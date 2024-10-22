King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre: KFSHRC Leads the Kingdom's Position on the Global Medical Tourism Map

Providing Care to International Patients from 17 Countries Worldwide

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the growing global interest in medical tourism, the Kingdom's healthcare sector strives to solidify its position as a distinguished hub for advanced medical treatments, transitioning from being a provider of outbound medical tourism to attracting 5% of the global patients who seek treatment abroad. Leading this initiative is King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC), which stands at the forefront of this transformation by providing high-quality specialized medical services both regionally and internationally. Through its medical innovations, cutting-edge technologies, and expertise in rare medical specialties, KFSHRC has become a premier destination for international patients seeking specialized care across various fields.

KFSHRC has emerged as a prominent global hub for specialized healthcare, treating international patients from 17 countries around the world in 2024, with 77% of these patients coming from GCC countries. The hospital's provision of state-of-the-art medical technologies and advanced services make it the ideal choice for international patients seeking precise diagnoses and innovative treatments across the various specialties offered by its Centers of Excellence.

As a Platinum Sponsor at the Global Health Exhibition, which commenced yesterday in Riyadh, KFSHRC is showcasing the patient journey offered through its International Patient Care Center. This journey begins with initial communication and assessment of the preliminary medical diagnosis, followed by the patient's arrival in Riyadh, where the center manages all travel, reception, and accommodation arrangements. It continues through the treatment process, and concludes with a post-treatment evaluation, and follow-up consultations, ensuring a comprehensive patient experience for international visitors seeking the latest treatment methods and exceptional medical expertise.

KFSHRC house several Centers of Excellence, such as the Heart Center, which is globally renowned for pediatric cardiac surgeries and advanced robotic surgeries. Additionally, the Organ Transplant Center pioneered significant innovations in transplantation practices and is known for achieving some of the highest survival rates globally. Last year, 20% of KFSHRC's international patients sought treatment at this center.

Among the Centers of Excellence serving international patients is the Oncology Center, providing comprehensive care to 37% of KFSHRC's global patients. These patients benefit from novel treatments such as CAR-T cell therapy, advanced radiation therapy, and the pioneering use of 3D printing technologies to enhance the patient experience and radiation therapy side effects. Likewise, the Neuroscience Center, the largest of its kind in the region, treats around 30% of the hospital's international patients, offering specialized procedures like epilepsy surgeries, tumor removal, and brain stimulation therapies. Additionally, the Genomic Medicine Center offers advanced genetic testing and tailored consultations to international patients.

It is noteworthy that KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 20th globally in the list of the world's top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the second consecutive year and recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, in the same year, it was ranked among the world's best 250 hospitals and included in the World's Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025 by Newsweek magazine. For more information, visit www.kfshrc.edu.sa or contact our media team at mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa

