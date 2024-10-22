COLLIERVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLI) announces results for the third quarter of 2024. Comparisons are to the third quarter of 2023.
- Net Sales of $997.8 million versus $819.8 million
- Operating Income of $206.7 million versus $181.0 million
- Earnings Before Taxes of $217.8 million versus $189.0 million
- Net Income of $168.7 million versus $132.7 million
- Diluted EPS of $1.48 versus $1.171
Third Quarter Financial and Operating Highlights:
- COMEX copper averaged $4.23 per pound during the quarter, 12.0% higher than in the third quarter of 2023.
- The increase in net sales was attributable to the inclusion of $102.4 million of sales from recently acquired businesses, as well as the higher copper prices.
- Selling, general, and administrative expenses increased primarily due to the inclusion of $3.9 million of operating costs from recently acquired businesses, as well as $2.7 million in transaction related expenses.
- Investments in unconsolidated affiliates contributed $3.2 million of income, as compared with a $2.4 million loss in the prior year period.
- Net cash generated from operations was $231.4 million. Our cash and short-term investments balance was $969.6 million at quarter end, and our current ratio remains strong at 4.9 to 1.
Regarding the quarter performance, Greg Christopher, Mueller's CEO said, "We continued to deliver very good results, and generated significant cash despite generally restrained business conditions during the quarter. We also made substantial progress toward integrating our two recently acquired businesses, which both contributed positively to our results."
He continued, "We anticipate that declining interest rates and moderating inflation, combined with the resolution of election related uncertainty, will create a more stable and favorable environment for us. We have an excellent portfolio of businesses serving essential markets; our operations are well capitalized; our balance sheet is strong; and we have proven capable of quickly adjusting and adapting as conditions require. As such, we remain well positioned to take advantage when conditions improve, and will continue to actively pursue new opportunities to expand and grow."
Diluted EPS for the second quarter of 2023 has been adjusted retroactively to reflect the two-for-one stock split that took effect on October 20, 2023.
Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLI) is an industrial corporation whose holdings manufacture vital goods for important markets such as air, water, oil and gas distribution; climate comfort; food preservation; energy transmission; medical; aerospace; and automotive. It includes a network of companies and brands throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.
MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
For the Quarter Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
(In thousands, except per share data)
September 28, 2024
September 30, 2023
September 28, 2024
September 30, 2023
Net sales
$
997,831
$
819,792
$
2,845,230
$
2,687,968
Cost of goods sold
722,469
579,058
2,056,162
1,897,128
Depreciation and amortization
11,710
9,631
30,897
30,704
Selling, general, and administrative expense
59,619
48,295
161,993
156,988
Gain on sale of assets
(2,667
)
-
(3,953
)
-
Gain on sale of business
-
(4,137
)
-
(4,137
)
Asset impairments
-
5,934
-
5,934
Gain on insurance settlement
-
-
-
(19,466
)
Operating income
206,700
181,011
600,131
620,817
Interest expense
(113
)
(230
)
(335
)
(508
)
Interest income
11,145
10,599
42,773
24,566
Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on short-term investments
164
(2,368
)
529
20,362
Other (expense) income, net
(122
)
(47
)
(848
)
2,120
Income before income taxes
217,774
188,965
642,250
667,357
Income tax expense
(49,188
)
(50,843
)
(159,406
)
(174,322
)
Income (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates, net of foreign tax
3,197
(2,413
)
(5,905
)
(2,682
)
Consolidated net income
171,783
135,709
476,939
490,353
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(3,084
)
(3,000
)
(9,712
)
(6,694
)
Net income attributable to Mueller Industries, Inc.
$
168,699
$
132,709
$
467,227
$
483,659
Weighted average shares for basic earnings per share (1)
111,363
111,416
111,332
111,374
Effect of dilutive stock-based awards (1)
2,412
2,452
2,635
2,182
Adjusted weighted average shares for diluted earnings per share (1)
113,775
113,868
113,967
113,556
Basic earnings per share (1)
$
1.51
$
1.19
$
4.20
$
4.34
Diluted earnings per share (1)
$
1.48
$
1.17
$
4.10
$
4.26
Dividends per share (1)
$
0.20
$
0.15
$
0.60
$
0.45
(1) Adjusted retroactively to reflect the two-for-one stock split that occurred on October 20, 2023.
MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME, CONTINUED
(Unaudited)
For the Quarter Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
(In thousands)
September 28, 2024
September 30, 2023
September 28, 2024
September 30, 2023
Summary Segment Data:
Net sales:
Piping Systems Segment
$
653,884
$
568,151
$
1,932,521
$
1,868,635
Industrial Metals Segment
238,014
141,012
589,422
452,512
Climate Segment
128,482
119,949
375,824
396,857
Elimination of intersegment sales
(22,549
)
(9,320
)
(52,537
)
(30,036
)
Net sales
$
997,831
$
819,792
$
2,845,230
$
2,687,968
Operating income:
Piping Systems Segment
$
163,601
$
140,609
$
468,539
$
455,605
Industrial Metals Segment
24,197
16,221
78,161
61,407
Climate Segment
40,768
34,846
112,336
145,901
Unallocated income (expenses)
(21,866
)
(10,665
)
(58,905
)
(42,096
)
Operating income
$
206,700
$
181,011
$
600,131
$
620,817
MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
September 28, 2024
December 30, 2023
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
965,116
$
1,170,893
Short-term investments
4,449
98,146
Accounts receivable, net
500,617
351,561
Inventories
400,252
380,248
Other current assets
45,144
39,173
Total current assets
1,915,578
2,040,021
Property, plant, and equipment, net
506,234
385,165
Operating lease right-of-use assets
32,202
35,170
Other assets
752,118
298,945
Total assets
$
3,206,132
$
2,759,301
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current portion of debt
$
927
$
796
Accounts payable
183,511
120,485
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
7,681
7,893
Other current liabilities
201,874
187,964
Total current liabilities
393,993
317,138
Long-term debt
19
185
Pension and postretirement liabilities
12,082
12,062
Environmental reserves
14,696
15,030
Deferred income taxes
24,663
19,134
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
24,504
26,683
Other noncurrent liabilities
27,539
10,353
Total liabilities
497,496
400,585
Total Mueller Industries, Inc. stockholders' equity
2,678,382
2,337,445
Noncontrolling interests
30,254
21,271
Total equity
2,708,636
2,358,716
Total liabilities and equity
$
3,206,132
$
2,759,301
MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
For the Nine Months Ended
(In thousands)
September 28, 2024
September 30, 2023
Cash flows from operating activities
Consolidated net income
$
476,939
$
490,353
Reconciliation of consolidated net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
31,140
31,053
Stock-based compensation expense
19,956
17,268
Provision for doubtful accounts receivable
(262
)
(63
)
Loss from unconsolidated affiliates
5,905
2,682
Dividends from unconsolidated affiliates
4,130
-
Insurance proceeds - noncapital related
15,000
9,854
Gain on disposals of properties
(3,953
)
(106
)
Gain on sale of business
-
(4,137
)
Unrealized gain on short-term investments
(164
)
(18,449
)
Gain on sales of securities
(365
)
-
Impairment charges
-
5,934
Gain on insurance settlement
-
(19,466
)
Deferred income tax expense
1,837
3,803
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of businesses acquired:
Receivables
(99,281
)
(36,855
)
Inventories
34,027
53,372
Other assets
(3,175
)
(12,897
)
Current liabilities
25,303
(25,503
)
Other liabilities
(2,467
)
(1,828
)
Other, net
1,217
3,475
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
505,787
$
498,490
Cash flows from investing activities
Capital expenditures
$
(51,288
)
$
(39,469
)
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
(602,692
)
-
Investments in unconsolidated affiliates
(8,700
)
(3,999
)
Insurance proceeds - capital related
-
24,646
Purchase of short-term investments
(4,285
)
(106,231
)
Purchase of long-term investments
(7,976
)
-
Proceeds from the maturity of short-term investments
-
217,863
Proceeds from the sale of securities
98,465
-
Issuance of notes receivable
(3,800
)
-
Proceeds from sales of properties
9,026
214
Dividends from unconsolidated affiliates
-
1,093
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
$
(571,250
)
$
94,117
MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
For the Nine Months Ended
(In thousands)
September 28, 2024
September 30, 2023
Cash flows from financing activities
Dividends paid to stockholders of Mueller Industries, Inc.
$
(66,796
)
$
(50,133
)
Repurchase of common stock
(48,681
)
(19,303
)
Repayments of debt
(167
)
(185
)
Issuance (repayment) of debt by consolidated joint ventures, net
144
(265
)
Net cash used to settle stock-based awards
(22,946
)
(9,113
)
Net cash used in financing activities
$
(138,446
)
$
(78,999
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(4,709
)
2,312
(Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(208,618
)
515,920
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the beginning of the period
1,174,223
465,296
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the end of the period
$
965,605
$
981,216
