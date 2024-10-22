Listing of Bigbank AS additional bonds on Baltic Bond List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-10-22 13:39 CEST -- On October 22, 2024, the Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn approved the listing and admission to trading of 5,000 bonds issued on the third series of Bigbank AS bond program (Bigbank subordinated bonds 24-2034, ISIN code: EE3300004977). The aforementioned 5,000 bonds of Bigbank AS will be listed on Baltic Bond List on October 24, 2024 or on a date close to it. Additional info: Issuer's name Bigbank AS Issuer's short name BIGB ISIN code EE3300004977 Securities maturity date 23.10.2034 Nominal value of one security 1000 EUR Number of securities 5,000 Total nominal value 5,000,000 EUR Orderbook short name BIGB065034A Coupon rate 6.5% Coupon payment dates 4 times per year 15.03.; 15.06.; 15.09.; 15.12. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.