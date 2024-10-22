

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NASA says the return of its SpaceX Crew-8 mission from the International Space Station to Earth may get delayed due to unfavorable weather conditions off Florida's coast.



Weather conditions near the multiple splashdown sites off Florida's coast remain unfavorable, NASA said in a blog post Monday.



'Forecasts remain marginal for an undocking on Tuesday, Oct. 22, and Wednesday, Oct. 23. If weather conditions improve, NASA and SpaceX will target no earlier than 9:05 p.m. EDT, Oct. 22, for undocking from the space station,' it added.



Based on the current forecast, conditions are expected to improve as the week progresses, according to the U.S. space agency.



Mission managers continue to monitor conditions and will meet at 9 a.m. ET for the next weather briefing.



NASA said it will provide additional updates after that.



The SpaceX Crew-8 mission team's departure from the space station has been delayed for the past several days due to rough weather conditions near the splashdown zones off the Florida coast.



Rough seas and windy conditions are reportedly expected along the Florida cost on Tuesday and Wednesday.



American astronauts Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt and Jeanette Epps, and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin, were originally scheduled to leave the space station over the summer, but they had to stay back to assist Boeing's failed crewed test flight.



Their return date was postponed to early this month, but Hurricane Milton came in the way.



