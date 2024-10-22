Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. Announces Abstract Accepted for Poster Presentation at Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer 2024

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) ("Xenetic" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative immuno-oncology technologies addressing hard to treat oncology indications, today announced its abstract has been accepted for poster presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 39th Annual Meeting being held November 6-10, 2024, in Houston, Texas and virtually.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Title: DNase I Targeting of Neutrophil Extracellular Traps Improves CTLA-4 Immune Checkpoint blockade in Models of MSS/MMRp CRC

Abstract Number: 765

Presenter: Reid Bissonnette, Ph.D., Executive Consultant for Translational Research and Development at Xenetic

Date and Time: Friday, November 8, 2024, 9:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. CST

Location: George R. Brown Convention Center -Level 1 -Exhibit Halls AB

For more information about the conference, visit www.sitcancer.org/2024.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative immune-oncology technologies addressing hard to treat cancers. The Company's DNase platform is designed to improve outcomes of existing treatments, including immunotherapies, by targeting neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs), which are involved in cancer progression. Xenetic is currently focused on advancing its systemic DNase program into the clinic as an adjunctive therapy for pancreatic carcinoma and locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.xeneticbio.com and connect on X, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

