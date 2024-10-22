At HUPO 2024, SCIEX, a global leader in life science analytical technologies, advances its high-resolution accurate mass spectrometry portfolio with the launch of the ZenoTOF 7600+ system accompanied by three new collaborations advancing proteomics capabilities.

As the newest system to the ZenoTOF line, the ZenoTOF 7600+ system features the cutting-edge ZT Scan DIA strategy, leveraging the combination of the quadrupole dimension with the rich MS/MS data achievable from the Zeno trap. The system aims to address a research gap simplifying the transition of protein biomarker candidates beyond the discovery stage.

"This new system combines the depth of DIA methods with the specificity of DDA and the precision of targeted approaches to precisely quantify entire proteomes. Our goal is to facilitate researchers in optimizing their clinical and translational research workflows, and ultimately enable them to accelerate advancements in the field of precision medicine," said Jose Castro-Perez, Vice President, Product Management.

Key features of the ZenoTOF 7600+ system include:

ZT Scan DIA, the latest evolution of data independent acquisition, making it the only system to encompass a multi-acquisition combination of DDA, DIA and targeted approaches within a single workflow. Results are achieving over 125% more quantifiable protein groups at sub-nanogram levels than conventional discrete-window DIA.

- Electron activated dissociation (EAD) offers tunable fragmentation of all molecule types, further extending analytical capabilities.

- Scanning speeds of up to 640 Hz make this the fastest SCIEX accurate mass system, increasing the scope for large quantitation panels.

- Exposing a new dimension of data by mapping the MS/MS scans with the scanning Q1 quadrupole dimension, to further increases confidence and accuracy for the differentiation of isomeric peptides and localize post-translational modifications (PTMs).

SCIEX also announces three strategic collaborations that work to further propel key proteomics capabilities. The ZenoTOF 7600+ system is compatible with PEAKS 12.5 from Bioinformatics Solutions Inc., the Evosep One from Evosep, and Aurora Series XS Range from IonOpticks.

"The proteomics community thrives on collaboration. To enable this vibrant community, these collaborations bring together leading solutions to provide an optimal workflow," added Jose Castro-Perez, Vice President, Product Management.

About SCIEX

SCIEX empowers our customers to solve the most impactful analytical challenges in quantitation and characterization. With groundbreaking innovation and outstanding reliability and support, SCIEX has been at the forefront of the field for over 50 years.

Since the launch of the first-ever commercially successful triple quadrupole in 1981, we continue to develop technologies and solutions that influence life-changing research and outcomes. That's why thousands of life science experts around the world choose SCIEX to get the answers they can trust. Advances in human wellness depend on the power of precise science.?

SCIEX is proud to be part of Danaher.

Danaher's science and technology leadership puts SCIEX solutions at the forefront of the industry, so they can reach more people. Being part of Danaher means we can offer unparalleled breadth and depth of expertise and solutions to our customers. Together with Danaher's other businesses across Biotechnology, Diagnostics and Life Sciences, we unlock the transformative potential of cutting-edge science and technology to improve billions of lives every day.

