WKN: A0EACA | ISIN: SE0001337213 | Ticker-Symbol: 516
Frankfurt
22.10.24
09:20 Uhr
0,204 Euro
+0,002
+0,99 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AURIANT MINING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AURIANT MINING AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.10.2024 12:10 Uhr
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Auriant Mining AB: Auriant Mining AB (publ.) publishes 9m 2024 operational update

Highlights:

  • In 9m 2024, hard rock gold production amounted to 328.2 kg (10,550 oz), compared to 503.3 kg (16,182 oz) in 9m 2023, a decrease of 35%, or 175.2 kg (5,631 oz);
  • Alluvial gold production amounted to 37.2 kg (1,195 oz) compared to 14.8 kg (476 oz) an increase of 151%, or 22.4 kg (719 oz);
  • In 9m 2024, total gold sales were 403.0 kg (12,956 oz), compared to 438.5 kg (14,097 oz) in 9m 2023, a decrease of 35.5 kg (1,141 oz), or 8%;
  • 299,003 tonnes of ore with average grade of 1.22 g/t were processed through the CIL plant;
  • 120,790 tonnes of ore were mined in 9m 2024, compared to 175,902 tonnes in 9m 2023, a decrease of 55,112 tonnes or 31%. Stripping volume amounted to 2,180,600 m3 compared to 1,649,600 m3, an increase of 531,000 m3 or 32%;
  • The average grade in the ore mined in 9m 2024 was 1.62 g/t, compared to 2.45 g/t in 9m 2023, a decrease of 34%;

Overall, 9m 2024 production was in line with the Company's production plan.

Total Gold Production

Production unit 9m 2024 9m 2023 Change
kg oz kg oz kg oz %
Hard rock
Tardan (CIL) 328,2 10 550 503,3 16 182-175,2- 5 63135%
Alluvial
Staroverinskaya 37,2 1 195 14,8 476 22,4 719151%
Total gold produced 365,3 11 746 518,1 16 658-152,8- 4 91229%

Hard Rock Gold Production

Unit 9m 2024 9m 2023 Change
Mining
Waste stripping 000 m3 2 180,6 1 649,6 531,032,2%
Ore mined 000 tonnes 120,8 175,9- 55,1-31%
Gold in Ore kg 195,5 430,3- 234,7-55%
Average grade g/t 1,62 2,45- 0,83-34%
CIL
Ore processing 000 tonnes 299,0 310,1- 11,1-4%
Grade g/t 1,22 1,78- 0,57-32%
Gold in ore processing kg 363,3 552,0- 188,8-34%
Gold produced CIL kg 328,2 503,3- 175,2-35%
Recovery % 90%91%-1,0%-1,1%
Warehouse on Sep 30
Ore 000 tonnes 42,4 72,3- 29,9-41%
Grade g/t 1,29 1,79- 0,50-28%

For more information, please contact:

Danilo Lange, CEO
Tel: +7 495 109 02 82
E-mail: d.lange@auriant.com

Company name: Auriant Mining AB Short name: AUR
ISIN-code: SE0001337213

Website: www.auriant.com

Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in the Republic of Tyva, Zabaikalye and the Republic of Khakassia. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Alluvial at Staroverinskaya), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.

Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining's shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the short name AUR. For more information, please visit www.auriant.com. G&W Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please visit www.gwkapital.se.

This information is information that Auriant Mining AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 12.10 CET on October 22nd, 2024.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
