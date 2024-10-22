Anzeige
PR Newswire
22.10.2024 11:36 Uhr
Corporater named a market leader in Operational Resilience Software by Independent Research Firm

STAVANGER, Norway, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporater, a global leader in software solutions for Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) along with Performance Management (jointly addressed as GPRC), is proud to announce the recognition of being named a leader in Verdantix's recently published "Operational Resilience Software Benchmark" research. The report states that "Corporater offers a first-of-its-kind governance solution for resilience".

The Corporater software platform's flexible structure and powerful capabilities offer end-to-end processes to conform with regulatory requirements, e.g., NIS2, SEC Sound Practices to Strengthen Operational Resilience, DORA, and UK Operational Resilience PS 21/3, and PRA 6/21 as Operational Resilience (OpRes) is emerging as a top priority for organizations worldwide.

The emphasis on governance, AI, process execution, and comprehensive risk capabilities sets the stage for Corporater's integrated suite of GRC and Performance capabilities as a leading tool for a successful digital transformation of an organization's resilience program, optionally part of a holistic, integrated GPRC program where operational resilience is one of several critical business objectives.

"In Corporater, we believe the GRC program should be business-integrated by design and thus aligned with business objectives and the performance against the objectives. Operational Resilience is business-integrated by design and is an excellent example of how an integrated GRC and Performance software can enable an organization's resilience objective/obligation", said Paul Greenhalgh, product owner for UK Operational Resilience Solution at Corporater.

"Corporater continues to set the standard for integrated enterprise GRC and Performance Management solutions," said Owe Lie-Bjelland, GPRC Director at Corporater. "This recognition from Verdantix means a lot to us as we aim to empower organizations to not only manage risks and compliance effectively across the enterprise but also enhance overall business performance through a business-integrated GRC program."

Access the report here.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Corporater: lie-bjelland@corporater.com

About Corporater:

Corporater is a leading global provider of enterprise software solutions for Governance, Performance, Risk, and Compliance (GPRC) management. With more than 20 years of experience, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Corporater empowers medium and large organizations to achieve their objectives for effective GRC and Performance programs. Whether traditional GRC challenges such as enterprise risk, internal control system, IT risk, incident management, and Internal Audit or emerging challenges such as ESG or operational resilience, Corporater can deliver an integrated system on one platform. Visit corporater.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/corporater-named-a-market-leader-in-operational-resilience-software-by-independent-research-firm-302282923.html

