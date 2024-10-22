Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 22.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Goldpreise steigen über $2.700 - Hier ist der Bergbaukonzern, der jetzt davon profitieren könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
22.10.2024 13:18 Uhr
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amai Proteins wins multiple regulatory approvals for its calorie-free sweet protein: sweelin

ATLANTA, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advancing Sugar Reduction & Reformulation Summit - Amai Proteins, a designer of novel proteins that answer the needs of consumers and industry, has won several regulatory approvals for its calorie-free sweet protein, sweelin®. These include self-affirmed GRAS (Generally Regarded As Safe) and FEMA-GRAS (Flavor & Extract Manufacturers Association).

sweelin® is a groundbreaking 100% sweet protein, allowing to reduce sugar by 40-70% without compromising on taste, health, and sustainability.

As sugar consumption became a global health concern, Amai embarked upon a mission to revolutionize the way we sweeten our foods and beverages. sweelin®, a serendipity berry sweet protein, offers an affordable, stable, consumer- and planet-friendly sweetener without compromising on the delicious taste of sugar.

Amai completed generating the required safety data. These approvals enable sweelin® to be used as a safe ingredient and flavor in the United States and beyond in applications ranging from food and beverages to dietary supplements. Amai is working towards obtaining additional regulatory clearances around the world including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) notified GRAS status.

Dr. Ilan Samish, CEO and Founder said: "Amai, 'sweet' in Japanese, addresses the challenge of making a global impact on the health of our people and the health of our planet. What sets sweelin® apart from other sugar reduction agents is its clean taste, unique stability, sensory profile, safety profile, biomanufacturing process and affordability.

sweelin®, just like any protein, is readily digestible to amino acids, the building blocks of all proteins. The most sweet and stable protein in the world is inspired by proteins that reside in harsh conditions (e.g., the Dead Sea, hot springs, acidic swamps) and are thus fit for the requirements of the mass market. These include soft drinks, juices, dairy, alternative dairy products, sauces, spreads, snacks, ketchup, chocolate, peanut butter, energy bars, chewing gums, functional foods, dietary supplement formats such as gummies, shots, powders and more.

sweelin® is a product of Amai's Pro3 Platform: Pro-Design AI-CPD (Computational Protein Design), Pro-Planet microbial precision fermentation, and Pro-Taste food technology. We congratulate David Baker who just won a Nobel Prize for 'Computational Protein Design.' Biomanufacturing by a protein brewery, akin to the method used for beer production, ensures consistent, scalable, and sustainable production.

Amai has won numerous competitions including Extreme Tech Challenge, the world's largest startup competition where 2,000 startups are judged for market disruption, impact, and team. Indeed, numerous food and beverage multinationals who evaluated sweelin® via fee-bearing collaborations, were all amazed by its' performance."

Rick Greubel, Chairman of Amai's Board of Directors said: "Achieving these regulatory milestones brings us closer to commercialization. Historically, the ingredient industry has struggled to meet the demand for healthy sweetness. sweelin® is about to disrupt this industry."

With these milestones achieved, Amai is eager to collaborate with food, beverage, and dietary supplement manufacturers to co-create a healthy and sustainable future for our people and for our little blue planet.

For tastings, we welcome you to Amai's booth #6825 at Supply Side West, Las Vegas, 30-31 October 2024.

About Amai Proteins
Amai Proteins develops Designer Proteins which answer the needs of consumers and industry. Our first product, sweelin®, is a calorie-free sweet protein designed to significantly replace sugar in food & beverages. Our proteins are bio-manufactured through a natural fermentation process. With our Pro3 platform, Amai aims to create future breakthroughs in the world of meat, plant, and milk proteins.

www.amaiproteins.com
www.sweelin.com

Tel.: +972-54-606-8008

Visit our LinkedIn and YouTube channels.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nFx1yM-8qL0
Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8p58pIhJi-I
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2529724/Amai.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2529725/sweelin.jpg

Amai logo

sweelin logo

For more information:
Dr. Ilan Samish, Founder & CEO, Amai Proteins
press@amaiproteins.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/amai-proteins-wins-multiple-regulatory-approvals-for-its-calorie-free-sweet-protein-sweelin-302283016.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.