Safe Pro Group Inc.: Safe Pro's Airborne Response Adds Skydio Autonomous Drone Technology to its Solutions Portfolio for Public Safety, Energy Utility, Critical Infrastructure and Government Applications

Agreement Enables Airborne Response to Offer Skydio UAS Hardware and Software Technologies to Law Enforcement and First Responders

Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAI) ("Safe Pro" or the "Company"), a leading provider of mission-critical aerial and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, today announced that its Airborne Response (Airborne) division has entered into an agreement with Skydio, Inc. to offer hardware and software solutions for public safety, emergency services, disaster response, and critical infrastructure customers.

Airborne Response is one of Florida's leading providers of drone-based critical infrastructure inspection and monitoring services. It serves customers including power utilities, telecommunications network operators and property insurance companies and is a trusted partner in local hurricane disaster response services.

"We are pleased to partner with Skydio, one of the world's leading developers of advanced, autonomous aerial solutions," said Christopher Todd, President of Airborne Response. "We specialize in delivering reliable, cost-effective drone-based solutions for government, commercial, and enterprise applications and we look forward to working with Skydio to help bring their solution to new customers in the public safety and critical infrastructure sectors."

Public safety and first responders around the country are exploring the use of drone technology for rapid incident response. Utilizing drone systems, first responders can quickly dispatch drones to the required location and capturing and recording real-time video which is relayed to system operators. These trained operators can assess the situation and share real-time information with any first responders before they arrive, greatly improving situational awareness or even canceling a response if the situation is resolved, reducing costs by eliminating the unnecessary deployment of personnel and resources.

"The Southeast United States is one of Skydio's most rapidly growing geographies and the demand for autonomous drone systems in Florida in particular is overwhelming," said Callan Carpenter, Chief Revenue Officer at Skydio. "The recent hurricane is a stark reminder of how critical our tech is to public safety agencies and utilities. Safe Pro Group will expand our reach in the region and accelerate our ability to deliver Skydio products to the agencies and utilities that need it the most when it comes to keeping people safe and the lights on."

If you are interested in purchasing a Skydio system or have questions, you can contact Airborne's team of drone specialists at https://airborneresponse.com/skydio-reseller/.

About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing for humanitarian mine-clearing efforts. The Company leverages commercially available "off-the-shelf" drones with its proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology to rapidly identify explosive threats which provides a much safer and more efficient alternative to traditional human-based methods to analyze minefields. Built on a cloud-based ecosystem powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Safe Pro Group's scalable platform is targeting multiple markets that include government, humanitarian aid, law enforcement, military and commercial sectors where its AI, protective gear, and drone-based services can work in synergy to deliver safety and operational efficiency. For more information on Safe Pro Group Inc., please visit https://safeprogroup.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Although Safe Pro Group believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Safe Pro Group has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'plans,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'potential,' 'may,' 'could,' 'might,' 'will,' 'should,' 'approximately' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including market and other conditions. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of its date. Safe Pro Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

