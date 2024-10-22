The Indian manufacturer has unveiled an 18-busbar TOPCon bifacial solar panel featuring a power conversion efficiency of 23. 35%. From pv magazine India At REI Expo 2024, India's Credence unveiled its Quasar N series of n-type TOPCon glass-glass modules, including an 18-busbar 725 W module with an efficiency of up to 23. 35%. The Quasar N series 725 Wp panel is built with 132 half-cut n-type TOPCon cells based on G12 wafers. The company said the new product has a bifacialty factor of up to 85%. It measures 2,384 mm × 1,303 mm × 35 mm and weighs 39. 75 kg. Credence also announced plans to expand ...

