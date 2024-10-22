

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc. (IPG) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $20.1 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $243.7 million, or $0.63 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $264.5 million or $0.70 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.9% to $2.628 billion from $2.678 billion last year.



Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $20.1 Mln. vs. $243.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.05 vs. $0.63 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.628 Bln vs. $2.678 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News