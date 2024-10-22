Fivetran equips over half of Trinny London's workforce with self-service analytics, accelerating agility and enhancing decision-making across the organization

Fivetran, a global leader in automated data movement, announced today that Trinny London, the beauty brand founded by Trinny Woodall, has transformed its data operations using Fivetran's platform. By automating its data processes, Trinny London has gained the equivalent efficiency of an entire data engineering team, resulting in annual savings of up to £260K.

As one of Europe's fastest-growing beauty brands, Trinny London has rapidly expanded from a thriving e-commerce platform to a global retail presence across the UK, Ireland, Australia and the US. However, its previous data stack was overwhelmed by the company's growth, and existing data integration processes were outdated and inefficient. Trinny London also needed to migrate its database from the US to the UK to comply with GDPR regulations. Given its reliance on an online presence, these data challenges presented a significant barrier to growth. To remain at the forefront of the beauty industry, Trinny London turned to Fivetran to optimize and streamline its data movement, ensuring data accessibility across all departments.

"With Fivetran, we can finally focus on what we love tackling new and exciting challenges," said Holly Foster, Data Lead at Trinny London. "Everything runs smoothly and just works. Whenever we reach out to the team, they're ready to assist. It's always been a collaborative effort, and that's what we appreciate most about Fivetran it feels like a true partnership."

Within days of deploying Fivetran, Trinny London had a fully automated and reliable data movement solution in place. Over 50 percent of Trinny London's employees now have self-serve access to data, eliminating bottlenecks and boosting business agility. Additionally, with over 20 Fivetran connectors integrated into its data stack, the brand has gained full visibility across marketing platforms, optimizing cross-channel campaign performance.

Trinny London's data culture has also undergone a major transformation. Supported by Fivetran, this proactive approach has enhanced the company's understanding of data's role in strategy building, enabling teams to make informed projections and create long-term plans. Meanwhile, the data team can focus on high-level strategic projects instead of constantly building pipelines.

"As a global online brand, it's vital that Trinny London's data operations run as smoothly and efficiently as possible," said Stephen Mulholland, Regional Vice President, EMEA, at Fivetran. "It's been great helping the data team achieve this goal to drive further business growth and democratise data access across the whole company."

