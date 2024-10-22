

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Danaher Corp. (DHR) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $818 million, or $1.12 per share. This compares with $1.129 billion, or $1.51 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Danaher Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.71 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.1% to $5.798 billion from $5.624 billion last year.



Danaher Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $818 Mln. vs. $1.129 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.12 vs. $1.51 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $5.798 Bln vs. $5.624 Bln last year.



