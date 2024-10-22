

- BERENBERG RAISES SSE PLC PRICE TARGET TO 2300 (2100) PENCE - 'BUY' - UBS CUTS HISCOX PRICE TARGET TO 1495 (1510) PENCE - 'BUY' - UBS RAISES BEAZLEY PLC PRICE TARGET TO 1000 (960) PENCE - 'BUY'



