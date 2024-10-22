

General Motors Company (GM) revealed earnings for third quarter that beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $3.029 billion, or $2.68 per share. This compares with $3.038 billion, or $2.20 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, General Motors Company reported adjusted earnings of $3.350 billion or $2.96 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.5% to $48.757 billion from $44.131 billion last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.00 - $10.50 Full year Net Income guidance updated to $10.4 bln - $11.1 Bln from $10 bln - $11.4 bln



