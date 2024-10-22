SCIEX, a global leader in life science analytical technologies, and IonOpticks, a leading global producer of high-performance chromatography solutions, announce a collaboration to co-market the Aurora Series XS range with the ZenoTOF line, including the latest ZenoTOF 7600+ system.

The Aurora Series XS range has the unique design to optimize peptide and protein analysis on the ZenoTOF line, enabling researchers to unlock a new level of sensitivity. It is the leading commercial column in proteomics, with proprietary technology differentiated by two key technological advancements:

A unique packed emitter design that enables maximum mobile phase velocity with no post-column dead volume. The nanoZero technology that provides user friendly 'plug and play' connections with true zero pre-column dead volume.

These features combine to maximize chromatographic efficiency and dramatically enhance proteomics performance.

The enhanced sensitivity demonstrated by the combination of the Aurora Series XS range and the ZenoTOF line allows for the identification and quantitation of proteins from complex samples with unprecedented accuracy and significantly expands the depth of proteome coverage. Furthermore, the high-sensitivity analysis facilitated by the Aurora Series XS columns on the ZenoTOF line enables stable and reproducible quantitation across multiple samples and presents a powerful approach for advancing proteomics research.

"We developed the Aurora Series to provide researchers with cutting-edge chromatographic tools that enhance their sample analysis capabilities. Collaborating with SCIEX will allow us to combine our strengths, integrating our XS range with their ZenoTOF line to deliver innovative solutions that expand the possibilities of proteomics research. Our joint mission is to advance human health, and we're excited to work alongside SCIEX in bringing these solutions to both our existing and new customers, helping them achieve the highest performance with their systems," said Dr. Jarrod Sandow, Chief Product Officer at IonOpticks.

The Aurora Series range was developed to enhance chromatographic performance for LC-MS applications. Further information can be found at https://ionopticks.com/aurora-series-ts-sx/.

About SCIEX

SCIEX empowers our customers to solve the most impactful analytical challenges in quantitation and characterization. With groundbreaking innovation and outstanding reliability and support, SCIEX has been at the forefront of the field for over 50 years.

Since the launch of the first-ever commercially successful triple quadrupole in 1981, we continue to develop technologies and solutions that influence life-changing research and outcomes. That's why thousands of life science experts around the world choose SCIEX to get the answers they can trust.

Advances in human wellness depend on the power of precise science.?

For more information, visit sciex.com.

SCIEX is proud to be part of Danaher.

Danaher's science and technology leadership puts SCIEX solutions at the forefront of the industry, so they can reach more people. Being part of Danaher means we can offer unparalleled breadth and depth of expertise and solutions to our customers. Together with Danaher's other businesses across Biotechnology, Diagnostics and Life Sciences, we unlock the transformative potential of cutting-edge science and technology to improve billions of lives every day.

The SCIEX clinical diagnostic portfolio is For In Vitro Diagnostic Use. Rx Only. Product(s) not available in all countries. For information on availability, please contact your local sales representative or refer to www.sciex.com/diagnostics. All other products are For Research Use Only. Not for use in Diagnostic Procedures.

Trademarks and/or registered trademarks mentioned herein, including associated logos, are the property of AB Sciex Pte. Ltd. or their respective owners in the United States and/or certain other countries (see www.sciex.com/trademarks).

2024 DH Tech. Dev. Pte. Ltd. MKT-33275-A.

