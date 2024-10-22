Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.10.2024
Goldpreise steigen über $2.700 - Hier ist der Bergbaukonzern, der jetzt davon profitieren könnte
PR Newswire
22.10.2024 12:06 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kavalan Unveils Limited '15th Anniversary' Vintage Whisky Duo

Kavalan presents American ex-Bourbon and Spanish Oloroso Sherry from the 2009 vintage year.

TAIPEI, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan's premier distiller Kavalan is proud to announce the launch of its "15th Anniversary" Limited Edition Whisky Duo, the brand's oldest whiskies to date.

Kavalan Unveils Limited ‘15th Anniversary' Vintage Whisky Duo

"In commemoration of this special anniversary, our team selected exceptional quality Spanish Oloroso Sherry and American ex-Bourbon casks from the distinguished 2009 vintage - a year that also marks the inaugural launch of these two casks in the Solist Series," said Mr. Y.T. Lee, CEO of Kavalan.

The bottle and packaging design embody the essence of the ageing process, a theme central to the distillery's heritage. Crafted to reflect the journey from pure new make spirit to matured whisky, the bottle maintains a transparent glass profile, symbolising clarity and quality. Designed as an exclusive gift set, it includes a coaster and whisky glass, enhancing the experience for enthusiasts to appreciate the depth and beauty of this limited-edition release. These expressions, available in 75cl bottles with an alcohol content of 50-59.9% ABV, embody 15 years of Kavalan's pursuit of excellence in the Solist Single Cask Strength series.

The Kavalan 15th Anniversary expressions will first launch in Taiwan in July and will be rolled out worldwide in October.

[Product Information]

Kavalan 15th Anniversary Vintage 2009 Oloroso Sherry Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky

KAVALAN 15th Anniversary Single Malt Whisky-Oloroso Sherry

Contain: 750 ml whisky, a gradient coaster and a metallic-coloured whisky-nosing glass, product card

Alcohol by volume: 50-59.9%

Colour: Dark raisin

Nose: Plum and mixed dried fruits, balanced by citrus and caramel sweetness. Lush aroma of candied-cherries, raisins, and almonds, finishing with delicate vanilla, showcasing Kavalan's signature tropical fruit style.

Palate: Dark chocolate and captivating espresso aroma, followed by toasty brown sugar, intertwine with

rich woody notes. Refined tannins with cinnamon and clove create a balanced, warm sensation.

Kavalan 15th Anniversary Vintage 2009 ex-Bourbon Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky

KAVALAN 15th Anniversary Single Malt Whisky-Ex-bourbon

Contain: 750 ml whisky, a gradient coaster and a metallic-coloured whisky-nosing glass, product card

Alcohol by volume: 50-59.9%

Colour: Luminous deep amber

Nose: Bright honey and syrup dance with pronounced roasted almond and stone fruit flavours. Layers of vanilla and buttery undertones follow, accompanied by the subtle aroma of malt and toasted bread, ending with the charming scent of rose essential oil.

Palate: Like savouring silky almond tofu, the intense tropical fruit fragrance unfolds. Dense vanilla ice cream enriches the texture, reminiscent of indulging in a sweet feast of exquisite buttery cake.

About Kavalan Distillery

Kavalan Distillery in Yilan County has been pioneering the art of single malt whisky in Taiwan since 2005. Our whisky, aged in intense humidity and heat, sources the crystal meltwaters of Snow Mountain and is enhanced by sea and mountain breezes. These conditions combine to create Kavalan's signature creaminess. Taking Yilan County's old name, our distillery is backed by about 40 years of beverage-making under parent company, King Car Group. We have collected 800 gold awards or higher from the industry's most competitive contests. Visit www.kavalanwhisky.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2498352/KAVALAN_15th_Anniversary_Ex_bourbon.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2498353/KAVALAN_15th_Anniversary_Oloroso_03.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2498354/KAVALAN_15th_Anniversary_Ex_bourbon_03.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kavalan-unveils-limited-15th-anniversary-vintage-whisky-duo-302240587.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
