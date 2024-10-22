

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A.O. Smith Corp (AOS) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $120.1 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $135.4 million, or $0.90 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, A.O. Smith Corp reported adjusted earnings of $120.1 million or $0.82 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.7% to $902.6 million from $937.5 million last year.



A.O. Smith Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $120.1 Mln. vs. $135.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.82 vs. $0.90 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $902.6 Mln vs. $937.5 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.70 - $3.85 Full year revenue guidance: $3,800 - $3,900 Mln



