Sibannac, Inc., a developer of next-generation wellness solutions, has partnered with internationally renowned television personality, author, and investigative mythologist, William Henry, in an exciting development for fans of the unexplained and super-natural.

Celebrity Podcast and Multimedia Platform

The Company is honored to enter this exciting relationship with, William Henry, of the hit television show "Ancient Aliens", to launch a revolutionary podcast and multimedia platform, Starwalker Cafe. This new platform aims to explore the mysteries of the universe, delve into consciousness exploration, and offer products and services in the new-age space of psychedelics.

William is a Phoenix-based author, investigative mythologist, art historian, and TV presenter. He is an internationally recognized authority on human interaction with otherworldly beings. For sixteen seasons he has been the spiritual voice and Consulting Producer of the Ancient Aliens program, a global hit airing on the History Channel. During this time he also became an authority on expanding consciousness, human spiritual transformation and ascension. He wrote and hosted the Gaia TV series "Ascension Keepers", "The Awakened Soul: The Lost Science of Ascension", and "Arcanum". In addition to being a popular speaker on the consciousness expansion circuit, William leads tours to Egypt, France, England and Spain.

In pursuing this shared mission, Sibannac and Mr. Henry have come together to offer exclusive content to subscribers and will be launching a consumer brand of healing and wellness products, merchandise, accessories and apparel. Sibannac has already sourced a line of fully legal Amanita Muscaria mushroom products, which will be offered in its Scottsdale-based, retail location, the Kavern, and will launch the new brand to subscribers, as the Company moves to scale online, in wholesale and retail channels.

Paid Membership Program

Based on Mr. Henry's stature and continuing television success, leading content marketing and development firm, MediaWorks360, approached Mr. Henry to create the podcast and multimedia platform. Through the firm's research, they have identified fans of Mr. Henry, who will be invited to join in the initial subscriber acquisition effort.

Based on their projections and past successes in capturing existing television audiences, MediaWorks360 will be financing the campaign at launch, and the parties have entered into a revenue sharing agreement moving forward. The paid member program is based around a $10 monthly charge , which has proven successful with their other member programs. The platform is constructed to attract new members with a monthly fee that ensures long-term retention. Their team will be responsible for the buildout and support of the program, including all back-office and customer service, as well as management of all social media channels.

According to MediaWorks360's site, the firm "offers end-to-end solutions for businesses to scope out, design, launch and manage their unique premium-priced subscription programs. We help brands evaluate their assets and build a value proposition by bundling them into premium price membership programs". As an industry leader in monetizing paid membership programs, the initiative will offer premium subscriptions allowing fans to delve deeper into otherworldly phenomena.

MediaWorks360 currently operates paid programs for other popular television programs such as This Old House and Amy Bruni's, Paranormal Circle, from the hit TV show Kindred Spirits. They also had recent past success with Aliens spinoff, Skinwalker Ranch.

"Starwalker Cafe is more than just a podcast; it's a community for those who crave knowledge and connection about the mysteries of our universe. Consciousness expansion and contact with higher beings is a concept that unites all humans around the world," said William Henry.

Listeners will have the chance to subscribe for premium content that includes in-depth discussions with leading scientists, historians, ancient astronaut theorists, and other notable figures. Subscribers will also gain access to live Q&A sessions, behind-the-scenes content, and exclusive investigative reports that delve deep into ancient civilization theory and the exponential growth of psychedelics.

David Mersky, Sibannac's CEO, said, "Sibannac is thrilled to have the opportunity to work with William and MediaWorks360 to create a space that offers fascinating insights and exclusive content, while also allowing fans to support our mission. Together, we aim to elevate the conversation around our origins and consciousness exploration."

Starwalker Cafe

See our Coming Soon video with William Henry and our CEO, David Mersky: STARWALKER CAFE VIDEO

Starwalker Cafe is set to launch in the coming weeks and fans can sign up for early registration now. Updates will be going out on the site and through social media channels for scheduled podcast guests and new content.

About Sibannac

Sibannac, Inc. (OTC Pink: SNNC) is a Nevada corporation founded in 1999 and located in Scottsdale, Arizona. Sibannac currently specializes in creating and selling premium next generation wellness products in the consumer packaging goods space. In addition to mainstream supplements, the Company is focusing on Amanita mushrooms, Kratom and Hemp-derived cannabis products for wholesale and retail sales and distribution. The company is vertically integrated, with product design, sales and marketing, all under the Sibannac umbrella. Sibannac has opened its platform to outside clients to offer its marketing and brand-building assets, through its wholly owned subsidiary, The Campus Co.

Twitter: @SibannacInc

