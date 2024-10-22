Quantexa Recognized as Category Leader in the RiskTech Quadrant® for KYC Solutions

Quantexa earned a top ranking in the RiskTech100® 2025 Report, highlighting its strength and innovation in the expanding risk technology and compliance market

LONDON, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantexa, a leading provider of Decision Intelligence solutions for public and private sectors, today announced it has received recognition in two Chartis Research reports. Quantexa was named a category leader in the RiskTech Quadrant® for KYC Solutions and ranked among the top 20 in the RiskTech100® 2025 Report, highlighting its market presence, innovation, and leadership in risk and compliance. Chartis possesses exceptional deep technology proficiency, which it leverages to create leading vendor landscape reports in financial risk. This solidifies its authority to evaluate the premier AI and data analytics platforms that help financial institutions navigate the current risk environment.



Quantexa's status as a Category Leader for KYC Solutions highlights its effective technology for future risk management, demonstrating its natural language processing capabilities and perpetual KYC (pKYC) monitoring. The recognition underscores how its offering has evolved while retaining its foundation of high-quality entity resolution and complex corporate structures.

"Quantexa continues to expand and enhance its solution, while retaining its core strengths in entity resolution and complex corporate structures,"said Ahmad Kataf, Senior Research Specialist at Chartis. "It has also enhanced its natural language processing capabilities and perpetual KYC/continuous monitoring - a development that, combined with strong growth, is reflected in its category leader position in our KYC Solutions quadrant."

Quantexa was also recognized for its risk technology in the RiskTech100® 2025 Report, showcasing consistent improvement and innovation in overall risk technology capabilities. More specifically, the report highlighted Quantexa's dominance in finance and government operations with strong scores for its ‘core technology' and ‘innovation', underscoring its commitment to developing cutting-edge risk solutions.

"Quantexa's move into the RiskTech100 top 20 reflects several factors," said Sid Dash, Chief Researcher at Chartis. "Notably, its strong domain knowledge in the key areas of finance and government operations (including tax) is underpinned by a robust core platform."

Alexon Bell, Chief Product Officer (FinCrime) at Quantexa, said, "Being recognized as a leader in the Chartis RiskTech Quadrant for KYC solutions underscores Quantexa's commitment to addressing the evolving challenges in the KYC landscape. Our approach goes beyond traditional KYC processes, focusing on creating unified, perpetual customer records (pKYC) that provide a comprehensive view across multiple touchpoints. By leveraging advanced analytics and AI, we're able to help financial institutions not only streamline their onboarding processes but also enhance their ongoing risk assessment capabilities."

"We are excited to be recognized by Chartis Research in these two important reports,"said Roshni Patel, Global Head of Risk Solutions at Quantexa."Our ranking in the RiskTech100® and our position as a leader in KYC solutions validate our commitment to innovation and excellence in decision intelligence. These achievements reflect the hard work of our team and the value we bring to our clients in managing risk and compliance."

This recognition comes soon after Quantexa was credited as a Category Leader in the RiskTech Quadrant® for Enterprise Fraud Solutions in Chartis Research's Enterprise and Payment Fraud Solutions, 2024 Market Update and Vendor Landscape reportand one of the top vendors in the inaugural Chartis RiskTechAI 50 2024 ranking and research report in September. These four Chartis reports demonstrate Quantexa's leading position across several industry capabilities.

