PR Newswire
22.10.2024 10:06 Uhr
79 Leser



Xinhua Silk Road: Eastern China city welcomes record-high foreign investment amid vibrant emerging industries

BEIJING, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After paid-in foreign investment renewed to a 20-year high last year, Jiangyin, a private economy-reliant city in east China, saw its January-August data of the kind surge to 1.16 billion U.S. dollars.

Photo provided by the publicity department of CPC Jiangyin municipal committee shows an aerial view of Jiangyin City in east China's Jiangsu Province.

The city, as a pacesetter among comparable localities in Jiangsu Province, absorbed the eye-catching foreign investment from both old and new foreign investors eager to participate in its strategically emerging industries.

Boasting relatively resilient foundations for integrated circuit, new energy, high-end equipment, bio-pharmacy, and other industries, Jiangyin City embraced 44 new foreign-invested projects in the first eight months of this year.

For instance, the city welcomed in August a new investment project from Trustchip Korea, which planned to build its Jiangyin headquarters and semiconductor equipment assembly and production base there.

Upon operation, annual sales of the base is predicted to reach 350 million yuan. Its second phase mulls construction of the China-Korea chip valley industrial park, where a 3rd generation automotive-grade semiconductor module packaging and wafer factory is planned to be founded.

Together with Jiangyin City, the South Korean company endeavors to jointly build a new model that exemplifies vibrancy of the integrated circuit industry there.

As a miniature of foreign companies' participation in the major strategically emerging industries of Jiangyin, 30 others such as Unilever and EDF also established new investment programs in Jiangyin this year.

Other "old friends", referring here to existing foreign-funded enterprises in Jiangyin, scaled up their investment too.

After 10 million U.S. dollars of investment out of profits were in place in early 2024, Alfa Laval (Jiangyin) equipment manufacturing Co., Ltd. who has been running business in China for 30 years intended to upsize its investment by 10 million U.S. dollars next year.

All of these resulted largely from the city's unremitting efforts in creating a fair, rule of the law-based, policy-leading and innovation-encouraging business environment for foreign-funded enterprises.

Under a 3-year action plan to pool foreign-funded enterprises' regional headquarters, real rewards were provided to foster their investment expansion, R&D innovation and profits-based reinvestment in Jiangyin.

Currently, these business-friendly policies and life facilitation measures of six aspects regarding entry and exit, payment, working, living and travelling, consumption, education and medicare of foreigners are translating into pragmatic boosters for the city to attract more foreign investors.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/342713.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2536883/Jiangyin.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-eastern-china-city-welcomes-record-high-foreign-investment-amid-vibrant-emerging-industries-302282861.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
