

NORFOLK (dpa-AFX) - Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.099 billion, or $4.85 per share. This compares with $478 million, or $2.10 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Norfolk Southern Corp reported adjusted earnings of $737 million or $3.25 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.7% to $3.051 billion from $2.971 billion last year.



Norfolk Southern Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



