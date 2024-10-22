Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.10.2024 11:10 Uhr
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fortuna Mining Corp.: Fortuna to release third quarter 2024 financial results on November 6, 2024; Conference call at 12 pm EST on November 7, 2024

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE: FSM | TSX: FVI) announces that it will release its unaudited financial statements and MD&A for the third quarter on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, after the market closes.

A conference call to discuss the financial and operational results will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Pacific time | 12:00 p.m. Eastern time. Hosting the call will be Jorge A. Ganoza, President and CEO, Luis D. Ganoza, Chief Financial Officer, Cesar Velasco, Chief Operating Officer - Latin America, and David Whittle, Chief Operating Officer - West Africa.

Shareholders, analysts, media and interested investors are invited to listen to the live conference call by logging onto the webcast at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1696/51478 (https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1696/51478) or over the phone by dialing in just prior to the starting time.

Conference call details:

Date: Thursday, November 7, 2024
Time: 9:00 a.m. Pacific time | 12:00 p.m. Eastern time

Dial in number (Toll Free): +1.888.506.0062
Dial in number (International): +1.973.528.0011
Access code: 398720

Replay number (Toll Free): +1.877.481.4010
Replay number (International): +1.919.882.2331
Replay passcode: 51478

Playback of the earnings call will be available until Thursday, November 21, 2024. Playback of the webcast will be available until Friday, November 7, 2025. In addition, a transcript of the call will be archived on the Company's website (http://www.fortunamining.com).

About Fortuna Mining Corp.

Fortuna Mining Corp. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with five operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Peru, as well as the preliminary economic assessment stage Diamba Sud Gold Project located in Senegal. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website (https://fortunamining.com/).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jorge A. Ganoza
President, CEO, and Director
Fortuna Mining Corp.

Investor Relations:

Carlos Baca | info@fmcmail.com (mailto:info@fmcmail.com) | fortunamining.com (http://www.fortunamining.com/) | X (https://x.com/fortunamining) | LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortunamining/) | YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/@fortunamining)


Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.