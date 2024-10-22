

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $806.2 million, or $3.18 per share. This compares with $761.5 million, or $2.95 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Sherwin-Williams Co reported adjusted earnings of $3.37 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.8% to $6.163 billion from $6.117 billion last year.



Sherwin-Williams Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $806.2 Mln. vs. $761.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.18 vs. $2.95 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $6.163 Bln vs. $6.117 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $11.10 - $11.40



