was $3.2 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $3.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and $2.8 million for the linked quarter ended June 30, 2024. The Company's effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2024 was 28.9%, compared to 29.1% for the same period a year ago, and 27.5% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Asset and Equity Returns

The return on average equity for the third quarter of 2024 was 17.4%, down from 22.1% for the same prior year period, and relatively unchanged when compared to the linked quarter. The quarterly return on average assets for the third quarter of 2024 was 1.77%, down from 1.97% for the same prior year period, and unchanged when compared to the linked quarter.

The decline in the quarterly returns on both average equity and average assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to the third quarter of 2023, is primarily attributable to the 25.2% growth in average equity and the 9.61% growth in average assets, coupled with a 1.64% decline in quarterly net income.

The return on average equity and the return on average assets for the third quarter of 2024 was consistent with the linked quarter, as net income growth marginally outpaced the growth in quarterly average equity and quarterly average assets. Net income increased 7.69% compared to the linked quarter, while average equity and average asset growth were 6.05% and 6.54%, respectively.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased by $215.6 million, or 13.4%, to $1.83 billion at September 30, 2024, compared to September 30, 2023, and increased by $137.0 million, or 8.1%, compared to June 30, 2024. Cash and cash equivalents increased by $138.1 million, or 82.6%, to $305.3 million at September 30, 2024, compared to the same prior year period, and increased by $127.4 million, or 71.7%, compared to June 30, 2024. The significant increase in the Company's cash position over the last year is primarily the result of deposit growth, net of the Federal Reserve Bank borrowing facility repayment upon maturity, and earnings, which outpaced loan portfolio growth. The increase in the Company's cash position over the past quarter is primarily due to robust deposit growth, which outpaced loan portfolio growth for the quarter.

Investment securities decreased by $3.9 million or 1.7%, to $234.1 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $238.1 million at September 30, 2023, and were relatively unchanged compared to June 30, 2024. The decrease in the investment securities portfolio over the past year is attributable to repayments and amortization of the bond portfolio, net of decreased unrealized losses on the investment securities portfolio attributable to market rate changes during the last year.

Loans increased by $84.5 million, or 7.3%, to $1.24 billion at September 30, 2024, compared to September 30, 2023, and increased by $12.9 million, or 1.0%, compared to June 30, 2024. Loan growth during the last year has been diversified across the portfolio, with notable growth in owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate, construction and land development, and agricultural production segments of the loan portfolio, which were partially offset by the contraction in loans secured by farmland. Loan growth during the last quarter has been concentrated in owner occupied commercial real estate, multi-family, and construction and land development segments of the loan portfolio, which were partially offset by decreases in agricultural production loans and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans.

Total deposits increased by $202.1 million, or 14.4%, to $1.61 billion as of September 30, 2024, from $1.41 billion as of September 30, 2023, and increased by $123.1 million, or 8.3%, from $1.48 billion at June 30, 2024. Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased by $28.1 million, or 4.3%, during the last year, and increased by $8.1 million, or 1.3%, since June 30, 2024. The decrease in noninterest bearing deposits experienced over the last year is attributable to both cash utilization by business customers as well as the migration of funds to interest-bearing accounts for yield. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 39.0% of total deposits on September 30, 2024.

Total shareholders' equity was $184.8 million at September 30, 2024, an increase of $40.1 million, or 27.7%, compared to September 30, 2023, and an increase of $11.2 million, or 8.1%, compared to June 30, 2024, due primarily to quarterly earnings, net of changes in accumulated other comprehensive income or loss. The accumulated other comprehensive loss component of equity decreased $3.0 million during the past quarter due to a $4.3 million decrease in the accumulated other comprehensive loss on the investment securities portfolio, partially offset by a $1.3 million increase in the accumulated other comprehensive loss associated with the interest rate swap contract, which is a hedge on interest rates of the investment securities portfolio. The accumulated other comprehensive loss decreased by $7.9 million during the past year resulting from a $9.7 million decrease in the accumulated other comprehensive loss on the investment securities portfolio, partially offset by a $1.8 million increase in the accumulated other comprehensive loss associated with the interest rate swap contract. The decline in accumulated other comprehensive loss is the result of an increase in the fair market value of our securities portfolio attributable to the decline in interest rates and not related to credit quality.

Nonperforming assets were $0.4 million at September 30, 2024, down from $0.5 million at June 30, 2024, and up from $0 at September 30, 2023. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.02% at September 30, 2024, down from 0.03% at June 30, 2024, and up from 0.00% at September 30, 2023. Non-accrual loans currently recorded have 100% of their balances individually reserved for with allowances for credit losses.

Allowance for Credit Losses

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") as a percentage of gross loans increased to 1.53% at September 30, 2024, from 1.52% at June 30, 2024, and was unchanged from September 30, 2023. The relatively unchanged ACL as a percentage of gross loans over the last twelve months reflects the credit quality strength of the loan portfolio and prudent management amid ongoing economic uncertainties stemming from sustain inflationary pressures and elevated rates.

Regulatory Capital

The Bank's reported regulatory capital ratio exceeded the ratio generally required to be considered a "well capitalized" financial institution for regulatory purposes. The Community Bank Leverage Ratio for the Bank was 11.41%, at September 30, 2024, compared with the requirement of 9.00% to generally be considered a "well capitalized" financial institution for regulatory purposes. The Bank's Community Bank Leverage ratio has increased by 36 basis points from 11.05%, and decreased by 40 basis points from 11.81%, as of the periods ended September 30, 2023, and June 30, 2024, respectively. Strong earnings over the past year outpaced the growth in average assets, resulting in an increase in regulatory capital ratios; while earnings have remained strong during the current quarter, the growth in average assets, coupled with dividends paid to the Company during 2024, have resulted in a decrease in regulatory capital ratios compared to the linked quarter.

Stock Repurchase Program

The Company announced on April 29, 2024, the extension of its plan Rule 10b5-1 (the "2022 10b5-1 Plan") to facilitate the repurchase of its common stock. Pursuant to the 2022 10b5-1 Plan, a maximum of $1.0 million of the Company's common stock may be repurchased by the Company. The previous extension under the Plan expired on April 26, 2024, and the Company extended the Plan for an additional six months, through October 25, 2024. The Company may suspend or discontinue the Plan at any time. Hilltop Securities, Inc. is acting as the Company's agent to purchase its shares on pre-arranged terms pursuant to the 2022 10b5-1 Plan.

During the third quarter of 2024 the Company repurchased 1,615 shares under the 2022 10b5-1 Plan at an average price of $86.39. Since Plan inception the Company has repurchased 5,681 shares at an average price of $83.69.

About Mission Bancorp and Mission Bank

With $1.8 billion in assets, Mission Bancorp is headquartered in Bakersfield, California and is the holding company of four wholly owned subsidiaries, Mission Bank, Mission 1031 Exchange, LLC, Mission Community Development, LLC, and Nosbig 88, Inc. Mission Bank has eight Business Banking Centers, serving the greater areas of Bakersfield, Lancaster, San Luis Obispo, Stockton, Ventura, and Visalia, California. Visit Mission Bank online at www.missionbank.bank. By including the foregoing website address, Mission Bancorp does not intend to, and shall not be deemed to incorporate by reference any material contained therein.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties may include but are not necessarily limited to ?uctuations in interest rates, in?ation, rapid and/or unanticipated deposit withdrawals, the unavailability of sources of liquidity, additional regulatory requirements that may be imposed on community banks or banks in general, general and industry-specific changes in market conditions, investor reaction to industry developments, government regulations and general economic conditions, and competition within the business areas in which the bank is conducting its operations, including the real estate market in California and other factors beyond the bank's control. Such risks and uncertainties could cause results for subsequent interim periods or for the entire year to differ materially from those indicated. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which re?ect management's view only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to re?ect subsequent events or circumstances.

MISSION BANCORP CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

































































Variance













September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

09/24 - 06/24

09/24 - 09/23 Assets

































Cash and due from banks



$ 52,843

$ 47,615

$ 39,516

$ 55,534

$ 5,228

$ (2,691)

Interest earning deposits in other banks

252,409

130,188

110,267

111,662

122,221

140,747



Total cash and cash equivalents

305,252

177,803

149,783

167,196

127,449

138,056

Interest earning deposits maturing over ninety days 490

490

490

490

-

-

Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value 234,146

234,130

242,681

238,090

16

(3,944)

Loans







1,244,803

1,231,905

1,210,416

1,160,351

12,898

84,452

Allowance for credit losses



(19,022)

(18,669)

(18,206)

(17,804)

(353)

(1,218)

Loans, net





1,225,781

1,213,236

1,192,210

1,142,547

12,545

83,234

Premises and equipment, net



2,873

2,997

3,175

3,246

(124)

(373)

Bank owned life insurance



21,743

21,588

21,285

21,139

155

604

Deferred tax asset, net



13,909

15,230

15,594

16,543

(1,321)

(2,634)

Interest receivable and other assets

26,566

28,284

26,751

25,862

(1,718)

704 Total Assets





$ 1,830,760

$ 1,693,758

$ 1,651,969

$ 1,615,113

$ 137,002

$ 215,647



































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

























Deposits































Noninterest-bearing demand

$ 627,404

$ 619,278

$ 645,256

$ 655,459

$ 8,126

$ (28,055)



Interest bearing



980,406

865,448

791,511

750,260

114,958

230,146





Total deposits



1,607,810

1,484,726

1,436,767

1,405,719

123,084

202,091



Other borrowings



-

-

20,000

20,000

-

(20,000)



Subordinated debentures, net of issuance costs 21,916

21,898

21,863

21,845

18

71



Interest payable and other liabilities

16,249

13,502

16,625

22,883

2,747

(6,634) Total Liabilities





1,645,975

1,520,126

1,495,255

1,470,447

125,849

175,528



































Shareholders' Equity































Common stock



89,182

88,880

76,965

76,738

302

12,444



Retained earnings



110,583

102,738

98,605

90,823

7,845

19,760



Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(14,980)

(17,986)

(18,856)

(22,895)

3,006

7,915





Total shareholders' equity

184,785

173,632

156,714

144,666

11,153

40,119

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,830,760

$ 1,693,758

$ 1,651,969

$ 1,615,113

$ 137,002

$ 215,647







































































SBA Paycheck Protection Program Loans

501

559

645

693

(58)

(192)

MISSION BANCORP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)































































































Three Months Ended









For the Nine Months Ended

















Variance



Variance











September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

09/24 - 06/24

09/24 - 09/23

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

09/24 - 09/23 Interest and Dividend Income

































Loans





$ 20,479

$ 19,790

$ 18,273

$ 689

$ 2,206

$ 59,587

$ 51,429

$ 8,158

Investment securities

2,541

2,458

2,503

83

38

7,584

7,022

562

Other





2,780

1,568

1,547

1,212

1,233

5,945

3,318

2,627



Total interest and dividend income 25,800

23,816

22,323

1,984

3,477

73,116

61,769

11,347 Interest Expense



































Other deposits



6,395

5,244

3,615

1,151

2,780

16,260

8,233

8,027

Time deposits



938

729

296

209

642

2,343

386

1,957



Total interest expense on deposits 7,333

5,973

3,911

1,360

3,422

18,603

8,619

9,984

Other borrowings



-

80

237

(80)

(237)

315

574

(259)

Subordinated debentures

268

268

268

-

-

803

803

-



Total interest expense

7,601

6,321

4,416

1,280

3,185

19,721

9,996

9,725 Net Interest Income



18,199

17,495

17,907

704

292

53,395

51,773

1,622 Provision for Credit Losses

(394)

-

(170)

(394)

(224)

(1,069)

(1,170)

101 Net Interest Income After Provision































for Credit Losses



17,805

17,495

17,737

310

68

52,326

50,603

1,723









































Non-Interest Income



































Gain on sale of premises and equipment -

-

26

-

(26)

-

281

(281)

Service charges, fees and other income 1,084

980

1,016

104

68

3,006

2,955

51

Farmer Mac referral and servicing fees 345

334

280

11

65

971

774

197

SBA servicing fees and gain on sale of loans 1,032

266

115

766

917

1,673

382

1,291

Loss on sale of securities

-

(20)

-

20

-

(31)

(320)

289



Total non-interest income

2,461

1,560

1,437

901

1,024

5,619

4,072

1,547 Non-Interest Expense

































Salaries and benefits

5,402

5,385

4,608

17

794

16,189

14,221

1,968

Professional services

1,555

1,336

1,296

219

259

3,866

3,568

298

Occupancy and equipment

589

588

604

1

(15)

1,750

1,762

(12)

Data processing and communication 418

404

366

14

52

1,219

1,079

140

Other





1,263

1,300

1,043

(37)

220

3,710

3,012

698



Total non-interest expense

9,227

9,013

7,917

214

1,310

26,734

23,642

3,092 Net Income Before Provision for Income Taxes 11,039

10,042

11,257

997

(218)

31,211

31,033

178 Provision for Income Taxes

3,194

2,757

3,281

437

(87)

8,734

8,346

388 Net Income



$ 7,845

$ 7,285

$ 7,976

$ 560

$ (131)

$ 22,477

$ 22,687

$ (210)

MISSION BANCORP FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)





































As of or for the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended





































September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023





























Ratio of total loans to total deposits 77.42 %

82.97 %

84.25 %

82.54 %

77.42 %

82.54 % Return on average assets

1.77 %

1.77 %

1.89 %

1.97 %

1.78 %

1.95 % Return on average equity

17.43 %

17.35 %

20.87 %

22.12 %

17.70 %

22.36 %





























Net interest margin



4.31 %

4.47 %

4.58 %

4.67 %

4.44 %

4.71 % Efficiency ratio



44.66 %

47.30 %

41.68 %

40.93 %

45.30 %

42.34 % Non-interest expense as a percent of average assets 2.08 %

2.19 %

1.94 %

1.95 %

2.12 %

2.03 % Non-interest income as a percent of average assets 0.56 %

0.38 %

0.33 %

0.35 %

0.44 %

0.35 % Community Bank Leverage Ratio

11.41 %

11.81 %

11.33 %

11.05 %

11.41 %

11.05 %





























Weighted average shares outstanding - basic* 2,633,827

2,629,647

2,599,743

2,600,092

2,624,939

2,582,491 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted* 2,678,045

2,671,703

2,669,704

2,646,221

2,668,914

2,633,539 Shares outstanding at period end - basic* 2,633,627

2,633,312

2,599,531

2,600,123

2,633,627

2,600,123 Earnings per share - basic

$ 2.98

$ 2.77

$ 2.99

$ 3.07

$ 8.56

$ 8.78 Earnings per share - diluted

$ 2.93

$ 2.73

$ 2.91

$ 3.01

$ 8.42

$ 8.61





























Total assets



$ 1,830,760

$ 1,693,758

$ 1,651,969

$ 1,615,113

$ 1,830,760

$ 1,615,113 Loans and leases net of deferred fees $ 1,244,803

$ 1,231,905

$ 1,210,416

$ 1,160,351

$ 1,244,803

$ 1,160,351 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 627,404

$ 619,278

$ 645,256

$ 655,459

$ 627,404

$ 655,459 Total deposits



$ 1,607,810

$ 1,484,726

$ 1,436,767

$ 1,405,719

$ 1,607,810

$ 1,405,719 Noninterest-bearing deposits as a percentage total deposits 39.02 %

41.71 %

44.91 %

46.63 %

39.02 %

46.63 %





























Average total assets



$ 1,763,476

$ 1,655,220

$ 1,633,606

$ 1,608,872

$ 1,688,433

$ 1,555,606 Average total equity



$ 179,068

$ 168,845

$ 147,914

$ 143,026

$ 169,671

$ 135,646





























Shareholders' equity / total assets

10.09 %

10.25 %

9.49 %

8.96 %

10.09 %

8.96 % Book value per share



$ 70.16

$ 65.94

$ 60.29

$ 55.64

$ 70.16

$ 55.64





























*Outstanding shares adjusted for 5% dividend declared on April 25, 2024.





















MISSION BANCORP AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)









































For the Quarter Ended

For the Quarter Ended

For the Quarter Ended









September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

September 30, 2023









































Average Income / Yield /

Average Income / Yield /

Average Income / Yield /









Balance Expense Rate

Balance Expense Rate

Balance Expense Rate Assets





























Interest earning deposits in other banks

$ 192,320 $ 2,634 5.45 %

$ 103,840 $ 1,386 5.37 %

$ 106,432 $ 1,418 5.30 %

Investment securities



234,076 2,541 4.32 %

236,055 2,458 4.19 %

247,655 2,503 4.01 %

Loans





1,244,631 20,479 6.55 %

1,223,791 19,790 6.50 %

1,158,638 18,273 6.26 %

Other earning assets



9,003 146 6.48 %

9,000 182 8.17 %

8,843 129 5.77 %



































Total Earning Assets

1,680,030 25,800 6.11 %

1,572,686 23,816 6.09 %

1,521,568 22,323 5.82 %

Non-interest earning assets

83,446





82,534





87,304







Total Assets



$ 1,763,476





$ 1,655,220





$ 1,608,872



































Liabilities and Capital



























Interest-bearing deposits



























Interest-bearing transaction accounts

$ 791,777 $ 6,221 3.13 %

$ 701,837 $ 5,169 2.96 %

$ 670,458 $ 3,590 2.12 %



Time deposits

89,877 938 4.15 %

76,666 729 3.83 %

44,157 296 2.66 %



1031 Exchange deposits

53,047 174 1.30 %

47,730 74 0.62 %

27,650 25 0.36 %





Total interest-bearing deposits

934,701 7,333 3.12 %

826,233 5,972 2.91 %

742,265 3,911 2.09 %

Borrowed funds





























Other borrowings

- - 0.00 %

6,651 81 4.87 %

20,000 237 4.70 %



Subordinated debt

21,905 268 4.86 %

21,888 268 4.92 %

21,835 268 4.86 %





Total interest-bearing liabilities

956,606 7,601 3.16 %

854,772 6,321 2.97 %

784,100 4,416 2.23 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits

612,272





616,242





662,222









Total Funding

1,568,878 7,601 1.93 %

1,471,014 6,321 1.73 %

1,446,322 4,416 1.21 %

Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

15,530





15,361





19,524







Total Liabilities

1,584,408





1,486,375





1,465,846







Total Capital

179,068





168,845





143,026









Total Liabilities and Capital

$ 1,763,476





$ 1,655,220





$ 1,608,872





































Net Interest Margin



4.31 %





4.47 %





4.67 %





Net Interest Spread



4.18 %





4.36 %





4.61 %





MISSION BANCORP AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

































For the Nine Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended









September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

































Average Income / Yield /

Average Income / Yield /









Balance Expense Rate

Balance Expense Rate Assets





















Interest earning deposits in other banks

$ 135,381 $ 5,462 5.39 %

$ 80,159 $ 2,962 4.94 %

Investment securities



236,261 7,584 4.29 %

252,373 7,022 3.72 %

Loans





1,225,041 59,587 6.50 %

1,130,230 51,429 6.08 %

Other earning assets



8,991 483 7.19 %

8,279 356 5.75 %



























Total Earning Assets

1,605,674 73,116 6.08 %

1,471,041 61,769 5.61 %

Non-interest earning assets

82,759





84,565







Total Assets



$ 1,688,433





$ 1,555,606



























Liabilities and Capital



















Interest-bearing deposits



















Interest-bearing transaction accounts

$ 726,364 $ 15,888 2.92 %

$ 627,266 $ 8,179 1.74 %



Time deposits

79,977 2,343 3.91 %

31,554 386 1.63 %



1031 Exchange deposits

48,586 372 1.02 %

30,272 54 0.24 %





Total interest-bearing deposits

854,927 18,603 2.91 %

689,092 8,619 1.67 %

Borrowed funds





















Other borrowings

8,851 315 4.75 %

15,795 574 4.86 %



Subordinated debt

21,888 803 4.90 %

21,817 803 4.92 %





Total interest-bearing liabilities

885,666 19,721 2.97 %

726,704 9,996 1.84 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits

616,896





676,839









Total Funding

1,502,562 19,721 1.75 %

1,403,543 9,996 0.95 %

Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

16,200





16,417







Total Liabilities

1,518,762





1,419,960







Total Capital

169,671





135,646









Total Liabilities and Capital

$ 1,688,433





$ 1,555,606





























Net Interest Margin



4.44 %





4.71 %





Net Interest Spread



4.33 %





4.66 %





LOAN DETAIL (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)









































Variance













September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

09/24 - 06/24

09/24 - 09/23

Loans

































Construction and land development

$ 56,554

$ 50,664

$ 49,682

$ 41,970

$ 5,890

$ 14,584



Secured by farmland



133,597

132,898

142,778

140,040

699

(6,443)



Residential 1 to 4 units



51,834

52,022

49,299

48,625

(188)

3,209



Multi-family





40,770

34,016

35,808

36,084

6,754

4,686



Owner occupied commercial real estate 524,860

516,043

493,706

484,497

8,817

40,363



Non-owner occupied commercial real estate 190,642

193,357

183,047

175,520

(2,715)

15,122



Commercial and industrial



160,887

159,636

165,455

159,993

1,251

894



Agricultural production



88,060

95,702

92,679

75,620

(7,642)

12,440



Other loans





129

120

233

262

9

(133)



Net Deferred Fees-Costs







(2,530)

(2,553)

(2,271)

(2,260)

23

(270)



Total Loans



$ 1,244,803

$ 1,231,905

$ 1,210,416

$ 1,160,351

$ 12,898

$ 84,452

MISSION BANCORP Credit Quality (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)





































September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023 Asset quality





















Loans past due 90 days or more and accruing interest

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ - Nonaccrual loans







$ 399

$ 489

$ 350

$ - Restructured loans























Nonperforming restructured loans



$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

Performing restructured loans



$ -

$ -

$ -

$ - Other real estate owned





$ -

$ -

$ -

$ - Total nonperforming assets





$ 399

$ 489

$ 350

$ -

























Allowance for credit losses to total loans



1.53 %

1.52 %

1.50 %

1.53 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

4767.42 %

3817.79 %

5201.71 %

N/A Nonaccrual loans to total loans





0.03 %

0.04 %

0.03 %

0.00 % Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.02 %

0.03 %

0.02 %

0.00 %

