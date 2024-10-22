Sonata Software Wins Multi-Year AI-Powered Managed Services Contract From Fortune 500 Manufacturing Company

Strategic partnership will see Sonata Software delivering managed services at global scale, helping the client leverage Cloud and AI to drive differentiated experiences and business value

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonata Software (NSE: SONATSOFTW) (BSE: 532221), a leading Modernization Engineering company, today announced that it has been selected as a strategic managed services partner for a Fortune 500 manufacturer of consumer goods and industrial products. Under the multi-year deal win, Sonata Software will deliver a reliable and scalable operating model that will support the company's global business growth and its ongoing digital transformation journey.

For more than 50 years, the Fortune 500 company has partnered with customers to develop, design, and manufacture innovative packaging products with an eye toward the circular economy. Over the years, the company has expanded through multiple acquisitions, strengthening its market presence.

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the client is partnering with Sonata Software to modernize its operations and deliver a homogenous, unified user experience at scale. Powered by AI, the collaboration will leverage industry best practices to drive operational efficiencies and profitable return on investment.

"With our extensive expertise in Cloud and infrastructure services, Sonata Software is thrilled to provide the client with a customized full-stack ITSM solution," said Anthony Lange, Chief Revenue Officer at Sonata Software. "Our approach focuses on optimizing resource utilization, adapting to evolving technological landscapes, and achieving operational excellence. By implementing best practices, we are confident of helping the client unlock maximum value from their digital transformation journey."

