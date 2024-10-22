New Offering for Smarsh Enterprise Platform Customers Provides On-Demand Access Across Managed Services, Adoption, Training and Smarsh University, and Data Services

Smarsh, the global leader in communications data and intelligence, today announced the rollout of its new Annual Services Plan (ASP), a service delivery model that provides greater flexibility with cost predictability for Smarsh Enterprise Platform customers. ASP is the digital communications governance industry's first-of-its-kind offering and provides access to a comprehensive portfolio of professional and managed services, tailored for clients' year-to-year needs, without locking customers into legacy statement of work (SoW) service models.

"We are excited to introduce ASP, which enables large enterprises to stay ahead of the curve by obtaining the services they need when they need them, with predictable budget implications," said Kim Crawford Goodman, Chief Executive Officer of Smarsh. "Whether it is facilitating the adoption of powerful artificial intelligence surveillance models, managing the integration of new digital communications capture channels, or administering an increasingly complex technical environment, companies can now operate across multiple work streams with more flexibility and control."

This new annual subscription provides on-demand access to Smarsh subject matter experts across Managed Services, Adoption, Training and Smarsh University, and Data Services. With ASP, customers can activate individual services electronically at the point of need.

Managed Services: Helping customers adopt Smarsh technologies at scale while freeing internal staff to focus where they are most needed. For example, extending team operational capabilities across communications supervision, surveillance and administration, or embedding expertise for artificial intelligence and machine learning risk-detection scenario augmentation.

Adoption: Accelerating the configuration and time-to-value of Smarsh technology solutions. Smarsh experts ensure that customers' technology is optimized to meet company and regulatory standards, aligned with the customers' process and workflows.

Training and Smarsh University: Enabling customer teams with immersive platform knowledge and technical support. Teams can learn how to deliver impactful business outcomes through instructor-led (in-person or web-based) sessions, comprehensive knowledge base articles, and curated e-modules.

Data Services: Customers can leverage archive import and export services, allowing them to consolidate valuable communications data securely, accurately, and in full fidelity. Customers can enrich legacy data for utility in downstream applications and develop APIs to seamlessly transfer archived data to e-discovery and other applications.

"The new Annual Services Plan is a groundbreaking next step for our Enterprise Platform customers," said Rohit Khanna, Chief Customer Officer at Smarsh. "We have already seen strong demand for ASP, which we plan to expand to more customers in the months ahead. Businesses that select ASP will be well-equipped to take full advantage of the innovative digital communications compliance and data analytics capabilities at Smarsh, and to predictably manage the change that is required in today's evolving regulatory environment."

With ASP, Smarsh Enterprise Platform customers receive tailored guidance on mapping annual needs, planning milestones, and how to swap services as needs change for the business. Customers control how and when they spend their ASP budget. Additionally, ASP customers will continue to benefit from service innovations as they are released at Smarsh.

