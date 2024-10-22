Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 22

22 October 2024

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 21 October 2024

Total Assets Excluding current year income and expenses £50.646million Including current year income and expenses £50.887million Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 266.90p Including current year income and expenses 268.17p Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 266.60p Including current year income and expenses 267.75p

A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.

Enquiries:

Nick Black

Director - Investment Trusts

Jupiter Asset Management Limited, Company Secretary

investmentcompanies@jupiteram.com

020 3817 1000