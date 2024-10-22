Success on Podium: Lynk & Co Cyan Racing Wins the Race in Zhuzhou

ZHUZHOU, China, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On the FIA TCR World Tour held in October 19-20, Lynk & Co Cyan Racing finished strong on podium again, with a winner's award and two third places, successfully secured the lead on the overall rankings.

Round 11 & 12 of the TCR World Tour took place at Zhuzhou International Circuit. The entire track has 14 turns, with a maximum height difference of 25.98 meters, creating an extreme test for the vehicle's performance, handling ability and the driver's skills. The severe thunderstorm during the race presented new challenges for the riders, created a high degree of uncertainty about the race.

Qualifying saw the Lynk & Co Cyan Racing team take the top three places, securing strong pole positions for the following races. Under rainy conditions in Round 1, dry tires and the Lynk & Co 03 FL's BoP weights were very restrictive, resulting in Thed Björk taking third place. In Round 2, Lynk & Co Cyan Racing's Ma Qing Hua made a great start to the race to move into second place, kept up the pressure and went on the attack on the last lap. He dived down the inside at T4, continued to tangle and made a daring move, winning at last by less than four tenths. Double world champion Yann Ehrlacher also performed well in this incident-packed race, finishing third on the podium despite facing technical issues.

It is worth noting that the Lynk & Co Teamwork Motorsport team, which competes in the TCR China series, has also demonstrated its leadership in these rounds. The team competed on the same track with Lynk & Co Cyan Racing, and continues to lead the TCR China driver and team standings.

The Lynk & Co 03 Series, as the racing models for both Lynk & Co teams, showcases race-level performance and outstanding quality, highlighting the brand's racing DNA. The brand continues to apply the experience and technology it has accumulated in major racing competitions to the design of mass-produced models, enriching the product experience with race-level tuning.

The results continue to defend Lynk & Co Cyan Racing's lead in the standings and provide the team with a solid foundation for the annual championship in Macau in November. Lynk & Co will continue to show the world the strength of the brand, empowering everyday drives with race-grade product performance, and continuing to change the mobility experience.

