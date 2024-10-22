Network of over 50,000 creators across 50 countries helps brands like Allianz and Voodoo streamline content creation and produce over 1,000 video ads monthly

Ramdam, the AI-powered platform redefining user-generated content (UGC) production for advertisers, today announced the closing of a $3.15 million seed funding round. Led by The Moon Venture, Paris Region Venture Fund, and Data Tech Fund, with support from BPI (Banque Publique d'Investissement), this investment marks a pivotal moment in Ramdam's rapid rise as a go-to solution for brands looking to harness the power of social media to drive sales. The funding will drive technological advancements and fuel the company's expansion in the U.S. and Europe.

The story of Ramdam began in early 2023, when co-founders Xavier de Baillenx, Emmanuel Lemoine, and Benjamin Combes-known for their previous venture, Pretty Fun Therapy, acquired by Match Group (the company behind Tinder and Hinge)-found themselves facing a challenge. They needed to boost user acquisition for one of their mobile apps, an additional venture. A breakthrough came when a creator ad campaign on TikTok significantly lifted their app's visibility and downloads at an unprecedented rate. Inspired by this experience, they set out to develop Ramdam: an entirely automated platform that uses AI to match advertisers with creators most likely to deliver top performance, while streamlining every step from the creative brief to the final post.

"Ramdam was born from our firsthand experiences in navigating the complexities of digital advertising," said Xavier de Baillenx, Co-founder and CEO of Ramdam. "Our platform is designed to be both simple and highly effective, optimizing ad performance without the creative lottery guesswork-where brands often have to rely on trial and error, hoping their ads resonate. While our current focus is on UGC, we see vast potential for expanding our approach to all types of creators and helping brands to secure the most strategic collaborations possible."

The recent $3.15 million funding round underscores Ramdam's quick market traction and growth. The Moon Venture, a French VC fund backed by industry heavyweights including the former CEO of Parfums Dior and the current CEO and president of Hennessy, led the investment. Other key backers include the Paris Region Venture Fund managed by Karista, and Data Tech Fund, a US-based firm led by former data leaders from Facebook, investing in AI-driven startups.

Ramdam has distinguished itself by sourcing and analyzing thousands of creators globally across TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. The ads produced can be seamlessly used across these platforms, maximizing the campaign's reach and efficiency. Unlike traditional creator marketplaces, Ramdam uses AI to identify the most relevant profiles for each campaign, generates market-savvy creative briefs, and automates the communication process-including delivery timelines, contracts, and invoicing, all in just a few short hours. This comprehensive, data-driven approach increases the likelihood of viral content, giving brands direct control over their social media success in a short amount of time.

Since its launch, Ramdam has built a global network spanning over 50 countries and 10 languages, providing access to more than 50,000 creators. The platform has already partnered with over 100 clients.

For more information about Ramdam, visit https://www.ramd.am/.

About Ramdam:

Ramdam is an AI-powered creator ad platform that streamlines user-generated content (UGC) production for brands, connecting advertisers with the right creators to deliver high-performing ads and eliminate the guesswork. Founded in 2023 by Xavier de Baillenx, Emmanuel Lemoine, and Benjamin Combes, the platform leverages AI to match brands with micro-influencers, driving up improved campaign performance. Ramdam operates in over 50 countries with a network of 50,000 creators, producing 1,000 video ads monthly. In October 2024, the company secured $3.15 million in funding to fuel its global expansion. For more information, visit https://www.ramd.am/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241022438011/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Ramdam: Alana MacLeod, 516-695-0518, amacleod@greenoughagency.com