

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) reported a profit for third quarter that beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.623 billion, or $6.80 per share. This compares with $1.684 billion, or $6.73 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Lockheed Martin Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.633 billion or $6.84 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.50 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.3% to $17.104 billion from $16.878 billion last year.



Lockheed Martin Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $1.623 Bln. vs. $1.684 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $6.80 vs. $6.73 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $17.104 Bln vs. $16.878 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $26.65 Full year revenue guidance: $71,250 Mln



