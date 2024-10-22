JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

October 22

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 30 September 2024 was as follows:

Company Name Date NAV per Ordinary Share JZ Capital Partners Limited 30 September 2024 $ 4.13

JZCP's NAV as at 30 September 2024 is $4.13 per share (31 August 2024: $4.11 per share), the increase in NAV of 2 cents per share is due to net investment gains of 2 cents per share and income of 1 cent per share offset by expenses of (1) cent per share.

The Company's interim results are currently being reviewed by the Company's auditors and this NAV is therefore subject to change.

Below is a summary of the Company's unaudited assets and liabilities at 30 September 2024: