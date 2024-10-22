Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 22.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Goldpreise steigen über $2.700 - Hier ist der Bergbaukonzern, der jetzt davon profitieren könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
22.10.2024 14:12 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Guide Outdoor Releases the Powerhouse TS Gen2 Series Built for Hunting

NUREMBERG, Germany, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the start of hunting season, Guide outdoor introduces the new TS Gen2 Series thermal imaging scope for hunters and outdoor enthusiasts. As a specialist in outdoor optics, Guide outdoor enhances visual performance with a high-sensitive 12µm detector, NETD of 20 millikelvins, and a 1920×1080 AMOLED display. Additionally, it brings smooth operation in the field through a range of ergonomic design features.

Guide Outdoor TS Gen2 Series Thermal Imaging Scope

Following its recent debut at the SSAA Show Expo 2024, the new TS Gen2 Series has impressed visitors with its tactile housing, rugged IP68 rating, 1000G shock resistance, and improved button layout. Incorporating user feedback and insights from professional hunters gathered from the previous generation, it delivers exceptional performance and enhanced ease of use for outdoor hunting.

Continuous Zoom, Quick Target Locking

During spotting and stalking, the zoom-in and zoom-out function is frequently used. To simplify operation, the TS2 Gen2 Series features a dedicated zoom ring with smooth, convenient rotation, supporting up to 8x magnification. When target appears, users can instantly zoom in and quickly lock onto it.

Built-in Laser Rangefinder, Accurate Shooting

Once the target is locked, the built-in laser rangefinder measures distance up to 1000 meters. Paired with the TargetIR Ballistics App, which integrates an ammunition database and advanced ballistic algorithms, the TS Gen2 Series helps users calculate the suggested point of aim for accurate long-range shooting.

Smart Recording, Sharing the Moments

To capture breathtaking moments while shooting, the TS Gen2 Series automatically records a 15-second video with audio and takes five photos, all triggered by recoil. Never miss the BEST hunting shots.

The TS Gen2 Series, a powerhouse built for hunting, will be showcased at the SHOT Show 2025. Don't miss the ongoing HuntWithGuide event on @GuideOutdoor social media (Facebook/Instagram) for a chance to win exciting prizes.

About Guide outdoor

Guide outdoor, a specialist in outdoor optics, designs and delivers advanced thermal imaging and night vision optics for hunters, outdoor enthusiasts, law enforcement, and rescue teams across 70 countries. For more information, visit https://www.guideoutdoor.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2537033/Guide_Outdoor_TS_Gen2_Series_Thermal_Imaging_Scope.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/guide-outdoor-releases-the-powerhouse-ts-gen2-series-built-for-hunting-302283090.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.