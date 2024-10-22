Ora, the leading global ophthalmic contract research organization (CRO), is pleased to announce the appointments of Marcin Ernst, MD, MBA, as Vice President of Europe, and Tim Neathery as Chief People Officer. These strategic additions come as Ora intensifies its commitment to scaling global operations and attracting top talent to deliver unparalleled services to ophthalmic innovators worldwide.

Paul Colvin, Chief Executive Officer at Ora, commented: "At Ora, our therapeutic focus, global reach, and exceptional team members drive high-quality clinical trials and programs essential for efficient product development. Dr Marcin Ernst and Tim Neathery bring extensive experience in building high-performing teams and fostering talent development. Their leadership will reinforce our commitment to cultivating our people and providing unmatched operational excellence to our clients across the globe."

In his new role as Vice President of Europe, Dr Marcin Ernst will leverage his strategic insight and proven track record in clinical development to expand Ora's footprint in Europe and oversee global clinical development programs. Marcin brings invaluable expertise in managing expansive global business units across Europe and Latin America, including previous leadership roles at INC Research® and Syneos® Health where he served as Executive Vice President and General Manager. With over two decades of experience in CRO leadership including management of large-scale clinical trials, Marcin brings a unique blend of clinical insight and business acumen to his role at Ora. His prior experience as a general and cardiac surgeon further enhances his ability to navigate complex challenges in the industry. This combination positions him to drive Ora's continued global success and make a lasting impact in the field.

As Chief People Officer, Tim Neathery will play a pivotal role in enhancing Ora's organizational culture and driving talent development initiatives. With over 25 years of experience in the clinical research sector, Tim is celebrated for implementing best-in-class recruitment and retention strategies. His impressive background includes leadership at Javara Research as Chief People Technology Officer, where he revolutionized HR practices and led technological advancements that supported company growth. Additionally, as Senior Vice President at PPDtm, he globalized the Talent Acquisition function and initiated transformative programs that significantly boosted employee engagement and retention. Tim's visionary leadership and strategic insight will be key to fostering a thriving workplace culture at Ora.

Ora is the world's leading full-service ophthalmic drug and device development firm with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, and Asia-Pacific. For over 45 years, we have proudly helped our clients earn more than 85 product approvals. We support a wide array of organizations, from start-ups to global pharmaceutical and device companies, to efficiently bring their new products from concept to market. Ora's clinical models, unique methodologies, and global regulatory strategies have been refined and proven across thousands of global projects. We bring together the world's most extensive and experienced team of ophthalmic experts, R&D professionals, and management executives to maximize the value of new product initiatives. For more information, please visit www.oraclinical.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

