General Motors Company: GM releases 2024 third-quarter results and updates full-year guidance

DETROIT, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- General Motors (NYSE: GM) today reported third-quarter 2024 revenue of $48.8 billion, net income attributable to stockholders of $3.1 billion, and EBIT-adjusted of $4.1 billion.
GM is also updating its 2024 full-year earnings guidance for the third consecutive quarter:
Updated 2024 Guidance
Previous 2024 Guidance
Net income attributable to stockholders
$10.4 billion - $11.1 billion
$10.0 billion - $11.4 billion
EBIT-adjusted
$14.0 billion - $15.0 billion
$13.0 billion - $15.0 billion
Automotive operating cash flow
$22.0 billion - $24.0 billion
$19.2 billion - $22.2 billion
Adjusted automotive free cash flow
$12.5 billion - $13.5 billion
$9.5 billion - $11.5 billion
EPS-diluted
$9.14 - $9.64
$8.93 - $9.93
EPS-diluted-adjusted
$10.00 - $10.50
$9.50 - $10.50
GM's 2024 financial guidance includes anticipated capital spending of $10.5 billion - $11.5 billion, inclusive of investments in the company's battery cell manufacturing joint ventures.
Results Overview
Three Months Ended
($M) except per share amounts
September 30,
September 30,
Change
% Change
Revenue
$ 48,757
$ 44,131
$ 4,626
10.5 %
Net income attributable to stockholders
$ 3,056
$ 3,064
$ (8)
(0.3) %
EBIT-adjusted
$ 4,115
$ 3,564
$ 551
15.5 %
Net income margin
6.3 %
6.9 %
(0.6) ppts
(8.7) %
EBIT-adjusted margin
8.4 %
8.1 %
0.3 ppts
3.7 %
Automotive operating cash flow
$ 7,863
$ 6,794
$ 1,069
15.7 %
Adjusted automotive free cash flow
$ 5,834
$ 4,910
$ 924
18.8 %
EPS-diluted(a)
$ 2.68
$ 2.20
$ 0.48
21.8 %
EPS-diluted-adjusted(a)
$ 2.96
$ 2.28
$ 0.68
29.8 %
GMNA EBIT-adjusted
$ 3,982
$ 3,526
$ 456
12.9 %
GMNA EBIT-adjusted margin
9.7 %
9.8 %
(0.1) ppts
(1.0) %
GMI EBIT-adjusted
$ 42
$ 357
$ (315)
(88.2) %
China equity income (loss)
$ (137)
$ 192
$ (329)
n.m.
GM Financial EBT-adjusted
$ 687
$ 741
$ (54)
(7.3) %
__________
(a)
EPS-diluted and EPS-diluted-adjusted include a $(0.02) and $(0.05) impact from revaluation on equity investments in the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023.
(b)
n.m. = not meaningful
General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM's Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry's widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM.com.
Guidance Reconciliations
The following table reconciles expected Net income attributable to stockholders under U.S. GAAP to expected EBIT-adjusted (dollars in billions):
Year Ending December 31, 2024
Updated
Previous
Net income attributable to stockholders
$ 10.4-11.1
$ 10.0-11.4
Income tax expense
2.4-2.7
2.2-2.8
Automotive interest income, net
(0.1)
(0.1)
Adjustments(a)
1.3
0.9
EBIT-adjusted
$ 14.0-15.0
$ 13.0-15.0
__________
(a)
Refer to the reconciliation of Net income attributable to stockholders under U.S. GAAP to EBIT-adjusted and segment profit (loss) for adjustment details. These expected financial results do not include the potential impact of future adjustments related to special items.
The following table reconciles expected EPS-diluted under U.S. GAAP to expected EPS-diluted-adjusted:
Year Ending December 31, 2024
Updated
Previous
Diluted earnings per common share
$ 9.14-9.64
$ 8.93-9.93
Adjustments(a)
0.86
0.57
EPS-diluted-adjusted
$ 10.00-10.50
$ 9.50-10.50
__________
(a)
Refer to the reconciliation of diluted earnings per common share under U.S. GAAP to EPS-diluted-adjusted for adjustment details. These expected financial results do not include the potential impact of future adjustments related to special items.
The following table reconciles expected automotive net cash provided by operating activities under U.S. GAAP to expected adjusted automotive free cash flow (dollars in billions):
Year Ending December 31, 2024
Updated
Previous
Net automotive cash provided by operating activities
$ 22.0-24.0
$ 19.2-22.2
Less: Capital expenditures
10.0-11.0
10.0-11.0
Adjustments
0.5
0.3
Adjusted automotive free cash flow(a)
$ 12.5-13.5
$ 9.5-11.5
__________
(a)
These expected financial results do not include the potential impact of future adjustments related to special items.
General Motors Company and Subsidiaries1
Combining Income Statement Information
(In millions) (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2024
Three Months Ended September 30, 2023
Automotive
Cruise
GM Financial
Reclassifications/
Combined
Automotive
Cruise
GM Financial
Reclassifications/
Combined
Net sales and revenue
Automotive
$ 44,735
$ 26
$ -
$ (26)
$ 44,735
$ 40,503
$ 25
$ -
$ (30)
$ 40,498
GM Financial
-
-
4,031
(10)
4,021
-
-
3,641
(8)
3,633
Total net sales and revenue
44,735
26
4,031
(36)
48,757
40,503
25
3,641
(38)
44,131
Costs and expenses
Automotive and other cost of sales
38,768
240
-
(1)
39,007
35,141
706
-
(5)
35,842
GM Financial interest, operating and other expenses
-
-
3,354
-
3,353
-
-
2,933
-
2,933
Automotive and other selling, general and administrative expense
2,544
203
-
(1)
2,745
2,217
127
-
(1)
2,344
Total costs and expenses
41,312
442
3,354
(2)
45,105
37,359
833
2,933
(6)
41,118
Operating income (loss)
3,424
(417)
678
(33)
3,651
3,144
(807)
708
(32)
3,013
Automotive interest expense
206
30
-
(30)
206
231
9
-
(11)
229
Interest income and other non-operating income, net
379
11
-
4
394
406
26
-
20
453
Equity income (loss)
(132)
-
10
-
(122)
194
-
33
-
227
Income (loss) before income taxes
$ 3,465
$ (435)
$ 687
$ -
$ 3,717
$ 3,514
$ (791)
$ 741
$ -
$ 3,464
Income tax expense (benefit)
709
470
Net income (loss)
3,008
2,994
Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests
48
70
Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders
$ 3,056
$ 3,064
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
$ 3,029
$ 3,038
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
Automotive
Cruise
GM Financial
Reclassifications/
Combined
Automotive
Cruise
GM Financial
Reclassifications/
Combined
Net sales and revenue
Automotive
$ 128,007
$ 76
$ -
$ (76)
$ 128,008
$ 118,403
$ 76
$ -
$ (81)
$ 118,398
GM Financial
-
-
11,761
(29)
11,732
-
-
10,482
(17)
10,465
Total net sales and revenue
128,007
76
11,761
(105)
139,740
118,403
76
10,482
(98)
128,863
Costs and expenses
Automotive and other cost of sales
109,958
1,662
-
(2)
111,618
102,917
1,811
-
(7)
104,721
GM Financial interest, operating and other expenses
-
-
9,569
(1)
9,568
-
-
8,314
(1)
8,313
Automotive and other selling, general and administrative expense
6,813
482
-
(3)
7,292
7,089
362
-
(2)
7,449
Total costs and expenses
116,771
2,144
9,569
(5)
128,478
110,006
2,172
8,314
(10)
120,483
Operating income (loss)
11,237
(2,067)
2,192
(100)
11,262
8,397
(2,096)
2,168
(88)
8,380
Automotive interest expense
631
158
-
(158)
631
691
20
-
(22)
689
Interest income and other non-operating income, net
785
29
(1)
(58)
756
1,068
86
(1)
66
1,219
Equity income (loss)
(366)
-
55
-
(311)
246
-
111
-
357
Income (loss) before income taxes
$ 11,026
$(2,196)
$ 2,246
$ -
$ 11,076
$ 9,019
$(2,030)
$ 2,278
$ -
$ 9,267
Income tax expense (benefit)
2,238
1,421
Net income (loss)
8,837
7,846
Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests
132
179
Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders
$ 8,969
$ 8,026
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
$ 8,914
$ 7,946
__________
1 Certain columns and rows may not add due to rounding.
General Motors Company and Subsidiaries 1
The following table summarizes basic and diluted earnings per share (in millions, except per share amounts):
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
Basic earnings per share
Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders
$ 3,056
$ 3,064
$ 8,969
$ 8,026
Less: cumulative dividends on subsidiary preferred stock(a)
(27)
(26)
(55)
(80)
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
$ 3,029
$ 3,038
$ 8,914
$ 7,946
Weighted-average common shares outstanding
1,116
1,372
1,136
1,384
Basic earnings per common share
$ 2.71
$ 2.21
$ 7.85
$ 5.74
Diluted earnings per share
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders - diluted
$ 3,029
$ 3,038
$ 8,914
$ 7,946
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted
1,131
1,378
1,147
1,390
Diluted earnings per common share
$ 2.68
$ 2.20
$ 7.77
$ 5.72
Potentially dilutive securities(b)
6
14
6
14
__________
(a)
Includes an insignificant amount in participating securities income from a subsidiary for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.
(b)
Potentially dilutive securities attributable to outstanding stock options, Performance Stock Units and Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) at September 30, 2024 and outstanding stock options and RSUs at September 30, 2023, were excluded from the computation of diluted earnings per share (EPS) because the securities would have had an antidilutive effect.
General Motors Company and Subsidiaries 1
Combining Balance Sheet Information
(In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
Automotive
Cruise
GM Financial
Reclassifications/
Combined
Automotive
Cruise
GM Financial
Reclassifications/
Combined
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 18,172
$ 720
$ 4,852
$ -
$ 23,744
$ 12,228
$ 1,344
$ 5,282
$ -
$ 18,853
Marketable debt securities
8,477
-
-
-
8,477
7,613
-
-
-
7,613
Accounts and notes receivable, net(a)
12,684
38
1,679
(619)
13,782
11,814
-
1,891
(1,327)
12,378
GM Financial receivables, net(e)
-
-
44,736
(283)
44,453
-
-
39,246
(170)
39,076
Inventories
17,330
-
-
(5)
17,325
16,467
-
-
(6)
16,461
Other current assets(b)
2,639
39
4,957
1
7,636
1,994
466
5,205
(428)
7,238
Total current assets
59,303
796
56,224
(905)
115,419
50,115
1,809
51,624
(1,931)
101,618
Non-current Assets
GM Financial receivables, net(d)
-
-
46,249
(320)
45,928
-
-
45,391
(348)
45,043
Equity in net assets of nonconsolidated affiliates
9,469
-
1,570
-
11,039
8,943
-
1,670
-
10,613
Property, net
51,306
89
109
-
51,505
50,104
93
124
-
50,321
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
2,682
717
1,346
-
4,745
2,793
715
1,354
-
4,862
Equipment on operating leases, net
-
-
30,956
-
30,956
-
-
30,582
-
30,582
Deferred income taxes
21,003
1,751
(1,747)
-
21,007
21,722
1,723
(1,106)
-
22,339
Other assets(c)
9,512
199
1,211
(2,232)
8,690
6,869
215
1,140
(538)
7,686
Total non-current assets
93,972
2,756
79,694
(2,552)
173,870
90,430
2,745
79,156
(886)
171,446
Total Assets
$ 153,275
$ 3,552
$ 135,918
$ (3,457)
$ 289,289
$ 140,546
$ 4,555
$ 130,780
$ (2,817)
$ 273,064
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable (principally trade)(a)
$ 29,527
$ 135
$ 586
$ (619)
$ 29,629
$ 27,846
$ 185
$ 1,136
$ (1,054)
$ 28,114
Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt
Automotive(a)(e)
1,147
5
-
(208)
944
591
272
-
(435)
428
GM Financial
-
-
35,218
-
35,218
-
-
38,540
-
38,540
Cruise(e)
-
75
-
(75)
-
-
6
-
(6)
-
Accrued liabilities(b)
24,165
354
5,157
(4)
29,672
21,468
590
5,741
(436)
27,364
Total current liabilities
54,839
568
40,961
(905)
95,463
49,906
1,053
45,417
(1,931)
94,445
Non-current Liabilities
Long-term debt
Automotive(c)
15,512
2,259
-
(2,232)
15,540
15,979
544
-
(538)
15,985
GM Financial
-
-
76,149
-
76,149
-
-
66,788
-
66,788
Cruise(d)
-
320
-
(320)
-
-
348
-
(348)
-
Postretirement benefits other than pensions
4,235
-
-
-
4,235
4,345
-
-
-
4,345
Pensions
5,991
-
7
-
5,998
6,673
-
8
-
6,680
Other liabilities
14,469
455
2,817
-
17,742
13,447
454
2,614
-
16,515
Total non-current liabilities
40,207
3,035
78,974
(2,552)
119,664
40,444
1,345
69,409
(886)
110,312
Total Liabilities
95,045
3,603
119,935
(3,457)
215,127
90,350
2,399
114,826
(2,817)
204,757
Noncontrolling interest - Cruise stock incentive awards
-
-
-
-
-
-
118
-
-
118
Equity
Common stock, $0.01 par value
11
-
-
-
11
12
-
-
-
12
Additional paid-in capital(f)
18,625
693
1,255
(1,231)
19,342
18,866
240
1,314
(1,290)
19,130
Retained earnings
47,849
(1,934)
16,133
1
62,050
39,579
(12)
15,823
1
55,391
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(9,065)
2
(1,405)
-
(10,468)
(9,066)
1
(1,183)
-
(10,247)
Total stockholders' equity
57,420
(1,239)
15,983
(1,229)
70,935
49,391
229
15,954
(1,289)
64,286
Noncontrolling interests(f)
809
1,188
-
1,229
3,227
805
1,809
-
1,289
3,903
Total Equity
58,230
(51)
15,983
-
74,162
50,196
2,038
15,954
-
68,189
Total Liabilities and Equity
$ 153,275
$ 3,552
$ 135,918
$ (3,457)
$ 289,289
$ 140,546
$ 4,555
$ 130,780
$ (2,817)
$ 273,064
__________
(a)
Eliminations primarily include GM Financial accounts and notes receivable of $0.4 billion due from Automotive; and Automotive accounts receivable of $0.2 billion primarily due from GM Financial and Cruise at September 30, 2024; and GM Financial accounts and notes receivable of $0.5 billion due from Automotive and Automotive accounts receivable of $0.8 billion due from GM Financial and Cruise at December 31, 2023.
(b)
Eliminations primarily related to intercompany asset transfer between Automotive and Cruise for autonomous vehicle (AV) capital at December 31, 2023.
(c)
Eliminations primarily related to convertible note issued by Cruise to Automotive at September 30, 2024 and deferral agreement between Cruise and Automotive as regards to engineering, capital spending, restructuring and other costs incurred by Automotive on behalf of Cruise resulting in a long-term payable for Cruise offset by a long-term receivable for Automotive.
(d)
Eliminations primarily related to intercompany loans due from Cruise to GM Financial.
(e)
Eliminations primarily related to GM Financial accounts receivables due from Automotive and Cruise.
(f)
Primarily reclassification of GM Financial Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, B and C. The preferred stock is classified as noncontrolling interests in our consolidated balance sheets.
General Motors Company and Subsidiaries 1
Combining Cash Flow Information
(In millions) (Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
Automotive
Cruise
GM Financial
Reclassifications/
Combined
Automotive
Cruise
GM Financial
Reclassifications/
Combined
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income (loss)
$ 8,944
$(1,743)
$ 1,637
$ -
$ 8,837
$ 7,537
$(1,336)
$ 1,645
$ -
$ 7,846
Depreciation and impairment of Equipment on operating leases, net
-
-
3,633
-
3,633
-
-
3,697
-
3,697
Depreciation, amortization and impairment charges on Property, net
4,871
623
29
-
5,523
4,984
27
30
-
5,041
Foreign currency remeasurement and transaction (gains) losses
(231)
-
2
-
(228)
111
-
3
-
114
Undistributed earnings of nonconsolidated affiliates, net
(232)
-
(55)
-
(287)
77
-
(111)
-
(34)
Pension contributions and OPEB payments
(815)
-
-
-
(815)
(676)
-
-
-
(676)
Pension and OPEB income, net
49
-
1
-
50
(65)
-
1
-
(64)
Provision (benefit) for deferred taxes
970
(455)
881
-
1,396
879
(694)
49
-
235
Change in other operating assets and liabilities(a)(c)
5,618
(175)
(1,014)
(6,549)
(2,120)
3,293
583
(454)
(2,309)
1,114
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
19,174
(1,750)
5,114
(6,549)
15,989
16,140
(1,420)
4,862
(2,309)
17,273
Cash flows from investing activities
Expenditures for property
(7,495)
(4)
(16)
(81)
(7,597)
(7,072)
(50)
(21)
(121)
(7,264)
Available-for-sale marketable securities, acquisitions
(3,467)
-
-
-
(3,467)
(3,499)
(490)
-
-
(3,989)
Available-for-sale marketable securities, liquidations
2,757
-
-
-
2,757
4,966
1,709
-
-
6,675
Purchases of finance receivables(a)
-
-
(31,222)
5,358
(25,864)
-
-
(28,376)
1,196
(27,180)
Principal collections and recoveries on finance receivables(a)
-
-
23,524
1
23,526
-
-
21,132
2
21,135
Purchases of leased vehicles
-
-
(11,243)
-
(11,243)
-
-
(10,247)
-
(10,247)
Proceeds from termination of leased vehicles
-
-
8,627
-
8,627
-
-
9,860
-
9,860
Other investing activities(b)(d)
(1,999)
-
1
1,256
(742)
(1,471)
-
(252)
632
(1,091)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(10,204)
(4)
(10,329)
6,535
(14,004)
(7,076)
1,169
(7,903)
1,710
(12,100)
Cash flows from financing activities
Net increase (decrease) in short-term debt(d)
(1)
-
87
-
85
227
-
(24)
(252)
(48)
Proceeds from issuance of debt (original maturities greater than three months)(b)
64
1,044
38,142
(1,087)
38,163
18
151
37,339
(151)
37,357
Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months)
(128)
(7)
(31,882)
6
(32,012)
(1,612)
(22)
(31,650)
14
(33,269)
Payment to purchase common stock
(2,378)
-
-
-
(2,378)
(1,119)
-
-
-
(1,119)
Issuance (redemption) of subsidiary stock(b)
-
255
-
(255)
-
-
362
-
(362)
-
Dividends paid(c)
(408)
-
(1,469)
1,350
(526)
(375)
-
(1,469)
1,350
(493)
Other financing activities
(65)
(162)
(142)
-
(369)
(279)
(207)
(116)
-
(602)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(2,916)
1,130
4,735
14
2,963
(3,138)
284
4,080
599
1,826
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(84)
-
(67)
-
(151)
(9)
-
41
-
31
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
5,969
(625)
(547)
-
4,798
5,916
34
1,079
-
7,030
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
12,310
1,359
8,249
-
21,917
13,746
1,526
6,676
-
21,948
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$ 18,279
$ 734
$ 7,702
$ -
$ 26,715
$ 19,663
$ 1,560
$ 7,755
$ -
$ 28,978
__________
(a)
Includes eliminations of $5.3 billion and $1.0 billion in the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 primarily driven by purchases/collections of wholesale finance receivables resulting from vehicles sold by GM to dealers that have arranged their inventory floor plan financing through GM Financial
(b)
Includes eliminations of $0.9 billion convertible note issued by Cruise to Automotive in the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and $0.4 billion of Automotive investment in Cruise in the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023.
(c)
Eliminations include dividends issued by GM Financial to Automotive in the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023.
(d)
Includes eliminations of $0.3 billion of Intercompany loans due from Automotive to GM Financial in the nine months ended September 30, 2023.
General Motors Company and Subsidiaries 1
The following tables summarize key financial information by segment (dollars in millions):
GMNA
GMI
Corporate
Eliminations
Total
Automotive
Cruise
GM
Financial
Reclassifications/
Total
Three Months Ended September 30, 2024
Net sales and revenue
$ 41,157
$ 3,517
$ 62
$ -
$ 44,735
$ 26
$ 4,031
$ (36)
$ 48,757
Expenditures for property
$ 2,128
$ 91
$ 10
$ -
$ 2,229
$ 3
$ 6
$ 8
$ 2,245
Depreciation and amortization
$ 1,491
$ 131
$ 27
$ -
$ 1,650
$ 6
$ 1,217
$ -
$ 2,873
Impairment charges
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
Equity income (loss)(a)(b)
$ 309
$ (132)
$ -
$ -
$ 177
$ -
$ 10
$ -
$ 187
GMNA
GMI
Corporate
Eliminations
Total
Automotive
Cruise
GM
Financial
Reclassifications/
Total
Three Months Ended September 30, 2023
Net sales and revenue
$ 36,106
$ 4,330
$ 67
$ -
$ 40,503
$ 25
$ 3,641
$ (38)
$ 44,131
Expenditures for property
$ 2,435
$ 87
$ 5
$ -
$ 2,528
$ 18
$ 4
$ 30
$ 2,581
Depreciation and amortization
$ 1,585
$ 158
$ 5
$ -
$ 1,749
$ 12
$ 1,231
$ -
$ 2,992
Impairment charges
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
Equity income (loss)(a)(b)
$ 105
$ 190
$ -
$ -
$ 295
$ -
$ 33
$ -
$ 328
GMNA
GMI
Corporate
Eliminations
Total
Automotive
Cruise
GM
Financial
Reclassifications/
Total
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024
Net sales and revenue
$ 117,981
$ 9,897
$ 130
$ -
$ 128,007
$ 76
$ 11,761
$ (105)
$ 139,740
Expenditures for property
$ 7,220
$ 258
$ 18
$ -
$ 7,495
$ 4
$ 16
$ 81
$ 7,597
Depreciation and amortization
$ 4,415
$ 403
$ 53
$ -
$ 4,871
$ 18
$ 3,662
$ -
$ 8,551
Impairment charges
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 605
$ -
$ -
$ 605
Equity income (loss)(a)(b)
$ 766
$ (343)
$ -
$ -
$ 423
$ -
$ 55
$ -
$ 477
GMNA
GMI
Corporate
Eliminations
Total
Automotive
Cruise
GM
Financial
Reclassifications/
Total
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
Net sales and revenue
$ 106,214
$ 12,011
$ 177
$ -
$ 118,403
$ 76
$ 10,482
$ (98)
$ 128,863
Expenditures for property
$ 6,710
$ 350
$ 12
$ -
$ 7,072
$ 50
$ 21
$ 121
$ 7,264
Depreciation and amortization
$ 4,544
$ 424
$ 15
$ -
$ 4,984
$ 27
$ 3,727
$ -
$ 8,738
Impairment charges
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
Equity income (loss)(a)(b)
$ 89
$ 348
$ -
$ -
$ 437
$ -
$ 111
$ -
$ 548
__________
(a)
Includes Automotive China joint ventures (Automotive China JVs) equity loss of $137 million and $347 million in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and Automotive China JVs equity income of $192 million and $353 million in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.
(b)
Equity earnings related to Ultium Cells Holdings LLC, an equally owned joint venture with LG Energy Solution, are presented in Automotive and other cost of sales as this entity is integral to the operations of our business by providing battery cells for our electric vehicles (EVs). Equity earnings related to Ultium Cells Holdings LLC were $309 million and $788 million in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and $101 million and $191 million in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.
General Motors Company and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Material1
(Unaudited)
General Motors Company (GM) uses both generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and non-GAAP financial measures for operational and financial decision making, and to assess Company and segment business performance. Our non-GAAP measures include: earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)-adjusted, presented net of noncontrolling interests; earnings before income taxes (EBT)-adjusted for our General Motors Financial Company, Inc. (GM Financial) segment; earnings per share (EPS)-diluted-adjusted; effective tax rate-adjusted (ETR-adjusted); return on invested capital-adjusted (ROIC-adjusted) and adjusted automotive free cash flow. GM's calculation of these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to potential differences between companies in the method of calculation. As a result, the use of these non-GAAP measures has limitations and should not be considered superior to, in isolation from, or as a substitute for, related U.S. GAAP measures.
These non-GAAP measures allow management and investors to view operating trends, perform analytical comparisons and benchmark performance between periods and among geographic regions to understand operating performance without regard to items we do not consider a component of our core operating performance. Furthermore, these non-GAAP measures allow investors the opportunity to measure and monitor our performance against our externally communicated targets and evaluate the investment decisions being made by management to improve ROIC-adjusted. Management uses these measures in its financial, investment and operational decision-making processes, for internal reporting and as part of its forecasting and budgeting processes. Further, our Board of Directors uses certain of these, and other measures, as key metrics to determine management performance under our performance-based compensation plans. For these reasons, we believe these non-GAAP measures are useful for our investors.
EBIT-adjusted (Most comparable GAAP measure: Net income attributable to stockholders)EBIT-adjusted is presented net of noncontrolling interests and is used by management and can be used by investors to review our consolidated operating results because it excludes automotive interest income, automotive interest expense and income taxes as well as certain additional adjustments that are not considered part of our core operations. Examples of adjustments to EBIT include, but are not limited to, impairment charges on long-lived assets and other exit costs resulting from strategic shifts in our operations or discrete market and business conditions, and certain costs arising from legal matters. For EBIT-adjusted and our other non-GAAP measures, once we have made an adjustment in the current period for an item, we will also adjust the related non-GAAP measure in any future periods in which there is an impact from the item. Our corresponding measure for our GM Financial segment is EBT-adjusted because interest income and interest expense are part of operating results when assessing and measuring the operational and financial performance of the segment.
EPS-diluted-adjusted (Most comparable GAAP measure: Diluted earnings per common share) EPS-diluted-adjusted is used by management and can be used by investors to review our consolidated diluted EPS results on a consistent basis. EPS-diluted-adjusted is calculated as net income attributable to common stockholders-diluted less adjustments noted above for EBIT-adjusted and certain income tax adjustments divided by weighted-average common shares outstanding-diluted. Examples of income tax adjustments include the establishment or release of significant deferred tax asset valuation allowances.
ETR-adjusted (Most comparable GAAP measure: Effective tax rate) ETR-adjusted is used by management and can be used by investors to review the consolidated effective tax rate for our core operations on a consistent basis. ETR-adjusted is calculated as Income tax expense less the income tax related to the adjustments noted above for EBIT-adjusted and the income tax adjustments noted above for EPS-diluted-adjusted divided by Income before income taxes less adjustments. When we provide an expected adjusted effective tax rate, we do not provide an expected effective tax rate because the U.S. GAAP measure may include significant adjustments that are difficult to predict.
ROIC-adjusted (Most comparable GAAP measure: Return on equity) ROIC-adjusted is used by management and can be used by investors to review our investment and capital allocation decisions. We define ROIC-adjusted as EBIT-adjusted for the trailing four quarters divided by ROIC-adjusted average net assets, which is considered to be the average equity balances adjusted for average automotive debt and interest liabilities, exclusive of finance leases; average automotive net pension and other postretirement benefits (OPEB) liabilities; and average automotive net income tax assets during the same period.
Adjusted automotive free cash flow (Most comparable GAAP measure: Net automotive cash provided by operating activities) Adjusted automotive free cash flow is used by management and can be used by investors to review the liquidity of our automotive operations and to measure and monitor our performance against our capital allocation program and evaluate our automotive liquidity against the substantial cash requirements of our automotive operations. We measure adjusted automotive free cash flow as automotive operating cash flow from operations less capital expenditures adjusted for management actions. Management actions can include voluntary events such as discretionary contributions to employee benefit plans or nonrecurring specific events such as a closure of a facility that are considered special for EBIT-adjusted purposes.
The following table reconciles Net income attributable to stockholders under U.S. GAAP to EBIT-adjusted and segment profit (loss) (dollars in millions):
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
Net income attributable to stockholders(a)
$ 3,056
$ 3,064
$ 8,969
$ 8,026
Income tax expense (benefit)
709
470
2,238
1,421
Automotive interest expense
206
229
631
689
Automotive interest income
(274)
(322)
(688)
(801)
Adjustments
Restructuring actions(b)
190
-
190
-
Buick dealer strategy(c)
150
93
321
438
GMI plant wind down(d)
43
-
146
-
Headquarters relocation(e)
34
-
34
-
Cruise restructuring(f)
-
-
583
-
Voluntary separation program(g)
-
30
-
905
GM Korea wage litigation(h)
-
-
-
(76)
Total adjustments
417
123
1,274
1,267
EBIT-adjusted
4,115
3,564
12,424
10,601
Operating segments
GM North America (GMNA)
3,982
3,526
12,254
10,295
GM International (GMI)
42
357
82
940
Cruise
(383)
(732)
(1,284)
(1,904)
GM Financial(i)
687
741
2,246
2,278
Total operating segments
4,327
3,892
13,299
11,610
Corporate and eliminations(j)
(213)
(328)
(874)
(1,009)
EBIT-adjusted
$ 4,115
$ 3,564
$ 12,424
$ 10,601
__________
(a)
Net of net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests.
(b)
These adjustments were excluded because they relate to employee separation charges primarily in North America.
(c)
These adjustments were excluded because they relate to strategic activities to transition certain Buick dealers out of our dealer network as part of Buick's EV strategy.
(d)
These adjustments were excluded because they relate to the wind down of our manufacturing operations in Colombia and Ecuador.
(e)
These adjustments were excluded because they relate to the GM headquarters relocation, primarily consisting of accelerated depreciation.
(f)
These adjustments were excluded because they relate to restructuring costs resulting from Cruise voluntarily pausing its driverless, supervised and manual AV operations in the U.S. and the indefinite delay of the Cruise Origin. The adjustments primarily consist of non-cash restructuring charges, supplier related charges and employee separation charges.
(g)
This adjustment was excluded because it relates to the acceleration of attrition as part of the cost reduction program announced in January 2023, primarily in the U.S.
(h)
This adjustment was excluded because it relates to the partial resolution of subcontractor matters in Korea.
(i)
GM Financial amounts represent EBT-adjusted.
(j)
GM's automotive interest income and interest expense, legacy costs from the Opel/Vauxhall Business (primarily pension costs), corporate expenditures and certain revenues and expenses that are not part of a reportable segment are recorded centrally in Corporate.
The following table reconciles diluted earnings per common share under U.S. GAAP to EPS-diluted-adjusted (dollars in millions, except per share amounts):
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
Diluted earnings per common share
$ 3,029
$ 2.68
$ 3,038
$ 2.20
$ 8,914
$ 7.77
$ 7,946
$ 5.72
Adjustments(a)
417
0.37
123
0.09
1,274
1.11
1,267
0.91
Tax effect on adjustments(b)
(96)
(0.08)
(25)
(0.02)
(290)
(0.25)
(324)
(0.23)
EPS-diluted-adjusted
$ 3,350
$ 2.96
$ 3,136
$ 2.28
$ 9,898
$ 8.63
$ 8,889
$ 6.40
__________
(a)
Refer to the reconciliation of Net income attributable to stockholders under U.S. GAAP to EBIT-adjusted and segment profit (loss) for adjustment details.
(b)
The tax effect of each adjustment is determined based on the tax laws and valuation allowance status of the jurisdiction to which the adjustment relates.
The following table reconciles our effective tax rate under U.S. GAAP to ETR-adjusted (dollars in millions):
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
Income before
Income tax
Effective
Income before
Income tax
Effective
Income before
Income tax
Effective
Income before
Income tax
Effective
Effective tax rate
$ 3,717
$ 709
19.1 %
$ 3,464
$ 470
13.6 %
$ 11,076
$ 2,238
20.2 %
$ 9,267
$ 1,421
15.3 %
Adjustments(a)
418
96
123
25
1,342
290
1,267
324
ETR-adjusted
$ 4,135
$ 805
19.5 %
$ 3,587
$ 495
13.8 %
$ 12,418
$ 2,528
20.4 %
$ 10,534
$ 1,745
16.6 %
__________
(a)
Refer to the reconciliation of Net income attributable to stockholders under U.S. GAAP to EBIT-adjusted and segment profit (loss) for adjustment details. These adjustments include Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests where applicable. The tax effect of each adjustment is determined based on the tax laws and valuation allowance status of the jurisdiction to which the adjustment relates.
We define return on equity (ROE) as Net income attributable to stockholders for the trailing four quarters divided by average equity for the same period. Management uses average equity to provide comparable amounts in the calculation of ROE. The following table summarizes the calculation of ROE (dollars in billions):
Four Quarters Ended
September 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
Net income attributable to stockholders
$ 11.1
$ 10.0
Average equity(a)
$ 69.5
$ 72.8
ROE
15.9 %
13.8 %
__________
(a)
Includes equity of noncontrolling interests where the corresponding earnings (loss) are included in Net income attributable to stockholders.
The following table summarizes the calculation of ROIC-adjusted (dollars in billions):
Four Quarters Ended
September 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
EBIT-adjusted(a)
$ 14.2
$ 14.4
Average equity(b)
$ 69.5
$ 72.8
Add: Average automotive debt and interest liabilities (excluding finance leases)
16.3
16.6
Add: Average automotive net pension & OPEB liability
9.8
7.5
Less: Average automotive and other net income tax asset
(22.7)
(20.5)
ROIC-adjusted average net assets
$ 73.0
$ 76.4
ROIC-adjusted
19.4 %
18.9 %
__________
(a)
Refer to the reconciliation of Net income attributable to stockholders under U.S. GAAP to EBIT-adjusted and segment profit (loss) for adjustment details.
(b)
Includes equity of noncontrolling interests where the corresponding earnings (loss) are included in EBIT-adjusted.
The following table reconciles Net automotive cash provided by operating activities under U.S. GAAP to adjusted automotive free cash flow (dollars in millions):
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
Net automotive cash provided by operating activities
$ 7,863
$ 6,794
$ 19,174
$ 16,140
Less: Capital expenditures
(2,229)
(2,528)
(7,495)
(7,072)
Add: Buick dealer strategy
100
106
376
461
Add: Restructuring actions
74
-
74
-
Add: Employee separation costs
-
538
58
796
Add: GMI plant wind down
26
-
35
-
Adjusted automotive free cash flow
$ 5,834
$ 4,910
$ 12,222
$ 10,325
Vehicle Sales
GM presents both wholesale and total vehicle sales data to assist in the analysis of our revenue and market share. Wholesale vehicle sales data consists of sales to GM's dealers and distributors as well as sales to the U.S. government and excludes vehicles sold by our joint ventures. Wholesale vehicle sales data correlates to GM's revenue recognized from the sale of vehicles, which is the largest component of Automotive net sales and revenue. In the nine months ended September 30, 2024, 27.0% of GM's wholesale vehicle sales volume was generated outside the U.S. The following table summarizes wholesale vehicle sales by automotive segment (vehicles in thousands):
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
GMNA
893
810
2,588
2,365
GMI
140
171
383
459
Total
1,033
981
2,971
2,824
Total vehicle sales data represents: (1) retail sales (i.e., sales to consumers who purchase new vehicles from dealers or distributors); (2) fleet sales (i.e., sales to large and small businesses, governments and daily rental car companies); and (3) certain vehicles used by dealers in their business. Total vehicle sales data includes all sales by joint ventures on a total vehicle basis, not based on our percentage ownership interest in the joint venture. Certain joint venture agreements in China allow for the contractual right to report vehicle sales of non-GM trademarked vehicles by those joint ventures, which are included in the total vehicle sales we report for China. While total vehicle sales data does not correlate directly to the revenue GM recognizes during a particular period, we believe it is indicative of the underlying demand for GM's vehicles. Total vehicle sales data represents management's good faith estimate based on sales reported by our dealers, distributors and joint ventures; commercially available data sources such as registration and insurance data; and internal estimates and forecasts when other data is not available.
The following table summarizes industry and GM total vehicle sales and GM's related competitive position by geographic region (vehicles in thousands):
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
Industry
GM
Market
Industry
GM
Market
Industry
GM
Market
Industry
GM
Market
North America
United States
3,993
660
16.5 %
4,091
674
16.5 %
12,039
1,950
16.2 %
12,001
1,970
16.4 %
Other
987
130
13.2 %
933
122
13.0 %
2,887
376
13.0 %
2,647
338
12.8 %
Total North America
4,981
790
15.9 %
5,025
796
15.8 %
14,925
2,326
15.6 %
14,648
2,308
15.8 %
Asia/Pacific, Middle East and Africa
China(a)
6,602
426
6.5 %
6,489
542
8.3 %
18,141
1,240
6.8 %
17,740
1,530
8.6 %
Other
5,486
150
2.7 %
5,547
159
2.9 %
16,168
382
2.4 %
16,363
410
2.5 %
Total Asia/Pacific, Middle East and Africa
12,088
576
4.8 %
12,036
701
5.8 %
34,309
1,622
4.7 %
34,103
1,940
5.7 %
South America
Brazil
715
82
11.4 %
631
87
13.8 %
1,858
223
12.0 %
1,628
236
14.5 %
Other
363
28
7.7 %
354
33
9.3 %
989
82
8.3 %
1,081
98
9.1 %
Total South America
1,078
110
10.2 %
985
120
12.2 %
2,847
305
10.7 %
2,709
334
12.3 %
Total in GM markets
18,146
1,475
8.1 %
18,046
1,617
9.0 %
52,081
4,253
8.2 %
51,460
4,582
8.9 %
Total Europe
3,770
1
- %
4,012
1
- %
12,623
2
- %
12,414
2
- %
Total Worldwide(b)
21,916
1,476
6.7 %
22,057
1,618
7.3 %
64,704
4,255
6.6 %
63,874
4,584
7.2 %
United States
Cars
723
38
5.3 %
791
55
7.0 %
2,205
141
6.4 %
2,334
183
7.9 %
Trucks
1,099
337
30.7 %
1,083
343
31.7 %
3,152
987
31.3 %
3,212
982
30.6 %
Crossovers
2,172
284
13.1 %
2,217
276
12.4 %
6,682
822
12.3 %
6,455
804
12.5 %
Total United States
3,993
660
16.5 %
4,091
674
16.5 %
12,039
1,950
16.2 %
12,001
1,970
16.4 %
China(a)
SGMS
98
246
372
659
SGMW
329
296
868
871
Total China
6,602
426
6.5 %
6,489
542
8.3 %
18,141
1,240
6.8 %
17,740
1,530
8.6 %
__________
(a)
Includes sales by the Automotive China JVs: SAIC General Motors Sales Co., Ltd. (SGMS) and SAIC GM Wuling Automobile Co., Ltd. (SGMW).
(b)
Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Sudan and Syria are subject to broad economic sanctions. Accordingly, these countries are excluded from industry sales data and corresponding calculation of market share.
As discussed above, total vehicle sales and market share data provided in the table above includes fleet vehicles. Certain fleet transactions, particularly sales to daily rental car companies, are generally less profitable than retail sales to end customers. The following table summarizes estimated fleet sales and those sales as a percentage of total vehicle sales (vehicles in thousands):
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
GMNA
127
165
447
538
GMI
109
130
275
338
Total fleet sales
236
295
722
876
Fleet sales as a percentage of total vehicle sales
16.0 %
18.2 %
17.0 %
19.1 %
North America capacity two-shift utilization
109.1 %
96.5 %
106.4 %
98.4 %
